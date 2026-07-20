Q1 results 2026: Paytm to UltraTech Cement among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Q1 results 2026: Around 45 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June, 2026 (Q1 results 2026), on Monday, 20 July, amid ongoing earnings season.
One 97 Communications Paytm, UltraTech Cement, Indian Overseas Bank, Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle are among the companies to declare their Q1 results FY27 today.
On Friday, the Indian stock market posted strong gains, driven by a rally in heavyweight stocks as investors positioned themselves ahead of the Q1 earnings season. The BSE Sensex surged 964.58 points, or 1.25%, to settle at 78,151.45, while the NSE Nifty 50 climbed 261.55 points, or 1.09%, to close at 24,334.30.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Paytm to report healthy revenue growth of 7% QoQ in 1QFY27, meanwhile, contribution margin expected to remain steady at 55%.
It further anticipates GMV growth to remain healthy, to report a growth of 27% YoY and 5% QoQ.
MOFSL anticipates UltraTech's sales volume (consolidated) to rise 12% year-on-year (YoY).
The firm further noted that blended realization is estimated to increase by 1% YoY. RMC revenue may grow 9% YoY, whereas white cement revenue is expected to increase 10% YoY.
“We expect EBITDA/t at INR1,199 vs. INR1,197/INR1,253 in 1QFY26/4QFY26. Depreciation/interest expenses are estimated to increase 13%/16% YoY. Adj. PAT is estimated to increase 10% YoY,” the firm said.
It further anticipates variable cost expected to increase 3% YoY, and opex is expected to increase 1% YoY.
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|UltraTech Cement
|2
|One 97 Communications (Paytm)
|3
|Indian Overseas Bank
|4
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|5
|Karur Vysya Bank
|6
|Shyam Metalics & Energy
|7
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|8
|Sobha
|9
|Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company
|10
|Action Construction Equipment
|11
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|12
|Transformers and Rectifiers India
|13
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|14
|SG MART
|15
|SML Mahindra
|16
|Rallis India
|17
|Swaraj Engines
|18
|Tourism Finance Corporation of India
|19
|Mahindra Logistics
|20
|D. P. Abhushan
|21
|Indo Thai Securities
|22
|Vimta Labs
|23
|Venus Remedies
|24
|Beta Drugs
|25
|Dynamic Cables
|26
|Aurum Proptech
|27
|Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure
|28
|Steel Exchange India
|29
|Bajaj Healthcare
|30
|Advit Jewels
|31
|Rajoo Engineers
|32
|South West Pinnacle Exploration
|33
|CSM Technologies
|34
|Regency Fincorp
|35
|Swastika Investsmart
|36
|Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals
|37
|Super Sales India
|38
|Alkali Metals
|39
|California Software
|40
|Anubhav Plast
|41
|Swarna Securities
|42
|Hawa Engineers
|43
|Premier Capital Services
|44
|Golden Legend Leasing and Finance
|45
|Decorous Investment & Trading Co.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.
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