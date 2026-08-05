Q1 results 2026: Power Grid to PB Fintech among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Q1 results 2026: Power Grid Corporation of India, Cummins India, PB Fintech, Whirlpool of India, and Biocon are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated5 Aug 2026, 08:27 AM IST
Q1 results 2026: More than 130 companies are scheduled to release their Q1 results FY27 today.
Q1 results 2026: More than 130 companies are scheduled to release their Q1 results FY27 today.

Q1 results 2026: More than 130 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Wednesday, 5 August, amid ongoing earnings season.

Power Grid Corporation of India, Cummins India, PB Fintech, Whirlpool of India, and Biocon are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today.

On Tuesday, Indian benchmark indices ended on a mixed note on Tuesday, August 4, in an unusual trading session, as the 30-share Sensex climbed more than 0.60% while the NSE Nifty 50 fell over 1%. The sharp divergence between the two key indices caught market participants by surprise.

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Power Grid Q1 results 2026 preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Power Grid's APAT to grow 4% YoY, driven by a marginal increase in the regulated equity base.

The firm further anticipates Revenue/EBITDA to grow 7-8% YoY at INR106/INR87b.

Meanwhile, brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects capex of Rs85 bn and asset capitalisation of 60 billion in 1QFY27. “Improved PAT growth reflective of healthy asset capitalisation in 2HFY26,” it said.

PB Fintech Q1 results 2026 preview

MOFSL expects PB Fintech's insurance premium growth to remain healthy, with health insurance growing substantially, supporting strong momentum in the core online business.

“Profitability is expected to improve further, supported by operating leverage and scale benefits. The growth trajectory of new business initiatives is likely to remain subdued due to slower execution in the UAE business,” the firm said.

Whirlpool of India Q1 results 2026 preview

Kotak forecasts a 12% YoY revenue growth (versus 8.8% in 4Q), assuming muted growth in refrigerators (weak market demand), double-digit growth in washers (share gains), and robust growth in RAC (share gains) and Elica (industry tailwinds).

“We estimate a 400 bps yoy contraction in GM to 29.4% (versus 380 bps yoy compression in 4Q), impacted by RM inflation, INR depreciation and a higher RAC mix, partly offset by P4G initiatives, pricing actions and premiumization. EBITDA margin is likely to decline 320 bps yoy to 5.5%, due to GM contraction and higher e-waste expenses. Our estimates imply an EBITDA/PBT decline of ~29%/28% yoy,” the brokerage firm said.

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Here's a list of companies to declare Q1 results FY27 on Wednesday, 5 August -

No.Company Name
1Power Grid Corporation of India
2Cummins India
3GE Vernova TD India
4Aurobindo Pharma
5PB Fintech
6Biocon
7Berger Paints India
8Aster DM Quality Care
9Navin Fluorine International
10Aegis Vopak Terminals
11Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
12Neuland Laboratories
13Asahi India Glass
14Tenneco Clean Air India
15Bayer CropScience
16eClerx Services
17Cohance Lifesciences
18Bikaji Foods International
19Shilpa Medicare
20Godrej Agrovet
21Whirlpool of India
22Time Technoplast
23Pearl Global Industries
24Garware Technical Fibres
25Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
26Gujarat Narmada Valley Fert & Chem.
27Omnitech Engineering
28JK Lakshmi Cement
29ASM Technologies
30Ajax Engineering
31FDC
32Paisalo Digital Ltd.
33Ion Exchange (India)
34SIS
35Datamatics Global Services
36Shree Renuka Sugars
37RattanIndia Enterprises
38Savita Oil Technologies
39Pace Digitek
40Rolex Rings
41GMM Pfaudler
42Mayur Uniquoters
43Bondada Engineering
44Rane Madras
45JTL Industries
46Gateway Distriparks
47Automotive Axles
48Brigade Hotel Ventures
49Cantabil Retail India
50Shalby
51Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited
52IG Petrochemicals
53All Time Plastics
54Sumeet Industries
55Godavari Biorefineries
56Pashupati Cotspin
57Automobile Corp of Goa (ACGL)
58Allcargo Logistics
59Nahar Spinning Mills
60Monte Carlo Fashions
61RSWM
62Arisinfra Solutions
63Bharat Parenterals Limited
64Bodal Chemicals
65Sterling Tools
66Sudarshan Colorants India
67Sarla Performance Fibers
68NR Agarwal Industries
69Taneja Aerospace and Aviation
70Sandesh
71Subex
72TV Today Network
73Nahar Poly Films
74Cheviot Company
75Amanta Healthcare
76Snowman Logistics
77HT Media
78Urja Global
79Aptech
80Blue Pearl Agriventures
81Entertainment Network India
82Ugar Sugar Works
83HALEOS LABS
84SRG Housing Finance
85Nahar Capital and Financial Services
86Digispice Technologies
87Andhra Petro
88Menon Pistons
89Shankara Building Products
90Tracxn Technologies
91Industrial Investment Trust
92Kaycee Industries
93Sumit Woods
94Diamines and Chemicals
95MK Exim India
96Cochin Minerals and Rutile
97Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India)
98Aspinwall and Company
99Krishanveer Forge
100Rajshree Polypack
101National Fittings
102Balaxi Pharmaceuticals
103LKP Securities
104Atharva Poly-Plast
105Premco Global
106Hindustan Hardy
107Shri Vasuprada Plantations
108CG-Vak Software and Exports
109NRB Industrial Bearings
110Thrive Future Habitats
111Hardcastle and Waud Manufacturing Company
112KSR Footwear
113Ind Cement Cap
114Jaysynth Orgochem
115Simandhar Impex
116Welcast Steels
117Sampre Nutritions
118Biogen Pharmachem Industries
119KJMC Financial Services
120Franklin Industries
121Helpage Finlease
122SRM Energy
123Square Four Projects India
124Southern Latex
125Kairosoft AI Solutions
126Suvidha Infraestate Corporation
127Link Pharmachem
128Cemantic Infra-Tech
129Jauss Polymers
130Anjani Finance
131Croissance
132Beeyu Overseas
133T Spirutual World

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

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