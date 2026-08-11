Q1 results 2026: RVNL to MRF among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Q1 results 2026: More than 300 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Tuesday, 11 August, amid ongoing earnings season.

Rail Vikas Nigam, MRF, Zydus Lifesciences, NBCC (India), Senco Gold, Manappuram Finance are the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today.

On Monday, the Indian stock market ended largely flat, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing below the 24,600 mark. The Sensex edged up 43.27 points, or 0.06%, to finish at 78,542.44, while the Nifty 50 gained 13.15 points, or 0.05%, to settle at 24,583.80.