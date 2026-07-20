Q1 results 2026: Paytm to UltraTech Cement among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Q1 results 2026: One 97 Communications Paytm, UltraTech Cement, Indian Overseas Bank, Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle are among the companies to declare their Q1 results FY27 today.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published20 Jul 2026, 08:23 AM IST
Q1 results 2026: Around 45 companies are scheduled to release their Q1 results 2026 today.
Q1 results 2026: Around 45 companies are scheduled to release their Q1 results 2026 today.(Pixabay)

Q1 results 2026: Around 45 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June, 2026 (Q1 results 2026), on Monday, 20 July, amid ongoing earnings season.

One 97 Communications Paytm, UltraTech Cement, Indian Overseas Bank, Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle are among the companies to declare their Q1 results FY27 today.

On Friday, the Indian stock market posted strong gains, driven by a rally in heavyweight stocks as investors positioned themselves ahead of the Q1 earnings season. The BSE Sensex surged 964.58 points, or 1.25%, to settle at 78,151.45, while the NSE Nifty 50 climbed 261.55 points, or 1.09%, to close at 24,334.30.

Also Read | Q1 results 2026: Infosys to Eternal among firms to declare Q1 results next week

One97 Communications (Paytm) Q1 results preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Paytm to report healthy revenue growth of 7% QoQ in 1QFY27, meanwhile, contribution margin expected to remain steady at 55%.

It further anticipates GMV growth to remain healthy, to report a growth of 27% YoY and 5% QoQ.

UltraTech Cement Q1 results preview

MOFSL anticipates UltraTech's sales volume (consolidated) to rise 12% year-on-year (YoY).

The firm further noted that blended realization is estimated to increase by 1% YoY. RMC revenue may grow 9% YoY, whereas white cement revenue is expected to increase 10% YoY.

“We expect EBITDA/t at INR1,199 vs. INR1,197/INR1,253 in 1QFY26/4QFY26. Depreciation/interest expenses are estimated to increase 13%/16% YoY. Adj. PAT is estimated to increase 10% YoY,” the firm said.

It further anticipates variable cost expected to increase 3% YoY, and opex is expected to increase 1% YoY.

Also Read | Stock market today: Gift Nifty hints a weak start; 8 stocks to buy or sell

Here's a list of companies to declare Q1 results 2026 today, 20 July, 2026 -

No.Company Name
1UltraTech Cement
2One 97 Communications (Paytm)
3Indian Overseas Bank
4Authum Investment & Infrastructure
5Karur Vysya Bank
6Shyam Metalics & Energy
7Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
8Sobha
9Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company
10Action Construction Equipment
11Jaiprakash Power Ventures
12Transformers and Rectifiers India
13Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
14SG MART
15SML Mahindra
16Rallis India
17Swaraj Engines
18Tourism Finance Corporation of India
19Mahindra Logistics
20D. P. Abhushan
21Indo Thai Securities
22Vimta Labs
23Venus Remedies
24Beta Drugs
25Dynamic Cables
26Aurum Proptech
27Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure
28Steel Exchange India
29Bajaj Healthcare
30Advit Jewels
31Rajoo Engineers
32South West Pinnacle Exploration
33CSM Technologies
34Regency Fincorp
35Swastika Investsmart
36Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals
37Super Sales India
38Alkali Metals
39California Software
40Anubhav Plast
41Swarna Securities
42Hawa Engineers
43Premier Capital Services
44Golden Legend Leasing and Finance
45Decorous Investment & Trading Co.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

Q1 ResultsResult PreviewStock Market TodayIndian Stock Market
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMarketsStock MarketsQ1 results 2026: Paytm to UltraTech Cement among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.