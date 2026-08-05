Q1 results 2026: Power Grid to PB Fintech among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Q1 results 2026: More than 130 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Wednesday, 5 August, amid ongoing earnings season.
Power Grid Corporation of India, Cummins India, PB Fintech, Whirlpool of India, and Biocon are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today.
On Tuesday, Indian benchmark indices ended on a mixed note on Tuesday, August 4, in an unusual trading session, as the 30-share Sensex climbed more than 0.60% while the NSE Nifty 50 fell over 1%. The sharp divergence between the two key indices caught market participants by surprise.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Power Grid's APAT to grow 4% YoY, driven by a marginal increase in the regulated equity base.
The firm further anticipates Revenue/EBITDA to grow 7-8% YoY at INR106/INR87b.
Meanwhile, brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects capex of Rs85 bn and asset capitalisation of ₹60 billion in 1QFY27. “Improved PAT growth reflective of healthy asset capitalisation in 2HFY26,” it said.
MOFSL expects PB Fintech's insurance premium growth to remain healthy, with health insurance growing substantially, supporting strong momentum in the core online business.
“Profitability is expected to improve further, supported by operating leverage and scale benefits. The growth trajectory of new business initiatives is likely to remain subdued due to slower execution in the UAE business,” the firm said.
Kotak forecasts a 12% YoY revenue growth (versus 8.8% in 4Q), assuming muted growth in refrigerators (weak market demand), double-digit growth in washers (share gains), and robust growth in RAC (share gains) and Elica (industry tailwinds).
“We estimate a 400 bps yoy contraction in GM to 29.4% (versus 380 bps yoy compression in 4Q), impacted by RM inflation, INR depreciation and a higher RAC mix, partly offset by P4G initiatives, pricing actions and premiumization. EBITDA margin is likely to decline 320 bps yoy to 5.5%, due to GM contraction and higher e-waste expenses. Our estimates imply an EBITDA/PBT decline of ~29%/28% yoy,” the brokerage firm said.
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|2
|Cummins India
|3
|GE Vernova TD India
|4
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5
|PB Fintech
|6
|Biocon
|7
|Berger Paints India
|8
|Aster DM Quality Care
|9
|Navin Fluorine International
|10
|Aegis Vopak Terminals
|11
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|12
|Neuland Laboratories
|13
|Asahi India Glass
|14
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|15
|Bayer CropScience
|16
|eClerx Services
|17
|Cohance Lifesciences
|18
|Bikaji Foods International
|19
|Shilpa Medicare
|20
|Godrej Agrovet
|21
|Whirlpool of India
|22
|Time Technoplast
|23
|Pearl Global Industries
|24
|Garware Technical Fibres
|25
|Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
|26
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fert & Chem.
|27
|Omnitech Engineering
|28
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|29
|ASM Technologies
|30
|Ajax Engineering
|31
|FDC
|32
|Paisalo Digital Ltd.
|33
|Ion Exchange (India)
|34
|SIS
|35
|Datamatics Global Services
|36
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|37
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|38
|Savita Oil Technologies
|39
|Pace Digitek
|40
|Rolex Rings
|41
|GMM Pfaudler
|42
|Mayur Uniquoters
|43
|Bondada Engineering
|44
|Rane Madras
|45
|JTL Industries
|46
|Gateway Distriparks
|47
|Automotive Axles
|48
|Brigade Hotel Ventures
|49
|Cantabil Retail India
|50
|Shalby
|51
|Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited
|52
|IG Petrochemicals
|53
|All Time Plastics
|54
|Sumeet Industries
|55
|Godavari Biorefineries
|56
|Pashupati Cotspin
|57
|Automobile Corp of Goa (ACGL)
|58
|Allcargo Logistics
|59
|Nahar Spinning Mills
|60
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|61
|RSWM
|62
|Arisinfra Solutions
|63
|Bharat Parenterals Limited
|64
|Bodal Chemicals
|65
|Sterling Tools
|66
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|67
|Sarla Performance Fibers
|68
|NR Agarwal Industries
|69
|Taneja Aerospace and Aviation
|70
|Sandesh
|71
|Subex
|72
|TV Today Network
|73
|Nahar Poly Films
|74
|Cheviot Company
|75
|Amanta Healthcare
|76
|Snowman Logistics
|77
|HT Media
|78
|Urja Global
|79
|Aptech
|80
|Blue Pearl Agriventures
|81
|Entertainment Network India
|82
|Ugar Sugar Works
|83
|HALEOS LABS
|84
|SRG Housing Finance
|85
|Nahar Capital and Financial Services
|86
|Digispice Technologies
|87
|Andhra Petro
|88
|Menon Pistons
|89
|Shankara Building Products
|90
|Tracxn Technologies
|91
|Industrial Investment Trust
|92
|Kaycee Industries
|93
|Sumit Woods
|94
|Diamines and Chemicals
|95
|MK Exim India
|96
|Cochin Minerals and Rutile
|97
|Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India)
|98
|Aspinwall and Company
|99
|Krishanveer Forge
|100
|Rajshree Polypack
|101
|National Fittings
|102
|Balaxi Pharmaceuticals
|103
|LKP Securities
|104
|Atharva Poly-Plast
|105
|Premco Global
|106
|Hindustan Hardy
|107
|Shri Vasuprada Plantations
|108
|CG-Vak Software and Exports
|109
|NRB Industrial Bearings
|110
|Thrive Future Habitats
|111
|Hardcastle and Waud Manufacturing Company
|112
|KSR Footwear
|113
|Ind Cement Cap
|114
|Jaysynth Orgochem
|115
|Simandhar Impex
|116
|Welcast Steels
|117
|Sampre Nutritions
|118
|Biogen Pharmachem Industries
|119
|KJMC Financial Services
|120
|Franklin Industries
|121
|Helpage Finlease
|122
|SRM Energy
|123
|Square Four Projects India
|124
|Southern Latex
|125
|Kairosoft AI Solutions
|126
|Suvidha Infraestate Corporation
|127
|Link Pharmachem
|128
|Cemantic Infra-Tech
|129
|Jauss Polymers
|130
|Anjani Finance
|131
|Croissance
|132
|Beeyu Overseas
|133
|T Spirutual World
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.
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