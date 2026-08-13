Q1 results 2026: Tata Motors PV to Brainbees Solutions among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Q1 results 2026: More than 570 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Thursday, 13 August, amid ongoing earnings season.
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Max Healthcare Institute, Honasa Consumer, Brainbees Solutions, Ipca Laboratories, Jubilant FoodWorks, LG Electronics India, Awfis Space Solutions are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today.
On Wednesday, Indian equities closed in the red, with the benchmark Nifty 50 slipping below the 24,500 mark. The Sensex declined 187.90 points, or 0.24%, to end the session at 77,966.35, while the Nifty 50 fell 35.75 points, or 0.15%, to settle at 24,435.95.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said that the company's India PV outperformed industry growth with a solid 46% YoY growth, fueled by new launches of Sierra and Punch EV.
However, the brokerage firm expects a 290bp YoY contraction in margins due to commodity pressure.
“At JLR, wholesales declined 9% YoY due to supply constraints, including a fire at a major component supplier at the start of the quarter. Overall, we expect JLR’s margins to contract 860bp QoQ (390bp YoY) to 5.4%,” the firm said.
Brokerage firm Kotak Insitutional Equities expect Honasa’s reported topline to grow 24% YoY to ₹7.4 billion.
According to the firm, the negative impact from the Flipkart invoicing change (logistics costs netted off from sales; double-digit salience; will be lapping base from 2Q) is well offset by the Reginald acquisition, implying organic/LFL growth at 22% (200 bps lower than reported growth akin to last quarter).
Growth was led by sustained growth momentum in Mamaearth (in teens akin to past few quarters), with focus categories (70% salience) growing across channels, and sustained strong 25%+ YoY growth in new brands, led by DermaCo. Overall, Honasa’s strategic corrective initiatives are tracking well, with 2-year CAGR basis at 15.4% (versus 18%/~13.5% in 4Q/3Q).
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|Solar Industries India
|2
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|3
|LG Electronics India
|4
|Max Healthcare Institute
|5
|General Insurance Corporation of India
|6
|Max Financial Services
|7
|Ipca Laboratories
|8
|Page Industries
|9
|Endurance Technologies
|10
|Godrej Industries
|11
|Jubilant Foodworks
|12
|ITI
|13
|Amber Enterprises India Limited
|14
|KIOCL
|15
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|16
|Indraprastha Gas
|17
|CESC
|18
|Brigade Enterprises
|19
|Sammaan Capital
|20
|Travel Food Services
|21
|Elgi Equipments
|22
|JSW Cement
|23
|Minda Corporation
|24
|Welspun Living
|25
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|26
|Honasa Consumer
|27
|Amagi Media Labs
|28
|Ingersoll Rand (India)
|29
|Engineers India
|30
|SIGMA ADVANCED SYSTEMS
|31
|Tega Industries
|32
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|33
|Avanti Feeds
|34
|Olectra Greentech
|35
|Brainbees Solutions
|36
|Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|37
|Relaxo Footwears
|38
|Manorama Industries
|39
|Swan Corp
|40
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|41
|KRBL
|42
|V2 Retail
|43
|Kennametal India
|44
|Galaxy Surfactants
|45
|Bengal and Assam Company
|46
|Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers
|47
|Supriya Lifescience
|48
|Axiscades Technologies
|49
|Technocraft Industries (India)
|50
|Praj Industries
|51
|Centum Electronics
|52
|Indigo Paints
|53
|GE Power India
|54
|John Cockerill India
|55
|Juniper Hotels
|56
|Zota Health Care
|57
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|58
|MSTC
|59
|Kaveri Seed Company
|60
|Lord's Mark Industries
|61
|Seamec
|62
|JTEKT India
|63
|VST Tillers Tractors
|64
|KNR Constructions
|65
|Sindhu Trade Links
|66
|AGI Infra
|67
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|68
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|69
|Foseco India
|70
|Premier Explosives
|71
|TechNVision Ventures
|72
|TVS Srichakra
|73
|RPSG VENTURES
|74
|Jindal Poly Films
|75
|Maithan Alloys
|76
|Baazar Style Retail
|77
|Rane Holdings
|78
|Panacea Biotec
|79
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|80
|Kalyani Investment Company
|81
|Bharat Rasayan
|82
|Elcid Investments
|83
|GOCL Corporation
|84
|Sanstar
|85
|Asian Energy Services
|86
|Awfis Space Solutions
|87
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|88
|Krsnaa Diagnostics
|89
|Jai Corp
|90
|TIL
|91
|Marsons
|92
|Shanti Gold International
|93
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|94
|Titan Biotech
|95
|Mahamaya Steel Industries
|96
|Dynacons Systems and Solutions
|97
|Balmer Lawrie Investment
|98
|Keto Motors
|99
|DCW
|100
|Fino Payments Bank
|101
|Excel Industries
|102
|ICE Make Refrigeration
|103
|M. V. K. Agro Food Product
|104
|Alicon Castalloy
|105
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|106
|Lincoln Pharmaceuticals
|107
|SRM Contractors
|108
|Arrow Greentech
|109
|Manali Petrochemicals
|110
|Apex Frozen Foods
|111
|Investment and Precision Castings
|112
|JOJO
|113
|Balaji Telefilms
|114
|Bhartiya International
|115
|Jindal Poly Investment and Finance Company
|116
|HMA Agro Industries
|117
|Jindal Photo
|118
|3B BlackBio Dx
|119
|Unitech
|120
|Swelect Energy Systems
|121
|Crest Ventures
|122
|Unicommerce Esolutions
|123
|Sigachi Industries
|124
|Salasar Techno Engineering
|125
|Modison
|126
|Themis Medicare
|127
|Wealth First Portfolio Managers
|128
|Kirloskar Electric Co
|129
|Precot
|130
|Synergy Green Industries
|131
|Gaudium IVF And Women Health
|132
|Gem Aromatics
|133
|Mac Charles (India)
|134
|Tirupati Forge
|135
|Denta Water and Infra Solutions
|136
|Finkurve Financial Services
|137
|Vadilal Enterprises
|138
|Ritco Logistics
|139
|Jagatjit Industries
|140
|Stanley Lifestyles
|141
|Zuari Industries
|142
|Apis India
|143
|Rajapalayam Mills
|144
|Agarwal Industrial Corporation
|145
|Maan Aluminium
|146
|Z-Tech India
|147
|Xchanging Solutions
|148
|SMT Engineering
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.