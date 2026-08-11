Q1 results 2026: RVNL to MRF among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Q1 results 2026: More than 300 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Tuesday, 11 August, amid ongoing earnings season.
Rail Vikas Nigam, MRF, Zydus Lifesciences, NBCC (India), Senco Gold, Manappuram Finance are the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today.
On Monday, the Indian stock market ended largely flat, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing below the 24,600 mark. The Sensex edged up 43.27 points, or 0.06%, to finish at 78,542.44, while the Nifty 50 gained 13.15 points, or 0.05%, to settle at 24,583.80.
Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expect MRF's revenues to increase by 12% on a YoY basis, led by double-digit yoy volume growth in OEM and export segment volumes and high-single-digit yoy volume growth in replacement segment.
It further expects EBITDA margin to decline by 400 bps QoQ to 12% in 1QFY27 mainly on account of RM headwinds and RM basket to remain 15-16% inflationary on a qoq basis.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Zydus Lifesciences' revenue to maintain healthy double-digit growth, driven by strong performance in DF, Europe and emerging markets and DF is likely to grow 14% YoY, led by continued strength in chronic therapies and differentiated launches.
It further anticipates EBITDA margin expected at 25.6%, aided by a favorable product mix despite limited contribution from g-Revlimid.
Progress on the Assertio acquisition and synergy realization from the Amplitude portfolio will remain key monitorables, it said.
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|Siemens
|2
|Zydus Lifesciences
|3
|MRF
|4
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|5
|PI Industries
|6
|Manappuram Finance
|7
|NBCC (India)
|8
|Gujarat Energy
|9
|Kalpataru Projects International
|10
|IFCI
|11
|TD Power Systems
|12
|Finolex Cables
|13
|JSW Dulux
|14
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|15
|Swan Defence and Heavy Industries
|16
|SKF India Industrial
|17
|LLOYDS ENTERPRISES
|18
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd
|19
|Viyash Scientific
|20
|MMTC
|21
|Bata India
|22
|Esab India
|23
|RHI Magnesita India
|24
|Piccadily Agro Industries
|25
|EPL
|26
|KPI Green Energy
|27
|Nephrocare Health Services
|28
|Sunflag Iron and Steel Company
|29
|Kusumgar
|30
|Senco Gold
|31
|AvenuesAI
|32
|Skipper
|33
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|34
|Gokaldas Exports
|35
|Innova Captab
|36
|Surya Roshni
|37
|Shilchar Technologies
|38
|Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation
|39
|Hind Rectifiers
|40
|Man Industries (India)
|41
|Indo Tech Transformers
|42
|Harsha Engineers International
|43
|Sandhar Technologies
|44
|Hemisphere Properties India
|45
|TARC
|46
|Ashiana Housing
|47
|Enviro Infra Engineers
|48
|Caliber Mining and Logistics
|49
|Polyplex Corporation
|50
|Unichem Laboratories
|51
|Foseco India
|52
|Ashoka Buildcon
|53
|Network People Services Technologies
|54
|Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited
|55
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|56
|Jash Engineering
|57
|TCPL Packaging
|58
|GSP Crop Science
|59
|Confidence Petroleum
|60
|Mufin Green Finance
|61
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|62
|S P Apparels
|63
|Flair Writing Industries
|64
|Sai Parenterals
|65
|Gujarat Industries Power Co.
|66
|Arkade Developers
|67
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|68
|Repco Home Finance
|69
|Prakash Industries
|70
|Landmark Cars
|71
|Mobavenue AI Tech
|72
|JNK India
|73
|EPack Durables
|74
|Venkys
|75
|Alembic
|76
|Vidya Wires
|77
|Simplex Infrastructures
|78
|K.P. Energy
|79
|Insecticides India
|80
|Vikran Engineering
|81
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|82
|Ceinsys Tech
|83
|Delta Corp
|84
|Fermenta Biotech
|85
|Walchandnagar Industries
|86
|Asian Granito India
|87
|Som Distilleries and Breweries
|88
|Amrutanjan Health Care
|89
|AYM Syntex
|90
|Diffusion Engineers
|91
|Quadrant Future Tek
|92
|Arfin India
|93
|Aeroflex Enterprises
|94
|Faze Three
|95
|Precision Camshafts
|96
|Syncom Formulations
|97
|Macfos
|98
|Tembo Global Industries
|99
|SEPC
|100
|Laxmi Dental
|101
|Sunshield Chemicals
|102
|Yuken India
|103
|Madras Fertilizers
|104
|Jyoti Resins and Adhesives
|105
|DAM Capital Advisors
|106
|Ester Industries
|107
|Suyog Telematics
|108
|Matrimony.com
|109
|Max India Limited
|110
|Krishival Foods
|111
|Pudumjee Paper Products Limited
|112
|STRING METAVERSE
|113
|Borana Weaves
|114
|Tamilnadu Petroproducts
|115
|VLS Finance
|116
|Royal Orchid Hotels
|117
|Hexa Tradex
|118
|Ganesh Benzoplast
|119
|Wanbury
|120
|OM Infra
|121
|Radhika Jeweltech
|122
|Vikram Thermo India
|123
|Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality
|124
|Popular Vehicles and Services
|125
|Jagatjit Industries
|126
|Beekay Steel Industries
|127
|Oriental Rail Infrastructure
|128
|OnMobile Global
|129
|Kanoria Chemicals and Industries
|130
|Bafna Pharmaceuticals
|131
|Allcargo Terminals
|132
|NBI Industrial Finance Company
|133
|Pyramid Technoplast
|134
|RBZ Jewellers
|135
|Om Power Transmission
|136
|Shiv Aum Steels
|137
|Concord Enviro Systems
|138
|Credo Brands Marketing
|139
|Dish TV India
|140
|Tera Software
|141
|Kamat Hotels (India)
|142
|Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Co.
|143
|Orient Bell
|144
|Focus Lighting & Fixtures
|145
|Aerpace Industries
|146
|Majestic Auto
|147
|Prevest Denpro
|148
|Aries Agro
|149
|Kriti Nutrients
|150
|Fratelli Vineyards
|151
|VASHU BHAGNANI INDUSTRIES
|152
|Inspirisys Solutions
|153
|Goodricke Group
|154
|Foods and Inns
|155
|Delton Cables
|156
|Rubfila International
|157
|Balgopal Commercial
|158
|Kriti Industries (India)
|159
|Alufluoride
|160
|Take Solutions
|161
|Highway Infrastructure
|162
|Apollo Sindoori Hotels
|163
|Genus Paper & Boards
|164
|Waterbase
|165
|Fundviser Capital (india)
|166
|PH CAPITAL
|167
|Aaron Industries
|168
|Manaksia Aluminium Company
|169
|Quest Capital Markets
|170
|Starteck Finance Limited
|171
|Kalyani Forge
|172
|Multibase India
|173
|Global Vectra Helicorp
|174
|Graviss Hospitality
|175
|Infinity Infoway
|176
|Landmarc Leisure Corp
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.