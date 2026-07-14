Q1 results 2026: Tata Elxsi to L&T Tech among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Q1 results 2026: Around 18 companies are scheduled to report their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June, 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Tuesday, 14 July.

Tata Elxsi, L&T Technology Services, Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers, Aditya Birla Money are among the companies to declare their Q1 results FY27 today.

On Friday, the Indian benchmark indices ended largely flat with a positive bias on Monday, July 13, amid heightened market volatility as crude oil prices remained elevated following escalating tensions between the US and Iran. The BSE Sensex rose 47.01 points, or 0.06%, to close at 77,616.40, while the NSE Nifty 50 added 4.10 points, or 0.02%, to settle at 24,211.00.

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L&T Technology Services Q1 results preview Brokerage firm Axis Direct L&T Technology Services to post revenue growth of 3.2% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ), supported by deal ramp-ups and a gradual recovery in the Mobility segment.

“EBIT margins are likely to remain flat QoQ due to restructuring expenses and higher reinvestments. Key monitorables include a) commentary on business verticals, b) SWC transition, c) Lakshya 31 strategy, and d) FY27 outlook,” said the brokerage firm in a note.

Tata Elxsi Q1 results preview Brokerage firm Axis Capital expects Tata Elxsi's revenue to grow 1.8% quarter-on-quarter in constant currency terms, led by the healthcare and media verticals, while the transportation segment is likely to remain subdued.

Margins are projected to contract by 60 basis points sequentially, primarily due to continued investments in talent and technology, the firm said.

According to the brokerage firm, key areas of focus will include: (1) management's commentary on the feasibility of achieving high single-digit growth in FY27, (2) an update on the recovery in the automotive business, and (3) the outlook for the deal pipeline in the near term.

Meanwhile, brokerage firm PL Capital anticipates Tata Elxsi to post a 1% quarter-on-quarter revenue growth in constant currency terms and a 0.3% sequential increase in dollar revenue, primarily due to weakness in certain business verticals.

It also expects the company's EBIT margin to contract by 20 basis points on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

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Here's a list of companies to declare Q1 results 2026 today, 14 July -

No. Company Name 1 LT Technology Services 2 Tata Elxsi 3 Jindal Saw 4 Madhya Bharat Agro Products 5 SG FINSERVE 6 Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers 7 Den Networks 8 Benares Hotels 9 Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries 10 Aditya Birla Money 11 Dhampur Bio Organics 12 A2Z Infra Engineering 13 Viji Finance 14 Hathway Bhawani Cabletel And Datacom 15 Sulabh Engineers & Services 16 Infomedia Press 17 Daikaffil Chemicals India 18 Trio Mercantile and Trading 19 Sanathnagar Enterprises