Q1 results 2026: SBI to Ola Electric among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Q1 results 2026: More than 190 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Friday, 7 August, amid ongoing earnings season.

State Bank of India (SBI), Titan Company, Ola Electric Mobility, Hindalco Industries, Power Finance Corporation, Oil India are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today.

On Thursday, Indian benchmark indices ended in a tight range as investors remained cautious, awaiting greater clarity on the prospects of a peace agreement in the Middle East. Selling pressure in heavyweight stocks also kept market sentiment subdued. The Nifty 50 edged up 0.05% to settle at 24,636, while the Sensex gained 0.26% to close at 78,785.

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SBI Q1 results 2026 preview Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expect SBI's NIMs to remain at 2.84% after a sharp fall in 4Q amid TD repricing, offset by imprvmnt in corp spreads and sset quality ratios to witness improvement.

It further projects credit growth at 3.1% QoQ, led by broad-based growth in SME, corp, agri and Xpress credit.

“Expect deposit growth to lag credit. Expect steady credit cost and RoA to remain at 1.0-1.1%,” the firm said.

Titan Q1 results 2026 preview Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities said that Titan's jewelry demand in 1QFY27 was marginally impacted by PM's advisory and 'Adhik maas'. It estimate standalone domestic recurring jewelry sales (TMZ) growth at 39% yoy (versus 40%/48% yoy in 3Q/4QFY26), driven by 30%+ LFL growth (32%/50% in 3Q/4QFY26) on the back of 55%+ yoy increase in gold prices (versus 80% in 4QFY26).

“We expect ~30% yoy growth in TMZ studded jewelry sales (excluding CaratLane), with studded mix declining ~150 bps yoy due to increase in gold coins mix. Despite the moderation in gold price inflation to 55% in 1QFY27 from 80% in 4QFY26 and demand headwinds (PM advisory and 'Adhik maas'), we expect modest 300-500 bps moderation in jewelry sales (excluding gold coins) growth in 1QFY27 to 31-33% from 35-36% in 4Q, (2) 12% yoy growth in watches division (on a high base), supported by robust demand in the analog segment and (3) 13% yoy growth in eyewear,” the brokerage firm said.

Ola Electric Mobility Q1 results 2026 preview Kotak expect revenues to decline by 28% yoy driven by 36% yoy decline in volumes and 8% YoY increase in ASPs due to higher PLI accrual and higher mix of motorcycles.

“We expect the company to report EBITDA loss of Rs2.1 bn in 1QFY27 versus EBITDA loss of Rs2.4 bn in 1QFY26 and EBITDA loss of Rs2.8 bn in 4QFY26. Reduction in sequential losses will be driven by (1) operating leverage benefits, (2) cost-control measures and (3) higher mix of Gen-3 platform, partly offset by negative operating leverage,” it said.

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Here's a list of companies to declare Q1 results FY27 on Friday, 7 August -

No. Company Name 1 State Bank of India 2 Titan Company 3 Hindalco Industries 4 Hitachi Energy India 5 Power Finance Corporation 6 Godrej Consumer Products 7 Oil India 8 NLC India 9 Cupid 10 Kaynes Technology India 11 The Ramco Cements 12 Carborundum Universal 13 Jyoti CNC Automation 14 Ola Electric Mobility 15 Poly Medicure 16 Ratnamani Metals and Tubes 17 Godawari Power & Ispat 18 Azad Engineering 19 Fine Organics Industries 20 BEML 21 Inox Wind 22 JK Tyre and Industries 23 Paras Defence and Space Technologies 24 BLS International Services 25 Afcons Infrastructure 26 Lemon Tree Hotels 27 Cello World 28 Star Cement 29 Cera Sanitaryware 30 Maharashtra Seamless 31 Dynamatic Technologies 32 Jeena Sikho Lifecare 33 Inox Green Energy Services 34 Greenlam Industries 35 Ashapura Minechem 36 Powerica 37 Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities 38 Kovai Medical Center and Hospital 39 Aarti Pharmalabs 40 Electronics Mart India 41 Jamna Auto Industries 42 Prism Johnson 43 Goldiam International 44 Entero Healthcare Solutions 45 Subros 46 CARE Ratings 47 PDS 48 Universal Cables 49 Raymond Realty 50 Electrosteel Castings 51 Deccan Gold Mines 52 NRB Bearings 53 Raymond 54 Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases 55 Gujarat Themis Biosyn 56 Kalyani Steels 57 Gopal Snacks 58 Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries 59 Kesar India 60 Pokarna 61 Nalwa Sons Investment 62 Imagicaaworld Entertainment 63 Arvind SmartSpaces 64 Vindhya Telelink 65 GK Energy 66 India Nippon Electricals 67 Marathon Nextgen Realty 68 ADVAIT ENERGY TRANSITIONS 69 Saksoft 70 Pix Transmissions 71 Bajel Projects 72 Hinduja Global Solutions 73 Capacite Infraprojects 74 Jindal Drilling Industries 75 RACL Geartech 76 Bharat Wire Ropes 77 Onida Electronics 78 Renaissance Global 79 Arihant Superstructures 80 Ultramarine and Pigments 81 STEL Holdings 82 Health X Platform 83 Mafatlal Industries 84 Excelsoft Technologies 85 Swaraj Suiting 86 Kopran 87 Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds 88 Dharmaj Crop Guard 89 Pradeep Metals 90 Sadhana Nitrochem 91 Systematix Corporate Services 92 Modis Navnirman 93 NCL Industries 94 Anuh Pharma 95 Gloster 96 Transpek Industry 97 Aqylon Nexus 98 Bigbloc Construction 99 Vasa Denticity 100 Transindia Real Estate 101 Oswal Agro Mills 102 Oswal Greentech 103 IRIS RegTech Solutions 104 Pasupati Acrylon 105 Univastu India 106 Shriram Asset Management Company 107 Batliboi 108 PPAP Automotive 109 MKVENTURES CAPITAL 110 Asarfi Hospital 111 Orient Paper and Industries 112 Transworld Shipping Lines 113 DCM NOUVELLE LIMITED 114 Galaxy Bearings 115 Ravinder Heights 116 Evexia Lifecare 117 KM Sugar Mills 118 Sayaji Industries 119 Surana Telecom and Power 120 Voler Car 121 Simmonds-Marshall 122 AG VENTURES 123 Alankit 124 Rossell India 125 Winsome Textile Industries 126 Intense Technologies 127 Panasonic Energy India Company 128 Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co 129 Quint Digital 130 Khadim India 131 Milkfood 132 Arvee Laboratories 133 Metroglobal