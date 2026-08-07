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Q1 results 2026: SBI to Ola Electric among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

State Bank of India (SBI), Titan Company, Ola Electric Mobility, Hindalco Industries, Power Finance Corporation, Oil India are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published7 Aug 2026, 07:51 AM IST
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Q1 results 2026: More than 190 companies are scheduled to release their Q1 earnings 2026 on Friday.
Q1 results 2026: More than 190 companies are scheduled to release their Q1 earnings 2026 on Friday.(Pixabay)
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Q1 results 2026: More than 190 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Friday, 7 August, amid ongoing earnings season.

State Bank of India (SBI), Titan Company, Ola Electric Mobility, Hindalco Industries, Power Finance Corporation, Oil India are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today.

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On Thursday, Indian benchmark indices ended in a tight range as investors remained cautious, awaiting greater clarity on the prospects of a peace agreement in the Middle East. Selling pressure in heavyweight stocks also kept market sentiment subdued. The Nifty 50 edged up 0.05% to settle at 24,636, while the Sensex gained 0.26% to close at 78,785.

Also Read | Gift Nifty trades flat! Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today

SBI Q1 results 2026 preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expect SBI's NIMs to remain at 2.84% after a sharp fall in 4Q amid TD repricing, offset by imprvmnt in corp spreads and sset quality ratios to witness improvement.

It further projects credit growth at 3.1% QoQ, led by broad-based growth in SME, corp, agri and Xpress credit.

“Expect deposit growth to lag credit. Expect steady credit cost and RoA to remain at 1.0-1.1%,” the firm said.

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Titan Q1 results 2026 preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities said that Titan's jewelry demand in 1QFY27 was marginally impacted by PM's advisory and 'Adhik maas'. It estimate standalone domestic recurring jewelry sales (TMZ) growth at 39% yoy (versus 40%/48% yoy in 3Q/4QFY26), driven by 30%+ LFL growth (32%/50% in 3Q/4QFY26) on the back of 55%+ yoy increase in gold prices (versus 80% in 4QFY26).

“We expect ~30% yoy growth in TMZ studded jewelry sales (excluding CaratLane), with studded mix declining ~150 bps yoy due to increase in gold coins mix. Despite the moderation in gold price inflation to 55% in 1QFY27 from 80% in 4QFY26 and demand headwinds (PM advisory and 'Adhik maas'), we expect modest 300-500 bps moderation in jewelry sales (excluding gold coins) growth in 1QFY27 to 31-33% from 35-36% in 4Q, (2) 12% yoy growth in watches division (on a high base), supported by robust demand in the analog segment and (3) 13% yoy growth in eyewear,” the brokerage firm said.

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Ola Electric Mobility Q1 results 2026 preview

Kotak expect revenues to decline by 28% yoy driven by 36% yoy decline in volumes and 8% YoY increase in ASPs due to higher PLI accrual and higher mix of motorcycles.

“We expect the company to report EBITDA loss of Rs2.1 bn in 1QFY27 versus EBITDA loss of Rs2.4 bn in 1QFY26 and EBITDA loss of Rs2.8 bn in 4QFY26. Reduction in sequential losses will be driven by (1) operating leverage benefits, (2) cost-control measures and (3) higher mix of Gen-3 platform, partly offset by negative operating leverage,” it said.

Also Read | How Indian stock market is expected to trade today

Here's a list of companies to declare Q1 results FY27 on Friday, 7 August -

No.Company Name
1State Bank of India
2Titan Company
3Hindalco Industries
4Hitachi Energy India
5Power Finance Corporation
6Godrej Consumer Products
7Oil India
8NLC India
9Cupid
10Kaynes Technology India
11The Ramco Cements
12Carborundum Universal
13Jyoti CNC Automation
14Ola Electric Mobility
15Poly Medicure
16Ratnamani Metals and Tubes
17Godawari Power & Ispat
18Azad Engineering
19Fine Organics Industries
20BEML
21Inox Wind
22JK Tyre and Industries
23Paras Defence and Space Technologies
24BLS International Services
25Afcons Infrastructure
26Lemon Tree Hotels
27Cello World
28Star Cement
29Cera Sanitaryware
30Maharashtra Seamless
31Dynamatic Technologies
32Jeena Sikho Lifecare
33Inox Green Energy Services
34Greenlam Industries
35Ashapura Minechem
36Powerica
37Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
38Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
39Aarti Pharmalabs
40Electronics Mart India
41Jamna Auto Industries
42Prism Johnson
43Goldiam International
44Entero Healthcare Solutions
45Subros
46CARE Ratings
47PDS
48Universal Cables
49Raymond Realty
50Electrosteel Castings
51Deccan Gold Mines
52NRB Bearings
53Raymond
54Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases
55Gujarat Themis Biosyn
56Kalyani Steels
57Gopal Snacks
58Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
59Kesar India
60Pokarna
61Nalwa Sons Investment
62Imagicaaworld Entertainment
63Arvind SmartSpaces
64Vindhya Telelink
65GK Energy
66India Nippon Electricals
67Marathon Nextgen Realty
68ADVAIT ENERGY TRANSITIONS
69Saksoft
70Pix Transmissions
71Bajel Projects
72Hinduja Global Solutions
73Capacite Infraprojects
74Jindal Drilling Industries
75RACL Geartech
76Bharat Wire Ropes
77Onida Electronics
78Renaissance Global
79Arihant Superstructures
80Ultramarine and Pigments
81STEL Holdings
82Health X Platform
83Mafatlal Industries
84Excelsoft Technologies
85Swaraj Suiting
86Kopran
87Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
88Dharmaj Crop Guard
89Pradeep Metals
90Sadhana Nitrochem
91Systematix Corporate Services
92Modis Navnirman
93NCL Industries
94Anuh Pharma
95Gloster
96Transpek Industry
97Aqylon Nexus
98Bigbloc Construction
99Vasa Denticity
100Transindia Real Estate
101Oswal Agro Mills
102Oswal Greentech
103IRIS RegTech Solutions
104Pasupati Acrylon
105Univastu India
106Shriram Asset Management Company
107Batliboi
108PPAP Automotive
109MKVENTURES CAPITAL
110Asarfi Hospital
111Orient Paper and Industries
112Transworld Shipping Lines
113DCM NOUVELLE LIMITED
114Galaxy Bearings
115Ravinder Heights
116Evexia Lifecare
117KM Sugar Mills
118Sayaji Industries
119Surana Telecom and Power
120Voler Car
121Simmonds-Marshall
122AG VENTURES
123Alankit
124Rossell India
125Winsome Textile Industries
126Intense Technologies
127Panasonic Energy India Company
128Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co
129Quint Digital
130Khadim India
131Milkfood
132Arvee Laboratories
133Metroglobal

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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