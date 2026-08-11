Q1 results 2026: RVNL to MRF among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Q1 results 2026: Rail Vikas Nigam, MRF, Zydus Lifesciences, NBCC (India), Senco Gold, Manappuram Finance are the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published11 Aug 2026, 08:24 AM IST
Q1 results 2026: More than 300 companies are scheduled to release their Q1 results 2026 on Tuesday, 11 August.
Q1 results 2026: More than 300 companies are scheduled to release their Q1 results 2026 on Tuesday, 11 August.(Pixabay)

Q1 results 2026: More than 300 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Tuesday, 11 August, amid ongoing earnings season.

Rail Vikas Nigam, MRF, Zydus Lifesciences, NBCC (India), Senco Gold, Manappuram Finance are the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today.

On Monday, the Indian stock market ended largely flat, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing below the 24,600 mark. The Sensex edged up 43.27 points, or 0.06%, to finish at 78,542.44, while the Nifty 50 gained 13.15 points, or 0.05%, to settle at 24,583.80.

Also Read | Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy today

MRF Q1 results 2026 preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expect MRF's revenues to increase by 12% on a YoY basis, led by double-digit yoy volume growth in OEM and export segment volumes and high-single-digit yoy volume growth in replacement segment.

It further expects EBITDA margin to decline by 400 bps QoQ to 12% in 1QFY27 mainly on account of RM headwinds and RM basket to remain 15-16% inflationary on a qoq basis.

Zydus Lifesciences Q1 results 2026 preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Zydus Lifesciences' revenue to maintain healthy double-digit growth, driven by strong performance in DF, Europe and emerging markets and DF is likely to grow 14% YoY, led by continued strength in chronic therapies and differentiated launches.

It further anticipates EBITDA margin expected at 25.6%, aided by a favorable product mix despite limited contribution from g-Revlimid.

Progress on the Assertio acquisition and synergy realization from the Amplitude portfolio will remain key monitorables, it said.

Also Read | How Indian stock market is expected to trade today

Here's a list of companies to declare Q1 results FY27 on Tuesday, 11 August -

No.Company Name
1Siemens
2Zydus Lifesciences
3MRF
4Rail Vikas Nigam
5PI Industries
6Manappuram Finance
7NBCC (India)
8Gujarat Energy
9Kalpataru Projects International
10IFCI
11TD Power Systems
12Finolex Cables
13JSW Dulux
14Balrampur Chini Mills
15Swan Defence and Heavy Industries
16SKF India Industrial
17LLOYDS ENTERPRISES
18Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd
19Viyash Scientific
20MMTC
21Bata India
22Esab India
23RHI Magnesita India
24Piccadily Agro Industries
25EPL
26KPI Green Energy
27Nephrocare Health Services
28Sunflag Iron and Steel Company
29Kusumgar
30Senco Gold
31AvenuesAI
32Skipper
33ISGEC Heavy Engineering
34Gokaldas Exports
35Innova Captab
36Surya Roshni
37Shilchar Technologies
38Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation
39Hind Rectifiers
40Man Industries (India)
41Indo Tech Transformers
42Harsha Engineers International
43Sandhar Technologies
44Hemisphere Properties India
45TARC
46Ashiana Housing
47Enviro Infra Engineers
48Caliber Mining and Logistics
49Polyplex Corporation
50Unichem Laboratories
51Foseco India
52Ashoka Buildcon
53Network People Services Technologies
54Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited
55Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
56Jash Engineering
57TCPL Packaging
58GSP Crop Science
59Confidence Petroleum
60Mufin Green Finance
61Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
62S P Apparels
63Flair Writing Industries
64Sai Parenterals
65Gujarat Industries Power Co.
66Arkade Developers
67Camlin Fine Sciences
68Repco Home Finance
69Prakash Industries
70Landmark Cars
71Mobavenue AI Tech
72JNK India
73EPack Durables
74Venkys
75Alembic
76Vidya Wires
77Simplex Infrastructures
78K.P. Energy
79Insecticides India
80Vikran Engineering
81Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
82Ceinsys Tech
83Delta Corp
84Fermenta Biotech
85Walchandnagar Industries
86Asian Granito India
87Som Distilleries and Breweries
88Amrutanjan Health Care
89AYM Syntex
90Diffusion Engineers
91Quadrant Future Tek
92Arfin India
93Aeroflex Enterprises
94Faze Three
95Precision Camshafts
96Syncom Formulations
97Macfos
98Tembo Global Industries
99SEPC
100Laxmi Dental
101Sunshield Chemicals
102Yuken India
103Madras Fertilizers
104Jyoti Resins and Adhesives
105DAM Capital Advisors
106Ester Industries
107Suyog Telematics
108Matrimony.com
109Max India Limited
110Krishival Foods
111Pudumjee Paper Products Limited
112STRING METAVERSE
113Borana Weaves
114Tamilnadu Petroproducts
115VLS Finance
116Royal Orchid Hotels
117Hexa Tradex
118Ganesh Benzoplast
119Wanbury
120OM Infra
121Radhika Jeweltech
122Vikram Thermo India
123Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality
124Popular Vehicles and Services
125Jagatjit Industries
126Beekay Steel Industries
127Oriental Rail Infrastructure
128OnMobile Global
129Kanoria Chemicals and Industries
130Bafna Pharmaceuticals
131Allcargo Terminals
132NBI Industrial Finance Company
133Pyramid Technoplast
134RBZ Jewellers
135Om Power Transmission
136Shiv Aum Steels
137Concord Enviro Systems
138Credo Brands Marketing
139Dish TV India
140Tera Software
141Kamat Hotels (India)
142Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Co.
143Orient Bell
144Focus Lighting & Fixtures
145Aerpace Industries
146Majestic Auto
147Prevest Denpro
148Aries Agro
149Kriti Nutrients
150Fratelli Vineyards
151VASHU BHAGNANI INDUSTRIES
152Inspirisys Solutions
153Goodricke Group
154Foods and Inns
155Delton Cables
156Rubfila International
157Balgopal Commercial
158Kriti Industries (India)
159Alufluoride
160Take Solutions
161Highway Infrastructure
162Apollo Sindoori Hotels
163Genus Paper & Boards
164Waterbase
165Fundviser Capital (india)
166PH CAPITAL
167Aaron Industries
168Manaksia Aluminium Company
169Quest Capital Markets
170Starteck Finance Limited
171Kalyani Forge
172Multibase India
173Global Vectra Helicorp
174Graviss Hospitality
175Infinity Infoway
176Landmarc Leisure Corp

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

Q1 ResultsQ1 EarningsStock Market TodayIndian Stock MarketResults Preview
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMarketsStock MarketsQ1 results 2026: RVNL to MRF among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.