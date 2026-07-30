Q1 results 2026: Swiggy to IRFC among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Q1 results 2026: More than 100 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Thursday, 30 July, amid ongoing earnings season.
Bajaj Finance, M&M, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Swiggy, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Vedanta, Mankind Pharma, Hyundai Motor India are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today.
On Wednesday, Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, closed sharply higher, driven by strong buying interest in heavyweight banking and IT stocks. The Sensex surged 889 points, or 1.16%, to end at 77,654.60, while the Nifty 50 climbed 265 points, or 1.10%, to settle at 24,250.20.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Swiggy's GOV for the FD and QC businesses is likely to grow 18.1%/40.8% YoY, with take rates of 22.5%/13.4% in 1QFY27.
It further anticipates FD adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of GOV to decline 30bp QoQ to 3.0% and Instamart is likely to grow 1% QoQ, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of -9.4% and contribution margin improving to breakeven (vs. -1.8% in 4Q).
Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects M&M's expect a 22% YoY increase in revenues in 1QFY27, led by 23% yoy increase in automotive segment revenues—23% yoy increase in volumes driven by exports, LCV and SUV segments and 19% yoy increase in tractor segment revenues driven by 18% yoy increase in volumes.
“We are building in 1% yoy increase in tractor segment ASPs and 4% yoy increase in automotive segment ASPs,” it said.
It further estimate overall EBITDA margin to decline by 150 bps QoQ led by commodity headwinds and higher mix of EVs, partly offset by operating leverage benefit and price increases.
“We are building in automotive EBIT margin of 7.7% in 1QFY27 versus 9.5% in 4QFY26. Additionally, we are building in tractor segment EBIT margin to decline by 110 bps yoy to 18.3% due to operating leverage benefits. Overall, we expect EBITDA to grow by 7% on a yoy basis in 1QFY27,” the firm added.
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|Bajaj Finance
|2
|Mahindra and Mahindra
|3
|Tata Steel
|4
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|5
|Vedanta Aluminium Metal
|6
|Hyundai Motor India
|7
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|8
|Mankind Pharma
|9
|Vedanta
|10
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|11
|Swiggy
|12
|Thermax
|13
|Ajanta Pharma
|14
|Global Health
|15
|Exide Industries
|16
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|17
|LIC Housing Finance
|18
|Gillette India
|19
|Data Patterns (India)
|20
|AWL Agri Business
|21
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|22
|Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation
|23
|Vardhman Textiles
|24
|Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals
|25
|Aarti Industries
|26
|National Securities Depository
|27
|JBM Auto
|28
|Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company
|29
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|30
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|31
|Alivus Life Sciences
|32
|LT Foods
|33
|Indegene
|34
|Mahanagar Gas
|35
|Railtel Corporation of India
|36
|Pricol
|37
|Westlife Foodworld
|38
|Transport Corporation of India
|39
|Archean Chemical Industries
|40
|GNG Electronics
|41
|ICRA
|42
|PSP Projects
|43
|Filatex India
|44
|Satin Creditcare Network
|45
|Siyaram Silk Mills
|46
|Silver Touch Technologies
|47
|Apollo Pipes
|48
|Honda India Power Products Limited
|49
|Hester Biosciences
|50
|Prabha Energy
|51
|Nucleus Software Exports
|52
|Go Fashion India
|53
|Ujaas Energy
|54
|Paushak
|55
|Belding India
|56
|India Motor Parts and Accessories
|57
|Kabra Extrusion Technik
|58
|ORIENTAL AROMATICS Ltd.
|59
|Updater Services
|60
|Saint-Gobain Sekurit
|61
|GHCL Textiles
|62
|Kalind
|63
|Quick Heal Technologies
|64
|Anlon Healthcare
|65
|OCCL
|66
|India Finsec
|67
|Mallcom (India)
|68
|Best Agrolife
|69
|De Nora India
|70
|Vinyl Chemicals (India)
|71
|Ganesh Infraworld
|72
|Josts Engineers Company
|73
|Oil Country Tubular
|74
|Maral Overseas
|75
|Jasch Gauging Technologies
|76
|Jasch Industries
|77
|Madhav Infra Projects
|78
|Kartik Investments Trust
|79
|South India Paper Mills
|80
|CHL
|81
|Lagnam Spintex
|82
|International Combustion (India)
|83
|Anka India
|84
|Basant Agro Tech (India)
|85
|Kamadgiri Fashion
|86
|Saboo Sodium Chloro
|87
|Aplab PP
|88
|Saven Technologies
|89
|Spectrum Foods
|90
|Rajnish Retail
|91
|Walchand Peoplefirst
|92
|Vapi Enterprises
|93
|Vertex Securities
|94
|Jai Mata Rolled Glass
|95
|Shrenik
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.
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