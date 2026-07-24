Q1 results 2026: NTPC, Tata Consumer, Bank of Baroda, REC, Hind Zinc, among 80+ companies to announce earnings today

Q1 Results today: More than 80 listed companies, including NTPC, Tata Consumer Products, Bank of Baroda, SAIL, REC and SBI Life Insurance, are set to announce their Q1 FY27 results today, Friday, July 24, making it one of the busiest days of the ongoing earnings season.
Apart from quarterly earnings, investors will closely monitor management commentary on business outlook, profit growth and dividend announcements, which could trigger stock-specific movement. Market participants will also watch for FY27 guidance, interim dividend declarations and commentary on demand trends across sectors.
Some other companies scheduled to report their June quarter earnings today include Shriram Finance, Hindustan Zinc, REC, CG Power, Jindal Steel, Bank of India, Laurus Labs, Lodha Developers, Welspun Corp, Container Corporation of India (ConCor), Dalmia Bharat, Dr Lal PathLabs, KFin Technologies and New India Assurance.
On Thursday, domestic benchmark indices extended losses for the fourth straight session amid rising crude oil prices and geopolitical uncertainty. The Sensex declined 363.66 points, or 0.47%, to close at 76,391.39, while the Nifty 50 fell 126.65 points, or 0.53%, to settle at 23,869.60.
According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), Bank of Baroda is expected to report a 13.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net interest income (NII) to ₹12,950 crore in the June quarter.
The brokerage estimates the bank's net profit to grow 13.8% YoY to ₹5,170 crore. Loan growth is expected at 22.2% YoY, driven by strong growth in the Retail, Agriculture and MSME (RAM) portfolio as well as MSME lending.
MOFSL expects the bank's credit cost to remain in the 0.4%-0.5% range. However, it projects the net interest margin (NIM) to decline 9 basis points sequentially, primarily due to the absence of income tax refund benefits, with margins expected to settle at the lower end of the guided range.
The brokerage has maintained a 'Neutral' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹300.
Brokerages expect SBI Life Insurance to report an expansion in Value of New Business (VNB) margin to 28% in Q1 FY27, compared with 27% in the corresponding quarter last year, supported by a favourable product mix with a higher contribution from non-par and protection products. However, continued investments in distribution are expected to partially offset the benefit.
The company's Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) growth is expected to remain in the single digits during the June quarter due to a relatively slower Unit-Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) segment and the high base of Q1 FY26.
Brokerages also expect gross premium income to increase 13%-14% YoY during the quarter, which is likely to support the insurer's overall financial performance.
NTPC
Shriram Finance
Hindustan Zinc
SBI Life Insurance Company
CG Power and Industrial Solutions
Bank Of Baroda
Lodha Developers
TATA Consumer Products
Jindal Steel
REC
Laurus Labs
Steel Authority of India
Bank Of India
SBI Cards & Payment Services
Apar Industries
Welspun Corp
Container Corporation of India
Dalmia Bharat
New India Assurance Company
Acutaas Chemicals
Dr Lal PathLabs
Sterlite Technologies
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
ACC
CreditAccess Grameen
Grindwell Norton
OneSource Specialty Pharma
Atul
LMW
KFin Technologies
Ramkrishna Forgings
Ganesh Housing
Shakti Pumps (India)
DCB Bank
V-Mart Retail
Sapphire Foods India
Neogen Chemicals
RattanIndia Power
Moschip Technologies
WPIL
Share India Securities
Greenply Industries
Rajratan Global Wire
Orissa Minerals Development Company
Sakar Healthcare
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (I)
Wendt (India)
Associated Alcohol and Breweries
Kross
Alldigi Tech
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering
Shree Digvijay Cement Company
Mangalam Worldwide
Arihant Capital Markets
Automotive Stampings and Assemblies
Fabtech Technologies
ZF Steering Gear (India)
Omax Autos
Rama Phosphates
Ponni Sugars (Erode)
Astonea Labs
GP Petroleums
Radix Industries (India)
Adon Agro Commodities
Smiths and Founders
Bhilwara Spinners
Lykis
BITS
Consecutive Commodities
Restile Ceramics
Jindal Hotels
Rolcon Engineering
Ad Manum Finance
Poona Dal and Oil Industries
Cyber Media (India)
Tanfac Industries
Vivanta Industries Limited
Family Care Hospitals
Pan India Corporation
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience. <br><br> Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism. <br><br> Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.
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