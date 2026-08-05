Q1 results 2026: Power Grid to PB Fintech among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Q1 results 2026: More than 130 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Wednesday, 5 August, amid ongoing earnings season. Power Grid Corporation of India, Cummins India, PB Fintech, Whirlpool of India, and Biocon are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today. On Tuesday, Indian benchmark indices ended on a mixed note on Tuesday, August 4, in an unusual trading session, as the 30-share Sensex climbed more than 0.60% while the NSE Nifty 50 fell over 1%. The sharp divergence between the two key indices caught market participants by surprise.

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Power Grid Q1 results 2026 preview Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Power Grid's APAT to grow 4% YoY, driven by a marginal increase in the regulated equity base. The firm further anticipates Revenue/EBITDA to grow 7-8% YoY at INR106/INR87b. Meanwhile, brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects capex of Rs85 bn and asset capitalisation of ₹60 billion in 1QFY27. “Improved PAT growth reflective of healthy asset capitalisation in 2HFY26,” it said. PB Fintech Q1 results 2026 preview MOFSL expects PB Fintech's insurance premium growth to remain healthy, with health insurance growing substantially, supporting strong momentum in the core online business. “Profitability is expected to improve further, supported by operating leverage and scale benefits. The growth trajectory of new business initiatives is likely to remain subdued due to slower execution in the UAE business,” the firm said. Whirlpool of India Q1 results 2026 preview Kotak forecasts a 12% YoY revenue growth (versus 8.8% in 4Q), assuming muted growth in refrigerators (weak market demand), double-digit growth in washers (share gains), and robust growth in RAC (share gains) and Elica (industry tailwinds). “We estimate a 400 bps yoy contraction in GM to 29.4% (versus 380 bps yoy compression in 4Q), impacted by RM inflation, INR depreciation and a higher RAC mix, partly offset by P4G initiatives, pricing actions and premiumization. EBITDA margin is likely to decline 320 bps yoy to 5.5%, due to GM contraction and higher e-waste expenses. Our estimates imply an EBITDA/PBT decline of ~29%/28% yoy,” the brokerage firm said.

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Here's a list of companies to declare Q1 results FY27 on Wednesday, 5 August -

No. Company Name 1 Power Grid Corporation of India 2 Cummins India 3 GE Vernova TD India 4 Aurobindo Pharma 5 PB Fintech 6 Biocon 7 Berger Paints India 8 Aster DM Quality Care 9 Navin Fluorine International 10 Aegis Vopak Terminals 11 Inventurus Knowledge Solutions 12 Neuland Laboratories 13 Asahi India Glass 14 Tenneco Clean Air India 15 Bayer CropScience 16 eClerx Services 17 Cohance Lifesciences 18 Bikaji Foods International 19 Shilpa Medicare 20 Godrej Agrovet 21 Whirlpool of India 22 Time Technoplast 23 Pearl Global Industries 24 Garware Technical Fibres 25 Kirloskar Ferrous Industries 26 Gujarat Narmada Valley Fert & Chem. 27 Omnitech Engineering 28 JK Lakshmi Cement 29 ASM Technologies 30 Ajax Engineering 31 FDC 32 Paisalo Digital Ltd. 33 Ion Exchange (India) 34 SIS 35 Datamatics Global Services 36 Shree Renuka Sugars 37 RattanIndia Enterprises 38 Savita Oil Technologies 39 Pace Digitek 40 Rolex Rings 41 GMM Pfaudler 42 Mayur Uniquoters 43 Bondada Engineering 44 Rane Madras 45 JTL Industries 46 Gateway Distriparks 47 Automotive Axles 48 Brigade Hotel Ventures 49 Cantabil Retail India 50 Shalby 51 Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited 52 IG Petrochemicals 53 All Time Plastics 54 Sumeet Industries 55 Godavari Biorefineries 56 Pashupati Cotspin 57 Automobile Corp of Goa (ACGL) 58 Allcargo Logistics 59 Nahar Spinning Mills 60 Monte Carlo Fashions 61 RSWM 62 Arisinfra Solutions 63 Bharat Parenterals Limited 64 Bodal Chemicals 65 Sterling Tools 66 Sudarshan Colorants India 67 Sarla Performance Fibers 68 NR Agarwal Industries 69 Taneja Aerospace and Aviation 70 Sandesh 71 Subex 72 TV Today Network 73 Nahar Poly Films 74 Cheviot Company 75 Amanta Healthcare 76 Snowman Logistics 77 HT Media 78 Urja Global 79 Aptech 80 Blue Pearl Agriventures 81 Entertainment Network India 82 Ugar Sugar Works 83 HALEOS LABS 84 SRG Housing Finance 85 Nahar Capital and Financial Services 86 Digispice Technologies 87 Andhra Petro 88 Menon Pistons 89 Shankara Building Products 90 Tracxn Technologies 91 Industrial Investment Trust 92 Kaycee Industries 93 Sumit Woods 94 Diamines and Chemicals 95 MK Exim India 96 Cochin Minerals and Rutile 97 Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India) 98 Aspinwall and Company 99 Krishanveer Forge 100 Rajshree Polypack 101 National Fittings 102 Balaxi Pharmaceuticals 103 LKP Securities 104 Atharva Poly-Plast 105 Premco Global 106 Hindustan Hardy 107 Shri Vasuprada Plantations 108 CG-Vak Software and Exports 109 NRB Industrial Bearings 110 Thrive Future Habitats 111 Hardcastle and Waud Manufacturing Company 112 KSR Footwear 113 Ind Cement Cap 114 Jaysynth Orgochem 115 Simandhar Impex 116 Welcast Steels 117 Sampre Nutritions 118 Biogen Pharmachem Industries 119 KJMC Financial Services 120 Franklin Industries 121 Helpage Finlease 122 SRM Energy 123 Square Four Projects India 124 Southern Latex 125 Kairosoft AI Solutions 126 Suvidha Infraestate Corporation 127 Link Pharmachem 128 Cemantic Infra-Tech 129 Jauss Polymers 130 Anjani Finance 131 Croissance 132 Beeyu Overseas 133 T Spirutual World

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About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.