Q1 results 2026: Tata Motors PV to Brainbees Solutions among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Q1 results 2026: More than 570 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Thursday, 13 August, amid ongoing earnings season. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Max Healthcare Institute, Honasa Consumer, Brainbees Solutions, Ipca Laboratories, Jubilant FoodWorks, LG Electronics India, Awfis Space Solutions are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today. On Wednesday, Indian equities closed in the red, with the benchmark Nifty 50 slipping below the 24,500 mark. The Sensex declined 187.90 points, or 0.24%, to end the session at 77,966.35, while the Nifty 50 fell 35.75 points, or 0.15%, to settle at 24,435.95.

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Tata Motors PV Q1 results 2026 preview Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said that the company's India PV outperformed industry growth with a solid 46% YoY growth, fueled by new launches of Sierra and Punch EV. However, the brokerage firm expects a 290bp YoY contraction in margins due to commodity pressure. “At JLR, wholesales declined 9% YoY due to supply constraints, including a fire at a major component supplier at the start of the quarter. Overall, we expect JLR’s margins to contract 860bp QoQ (390bp YoY) to 5.4%,” the firm said. Honasa Consumer Q1 results 2026 preview Brokerage firm Kotak Insitutional Equities expect Honasa’s reported topline to grow 24% YoY to ₹7.4 billion. According to the firm, the negative impact from the Flipkart invoicing change (logistics costs netted off from sales; double-digit salience; will be lapping base from 2Q) is well offset by the Reginald acquisition, implying organic/LFL growth at 22% (200 bps lower than reported growth akin to last quarter). Growth was led by sustained growth momentum in Mamaearth (in teens akin to past few quarters), with focus categories (70% salience) growing across channels, and sustained strong 25%+ YoY growth in new brands, led by DermaCo. Overall, Honasa’s strategic corrective initiatives are tracking well, with 2-year CAGR basis at 15.4% (versus 18%/~13.5% in 4Q/3Q).

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Here's a list of companies to declare Q1 results FY27 on Thursday, 13 August -

No. Company Name 1 Solar Industries India 2 Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles 3 LG Electronics India 4 Max Healthcare Institute 5 General Insurance Corporation of India 6 Max Financial Services 7 Ipca Laboratories 8 Page Industries 9 Endurance Technologies 10 Godrej Industries 11 Jubilant Foodworks 12 ITI 13 Amber Enterprises India Limited 14 KIOCL 15 Diamond Power Infrastructure 16 Indraprastha Gas 17 CESC 18 Brigade Enterprises 19 Sammaan Capital 20 Travel Food Services 21 Elgi Equipments 22 JSW Cement 23 Minda Corporation 24 Welspun Living 25 Aditya Birla Real Estate 26 Honasa Consumer 27 Amagi Media Labs 28 Ingersoll Rand (India) 29 Engineers India 30 SIGMA ADVANCED SYSTEMS 31 Tega Industries 32 Fujiyama Power Systems 33 Avanti Feeds 34 Olectra Greentech 35 Brainbees Solutions 36 Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation 37 Relaxo Footwears 38 Manorama Industries 39 Swan Corp 40 Genus Power Infrastructures 41 KRBL 42 V2 Retail 43 Kennametal India 44 Galaxy Surfactants 45 Bengal and Assam Company 46 Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers 47 Supriya Lifescience 48 Axiscades Technologies 49 Technocraft Industries (India) 50 Praj Industries 51 Centum Electronics 52 Indigo Paints 53 GE Power India 54 John Cockerill India 55 Juniper Hotels 56 Zota Health Care 57 Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar 58 MSTC 59 Kaveri Seed Company 60 Lord's Mark Industries 61 Seamec 62 JTEKT India 63 VST Tillers Tractors 64 KNR Constructions 65 Sindhu Trade Links 66 AGI Infra 67 Kernex Microsystems (India) 68 Spectrum Electrical Industries 69 Foseco India 70 Premier Explosives 71 TechNVision Ventures 72 TVS Srichakra 73 RPSG VENTURES 74 Jindal Poly Films 75 Maithan Alloys 76 Baazar Style Retail 77 Rane Holdings 78 Panacea Biotec 79 Veranda Learning Solutions 80 Kalyani Investment Company 81 Bharat Rasayan 82 Elcid Investments 83 GOCL Corporation 84 Sanstar 85 Asian Energy Services 86 Awfis Space Solutions 87 Khazanchi Jewellers 88 Krsnaa Diagnostics 89 Jai Corp 90 TIL 91 Marsons 92 Shanti Gold International 93 Media Matrix Worldwide 94 Titan Biotech 95 Mahamaya Steel Industries 96 Dynacons Systems and Solutions 97 Balmer Lawrie Investment 98 Keto Motors 99 DCW 100 Fino Payments Bank 101 Excel Industries 102 ICE Make Refrigeration 103 M. V. K. Agro Food Product 104 Alicon Castalloy 105 Everest Kanto Cylinder 106 Lincoln Pharmaceuticals 107 SRM Contractors 108 Arrow Greentech 109 Manali Petrochemicals 110 Apex Frozen Foods 111 Investment and Precision Castings 112 JOJO 113 Balaji Telefilms 114 Bhartiya International 115 Jindal Poly Investment and Finance Company 116 HMA Agro Industries 117 Jindal Photo 118 3B BlackBio Dx 119 Unitech 120 Swelect Energy Systems 121 Crest Ventures 122 Unicommerce Esolutions 123 Sigachi Industries 124 Salasar Techno Engineering 125 Modison 126 Themis Medicare 127 Wealth First Portfolio Managers 128 Kirloskar Electric Co 129 Precot 130 Synergy Green Industries 131 Gaudium IVF And Women Health 132 Gem Aromatics 133 Mac Charles (India) 134 Tirupati Forge 135 Denta Water and Infra Solutions 136 Finkurve Financial Services 137 Vadilal Enterprises 138 Ritco Logistics 139 Jagatjit Industries 140 Stanley Lifestyles 141 Zuari Industries 142 Apis India 143 Rajapalayam Mills 144 Agarwal Industrial Corporation 145 Maan Aluminium 146 Z-Tech India 147 Xchanging Solutions 148 SMT Engineering