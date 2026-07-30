Q1 results 2026: Swiggy to IRFC among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Q1 results 2026: More than 100 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Thursday, 30 July, amid ongoing earnings season.

Bajaj Finance, M&M, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Swiggy, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Vedanta, Mankind Pharma, Hyundai Motor India are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today.

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On Wednesday, Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, closed sharply higher, driven by strong buying interest in heavyweight banking and IT stocks. The Sensex surged 889 points, or 1.16%, to end at 77,654.60, while the Nifty 50 climbed 265 points, or 1.10%, to settle at 24,250.20.

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Swiggy Q1 results 2026 preview Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Swiggy's GOV for the FD and QC businesses is likely to grow 18.1%/40.8% YoY, with take rates of 22.5%/13.4% in 1QFY27.

It further anticipates FD adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of GOV to decline 30bp QoQ to 3.0% and Instamart is likely to grow 1% QoQ, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of -9.4% and contribution margin improving to breakeven (vs. -1.8% in 4Q).

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M&M Q1 results 2026 preview Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects M&M's expect a 22% YoY increase in revenues in 1QFY27, led by 23% yoy increase in automotive segment revenues—23% yoy increase in volumes driven by exports, LCV and SUV segments and 19% yoy increase in tractor segment revenues driven by 18% yoy increase in volumes.

“We are building in 1% yoy increase in tractor segment ASPs and 4% yoy increase in automotive segment ASPs,” it said.

It further estimate overall EBITDA margin to decline by 150 bps QoQ led by commodity headwinds and higher mix of EVs, partly offset by operating leverage benefit and price increases.

“We are building in automotive EBIT margin of 7.7% in 1QFY27 versus 9.5% in 4QFY26. Additionally, we are building in tractor segment EBIT margin to decline by 110 bps yoy to 18.3% due to operating leverage benefits. Overall, we expect EBITDA to grow by 7% on a yoy basis in 1QFY27,” the firm added.

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Here's a list of companies to declare Q1 results FY27 on Thursday, 30 July -

No. Company Name 1 Bajaj Finance 2 Mahindra and Mahindra 3 Tata Steel 4 Torrent Pharmaceuticals 5 Vedanta Aluminium Metal 6 Hyundai Motor India 7 Indian Railway Finance Corporation 8 Mankind Pharma 9 Vedanta 10 Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders 11 Swiggy 12 Thermax 13 Ajanta Pharma 14 Global Health 15 Exide Industries 16 Nuvama Wealth Management 17 LIC Housing Finance 18 Gillette India 19 Data Patterns (India) 20 AWL Agri Business 21 IRB Infrastructure Developers 22 Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation 23 Vardhman Textiles 24 Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals 25 Aarti Industries 26 National Securities Depository 27 JBM Auto 28 Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company 29 Rainbow Childrens Medicare 30 Privi Speciality Chemicals 31 Alivus Life Sciences 32 LT Foods 33 Indegene 34 Mahanagar Gas 35 Railtel Corporation of India 36 Pricol 37 Westlife Foodworld 38 Transport Corporation of India 39 Archean Chemical Industries 40 GNG Electronics 41 ICRA 42 PSP Projects 43 Filatex India 44 Satin Creditcare Network 45 Siyaram Silk Mills 46 Silver Touch Technologies 47 Apollo Pipes 48 Honda India Power Products Limited 49 Hester Biosciences 50 Prabha Energy 51 Nucleus Software Exports 52 Go Fashion India 53 Ujaas Energy 54 Paushak 55 Belding India 56 India Motor Parts and Accessories 57 Kabra Extrusion Technik 58 ORIENTAL AROMATICS Ltd. 59 Updater Services 60 Saint-Gobain Sekurit 61 GHCL Textiles 62 Kalind 63 Quick Heal Technologies 64 Anlon Healthcare 65 OCCL 66 India Finsec 67 Mallcom (India) 68 Best Agrolife 69 De Nora India 70 Vinyl Chemicals (India) 71 Ganesh Infraworld 72 Josts Engineers Company 73 Oil Country Tubular 74 Maral Overseas 75 Jasch Gauging Technologies 76 Jasch Industries 77 Madhav Infra Projects 78 Kartik Investments Trust 79 South India Paper Mills 80 CHL 81 Lagnam Spintex 82 International Combustion (India) 83 Anka India 84 Basant Agro Tech (India) 85 Kamadgiri Fashion 86 Saboo Sodium Chloro 87 Aplab PP 88 Saven Technologies 89 Spectrum Foods 90 Rajnish Retail 91 Walchand Peoplefirst 92 Vapi Enterprises 93 Vertex Securities 94 Jai Mata Rolled Glass 95 Shrenik

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.