Q1 results 2026: SBI to Ola Electric among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Q1 results 2026: More than 190 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Friday, 7 August, amid ongoing earnings season.
State Bank of India (SBI), Titan Company, Ola Electric Mobility, Hindalco Industries, Power Finance Corporation, Oil India are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today.
On Thursday, Indian benchmark indices ended in a tight range as investors remained cautious, awaiting greater clarity on the prospects of a peace agreement in the Middle East. Selling pressure in heavyweight stocks also kept market sentiment subdued. The Nifty 50 edged up 0.05% to settle at 24,636, while the Sensex gained 0.26% to close at 78,785.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expect SBI's NIMs to remain at 2.84% after a sharp fall in 4Q amid TD repricing, offset by imprvmnt in corp spreads and sset quality ratios to witness improvement.
It further projects credit growth at 3.1% QoQ, led by broad-based growth in SME, corp, agri and Xpress credit.
“Expect deposit growth to lag credit. Expect steady credit cost and RoA to remain at 1.0-1.1%,” the firm said.
Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities said that Titan's jewelry demand in 1QFY27 was marginally impacted by PM's advisory and 'Adhik maas'. It estimate standalone domestic recurring jewelry sales (TMZ) growth at 39% yoy (versus 40%/48% yoy in 3Q/4QFY26), driven by 30%+ LFL growth (32%/50% in 3Q/4QFY26) on the back of 55%+ yoy increase in gold prices (versus 80% in 4QFY26).
“We expect ~30% yoy growth in TMZ studded jewelry sales (excluding CaratLane), with studded mix declining ~150 bps yoy due to increase in gold coins mix. Despite the moderation in gold price inflation to 55% in 1QFY27 from 80% in 4QFY26 and demand headwinds (PM advisory and 'Adhik maas'), we expect modest 300-500 bps moderation in jewelry sales (excluding gold coins) growth in 1QFY27 to 31-33% from 35-36% in 4Q, (2) 12% yoy growth in watches division (on a high base), supported by robust demand in the analog segment and (3) 13% yoy growth in eyewear,” the brokerage firm said.
Kotak expect revenues to decline by 28% yoy driven by 36% yoy decline in volumes and 8% YoY increase in ASPs due to higher PLI accrual and higher mix of motorcycles.
“We expect the company to report EBITDA loss of Rs2.1 bn in 1QFY27 versus EBITDA loss of Rs2.4 bn in 1QFY26 and EBITDA loss of Rs2.8 bn in 4QFY26. Reduction in sequential losses will be driven by (1) operating leverage benefits, (2) cost-control measures and (3) higher mix of Gen-3 platform, partly offset by negative operating leverage,” it said.
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|State Bank of India
|2
|Titan Company
|3
|Hindalco Industries
|4
|Hitachi Energy India
|5
|Power Finance Corporation
|6
|Godrej Consumer Products
|7
|Oil India
|8
|NLC India
|9
|Cupid
|10
|Kaynes Technology India
|11
|The Ramco Cements
|12
|Carborundum Universal
|13
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|14
|Ola Electric Mobility
|15
|Poly Medicure
|16
|Ratnamani Metals and Tubes
|17
|Godawari Power & Ispat
|18
|Azad Engineering
|19
|Fine Organics Industries
|20
|BEML
|21
|Inox Wind
|22
|JK Tyre and Industries
|23
|Paras Defence and Space Technologies
|24
|BLS International Services
|25
|Afcons Infrastructure
|26
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|27
|Cello World
|28
|Star Cement
|29
|Cera Sanitaryware
|30
|Maharashtra Seamless
|31
|Dynamatic Technologies
|32
|Jeena Sikho Lifecare
|33
|Inox Green Energy Services
|34
|Greenlam Industries
|35
|Ashapura Minechem
|36
|Powerica
|37
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|38
|Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
|39
|Aarti Pharmalabs
|40
|Electronics Mart India
|41
|Jamna Auto Industries
|42
|Prism Johnson
|43
|Goldiam International
|44
|Entero Healthcare Solutions
|45
|Subros
|46
|CARE Ratings
|47
|PDS
|48
|Universal Cables
|49
|Raymond Realty
|50
|Electrosteel Castings
|51
|Deccan Gold Mines
|52
|NRB Bearings
|53
|Raymond
|54
|Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases
|55
|Gujarat Themis Biosyn
|56
|Kalyani Steels
|57
|Gopal Snacks
|58
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|59
|Kesar India
|60
|Pokarna
|61
|Nalwa Sons Investment
|62
|Imagicaaworld Entertainment
|63
|Arvind SmartSpaces
|64
|Vindhya Telelink
|65
|GK Energy
|66
|India Nippon Electricals
|67
|Marathon Nextgen Realty
|68
|ADVAIT ENERGY TRANSITIONS
|69
|Saksoft
|70
|Pix Transmissions
|71
|Bajel Projects
|72
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|73
|Capacite Infraprojects
|74
|Jindal Drilling Industries
|75
|RACL Geartech
|76
|Bharat Wire Ropes
|77
|Onida Electronics
|78
|Renaissance Global
|79
|Arihant Superstructures
|80
|Ultramarine and Pigments
|81
|STEL Holdings
|82
|Health X Platform
|83
|Mafatlal Industries
|84
|Excelsoft Technologies
|85
|Swaraj Suiting
|86
|Kopran
|87
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
|88
|Dharmaj Crop Guard
|89
|Pradeep Metals
|90
|Sadhana Nitrochem
|91
|Systematix Corporate Services
|92
|Modis Navnirman
|93
|NCL Industries
|94
|Anuh Pharma
|95
|Gloster
|96
|Transpek Industry
|97
|Aqylon Nexus
|98
|Bigbloc Construction
|99
|Vasa Denticity
|100
|Transindia Real Estate
|101
|Oswal Agro Mills
|102
|Oswal Greentech
|103
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|104
|Pasupati Acrylon
|105
|Univastu India
|106
|Shriram Asset Management Company
|107
|Batliboi
|108
|PPAP Automotive
|109
|MKVENTURES CAPITAL
|110
|Asarfi Hospital
|111
|Orient Paper and Industries
|112
|Transworld Shipping Lines
|113
|DCM NOUVELLE LIMITED
|114
|Galaxy Bearings
|115
|Ravinder Heights
|116
|Evexia Lifecare
|117
|KM Sugar Mills
|118
|Sayaji Industries
|119
|Surana Telecom and Power
|120
|Voler Car
|121
|Simmonds-Marshall
|122
|AG VENTURES
|123
|Alankit
|124
|Rossell India
|125
|Winsome Textile Industries
|126
|Intense Technologies
|127
|Panasonic Energy India Company
|128
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co
|129
|Quint Digital
|130
|Khadim India
|131
|Milkfood
|132
|Arvee Laboratories
|133
|Metroglobal
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.
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