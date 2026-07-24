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Q1 results 2026: NTPC, Tata Consumer, Bank of Baroda, REC, Hind Zinc, among 80+ companies to announce earnings today

Over 80 companies, including NTPC and SBI Life Insurance, are set to announce their Q1 FY27 results today, July 24. Investors will focus on management commentary, dividend announcements, and future guidance amid a declining market trend influenced by rising crude oil prices.

Pranati Deva
Published24 Jul 2026, 08:56 AM IST
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Q1 Results today(Pixabay)
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Q1 Results today: More than 80 listed companies, including NTPC, Tata Consumer Products, Bank of Baroda, SAIL, REC and SBI Life Insurance, are set to announce their Q1 FY27 results today, Friday, July 24, making it one of the busiest days of the ongoing earnings season.

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Apart from quarterly earnings, investors will closely monitor management commentary on business outlook, profit growth and dividend announcements, which could trigger stock-specific movement. Market participants will also watch for FY27 guidance, interim dividend declarations and commentary on demand trends across sectors.

Some other companies scheduled to report their June quarter earnings today include Shriram Finance, Hindustan Zinc, REC, CG Power, Jindal Steel, Bank of India, Laurus Labs, Lodha Developers, Welspun Corp, Container Corporation of India (ConCor), Dalmia Bharat, Dr Lal PathLabs, KFin Technologies and New India Assurance.

On Thursday, domestic benchmark indices extended losses for the fourth straight session amid rising crude oil prices and geopolitical uncertainty. The Sensex declined 363.66 points, or 0.47%, to close at 76,391.39, while the Nifty 50 fell 126.65 points, or 0.53%, to settle at 23,869.60.

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Bank of Baroda Q1 preview

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), Bank of Baroda is expected to report a 13.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net interest income (NII) to 12,950 crore in the June quarter.

The brokerage estimates the bank's net profit to grow 13.8% YoY to 5,170 crore. Loan growth is expected at 22.2% YoY, driven by strong growth in the Retail, Agriculture and MSME (RAM) portfolio as well as MSME lending.

MOFSL expects the bank's credit cost to remain in the 0.4%-0.5% range. However, it projects the net interest margin (NIM) to decline 9 basis points sequentially, primarily due to the absence of income tax refund benefits, with margins expected to settle at the lower end of the guided range.

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The brokerage has maintained a 'Neutral' rating on the stock with a target price of 300.

SBI Life Q1 preview

Brokerages expect SBI Life Insurance to report an expansion in Value of New Business (VNB) margin to 28% in Q1 FY27, compared with 27% in the corresponding quarter last year, supported by a favourable product mix with a higher contribution from non-par and protection products. However, continued investments in distribution are expected to partially offset the benefit.

The company's Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) growth is expected to remain in the single digits during the June quarter due to a relatively slower Unit-Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) segment and the high base of Q1 FY26.

Brokerages also expect gross premium income to increase 13%-14% YoY during the quarter, which is likely to support the insurer's overall financial performance.

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List of companies announcing Q1 FY27 results today -

NTPC

Shriram Finance

Hindustan Zinc

SBI Life Insurance Company

CG Power and Industrial Solutions

Bank Of Baroda

Lodha Developers

TATA Consumer Products

Jindal Steel

REC

Laurus Labs

Steel Authority of India

Bank Of India

SBI Cards & Payment Services

Apar Industries

Welspun Corp

Container Corporation of India

Dalmia Bharat

New India Assurance Company

Acutaas Chemicals

Dr Lal PathLabs

Sterlite Technologies

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India

ACC

CreditAccess Grameen

Grindwell Norton

OneSource Specialty Pharma

Atul

LMW

KFin Technologies

Ramkrishna Forgings

Ganesh Housing

Shakti Pumps (India)

DCB Bank

V-Mart Retail

Sapphire Foods India

Neogen Chemicals

RattanIndia Power

Moschip Technologies

WPIL

Share India Securities

Greenply Industries

Rajratan Global Wire

Orissa Minerals Development Company

Sakar Healthcare

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Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (I)

Wendt (India)

Associated Alcohol and Breweries

Kross

Alldigi Tech

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering

Shree Digvijay Cement Company

Mangalam Worldwide

Arihant Capital Markets

Automotive Stampings and Assemblies

Fabtech Technologies

ZF Steering Gear (India)

Omax Autos

Rama Phosphates

Ponni Sugars (Erode)

Astonea Labs

GP Petroleums

Radix Industries (India)

Adon Agro Commodities

Smiths and Founders

Bhilwara Spinners

Lykis

BITS

Consecutive Commodities

Restile Ceramics

Jindal Hotels

Rolcon Engineering

Ad Manum Finance

Poona Dal and Oil Industries

Cyber Media (India)

Tanfac Industries

Vivanta Industries Limited

Family Care Hospitals

Pan India Corporation

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

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