Q1 results 2026: Paytm to UltraTech Cement among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Q1 results 2026: Around 45 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June, 2026 (Q1 results 2026), on Monday, 20 July, amid ongoing earnings season.

One 97 Communications Paytm, UltraTech Cement, Indian Overseas Bank, Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle are among the companies to declare their Q1 results FY27 today.

On Friday, the Indian stock market posted strong gains, driven by a rally in heavyweight stocks as investors positioned themselves ahead of the Q1 earnings season. The BSE Sensex surged 964.58 points, or 1.25%, to settle at 78,151.45, while the NSE Nifty 50 climbed 261.55 points, or 1.09%, to close at 24,334.30.