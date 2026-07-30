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Q1 results 2026: Swiggy to IRFC among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Bajaj Finance, M&M, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Swiggy, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Vedanta, Mankind Pharma, Hyundai Motor India are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published30 Jul 2026, 08:31 AM IST
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Q1 results 2026: More than 100 companies are scheduled to release their Q1 earnings 2026 on Thursday.
Q1 results 2026: More than 100 companies are scheduled to release their Q1 earnings 2026 on Thursday.(Image: Pixabay )
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Q1 results 2026: More than 100 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Thursday, 30 July, amid ongoing earnings season.

Bajaj Finance, M&M, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Swiggy, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Vedanta, Mankind Pharma, Hyundai Motor India are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today.

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On Wednesday, Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, closed sharply higher, driven by strong buying interest in heavyweight banking and IT stocks. The Sensex surged 889 points, or 1.16%, to end at 77,654.60, while the Nifty 50 climbed 265 points, or 1.10%, to settle at 24,250.20.

Also Read | Gift Nifty signals muted start. Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy

Swiggy Q1 results 2026 preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Swiggy's GOV for the FD and QC businesses is likely to grow 18.1%/40.8% YoY, with take rates of 22.5%/13.4% in 1QFY27.

It further anticipates FD adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of GOV to decline 30bp QoQ to 3.0% and Instamart is likely to grow 1% QoQ, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of -9.4% and contribution margin improving to breakeven (vs. -1.8% in 4Q).

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M&M Q1 results 2026 preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects M&M's expect a 22% YoY increase in revenues in 1QFY27, led by 23% yoy increase in automotive segment revenues—23% yoy increase in volumes driven by exports, LCV and SUV segments and 19% yoy increase in tractor segment revenues driven by 18% yoy increase in volumes.

“We are building in 1% yoy increase in tractor segment ASPs and 4% yoy increase in automotive segment ASPs,” it said.

It further estimate overall EBITDA margin to decline by 150 bps QoQ led by commodity headwinds and higher mix of EVs, partly offset by operating leverage benefit and price increases.

“We are building in automotive EBIT margin of 7.7% in 1QFY27 versus 9.5% in 4QFY26. Additionally, we are building in tractor segment EBIT margin to decline by 110 bps yoy to 18.3% due to operating leverage benefits. Overall, we expect EBITDA to grow by 7% on a yoy basis in 1QFY27,” the firm added.

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Also Read | 8 things that changed for Indian stock market overnight

Here's a list of companies to declare Q1 results FY27 on Thursday, 30 July -

No.Company Name
1Bajaj Finance
2Mahindra and Mahindra
3Tata Steel
4Torrent Pharmaceuticals
5Vedanta Aluminium Metal
6Hyundai Motor India
7Indian Railway Finance Corporation
8Mankind Pharma
9Vedanta
10Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
11Swiggy
12Thermax
13Ajanta Pharma
14Global Health
15Exide Industries
16Nuvama Wealth Management
17LIC Housing Finance
18Gillette India
19Data Patterns (India)
20AWL Agri Business
21IRB Infrastructure Developers
22Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation
23Vardhman Textiles
24Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals
25Aarti Industries
26National Securities Depository
27JBM Auto
28Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company
29Rainbow Childrens Medicare
30Privi Speciality Chemicals
31Alivus Life Sciences
32LT Foods
33Indegene
34Mahanagar Gas
35Railtel Corporation of India
36Pricol
37Westlife Foodworld
38Transport Corporation of India
39Archean Chemical Industries
40GNG Electronics
41ICRA
42PSP Projects
43Filatex India
44Satin Creditcare Network
45Siyaram Silk Mills
46Silver Touch Technologies
47Apollo Pipes
48Honda India Power Products Limited
49Hester Biosciences
50Prabha Energy
51Nucleus Software Exports
52Go Fashion India
53Ujaas Energy
54Paushak
55Belding India
56India Motor Parts and Accessories
57Kabra Extrusion Technik
58ORIENTAL AROMATICS Ltd.
59Updater Services
60Saint-Gobain Sekurit
61GHCL Textiles
62Kalind
63Quick Heal Technologies
64Anlon Healthcare
65OCCL
66India Finsec
67Mallcom (India)
68Best Agrolife
69De Nora India
70Vinyl Chemicals (India)
71Ganesh Infraworld
72Josts Engineers Company
73Oil Country Tubular
74Maral Overseas
75Jasch Gauging Technologies
76Jasch Industries
77Madhav Infra Projects
78Kartik Investments Trust
79South India Paper Mills
80CHL
81Lagnam Spintex
82International Combustion (India)
83Anka India
84Basant Agro Tech (India)
85Kamadgiri Fashion
86Saboo Sodium Chloro
87Aplab PP
88Saven Technologies
89Spectrum Foods
90Rajnish Retail
91Walchand Peoplefirst
92Vapi Enterprises
93Vertex Securities
94Jai Mata Rolled Glass
95Shrenik

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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