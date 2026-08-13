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Q1 results 2026: Tata Motors PV to Brainbees Solutions among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Max Healthcare Institute, Honasa Consumer, Brainbees Solutions, Ipca Laboratories, Jubilant FoodWorks, LG Electronics India, Awfis Space Solutions are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated13 Aug 2026, 08:29 AM IST
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Q1 results 2026: More than 570 companies are scheduled to release their Q1 results 2026 today.
Q1 results 2026: More than 570 companies are scheduled to release their Q1 results 2026 today.(Image: Pixabay )
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Q1 results 2026: More than 570 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Thursday, 13 August, amid ongoing earnings season.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Max Healthcare Institute, Honasa Consumer, Brainbees Solutions, Ipca Laboratories, Jubilant FoodWorks, LG Electronics India, Awfis Space Solutions are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today.

On Wednesday, Indian equities closed in the red, with the benchmark Nifty 50 slipping below the 24,500 mark. The Sensex declined 187.90 points, or 0.24%, to end the session at 77,966.35, while the Nifty 50 fell 35.75 points, or 0.15%, to settle at 24,435.95.

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Tata Motors PV Q1 results 2026 preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said that the company's India PV outperformed industry growth with a solid 46% YoY growth, fueled by new launches of Sierra and Punch EV.

However, the brokerage firm expects a 290bp YoY contraction in margins due to commodity pressure.

“At JLR, wholesales declined 9% YoY due to supply constraints, including a fire at a major component supplier at the start of the quarter. Overall, we expect JLR’s margins to contract 860bp QoQ (390bp YoY) to 5.4%,” the firm said.

Honasa Consumer Q1 results 2026 preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Insitutional Equities expect Honasa’s reported topline to grow 24% YoY to 7.4 billion.

According to the firm, the negative impact from the Flipkart invoicing change (logistics costs netted off from sales; double-digit salience; will be lapping base from 2Q) is well offset by the Reginald acquisition, implying organic/LFL growth at 22% (200 bps lower than reported growth akin to last quarter).

Growth was led by sustained growth momentum in Mamaearth (in teens akin to past few quarters), with focus categories (70% salience) growing across channels, and sustained strong 25%+ YoY growth in new brands, led by DermaCo. Overall, Honasa’s strategic corrective initiatives are tracking well, with 2-year CAGR basis at 15.4% (versus 18%/~13.5% in 4Q/3Q).

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Here's a list of companies to declare Q1 results FY27 on Thursday, 13 August -

No.Company Name
1Solar Industries India
2Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
3LG Electronics India
4Max Healthcare Institute
5General Insurance Corporation of India
6Max Financial Services
7Ipca Laboratories
8Page Industries
9Endurance Technologies
10Godrej Industries
11Jubilant Foodworks
12ITI
13Amber Enterprises India Limited
14KIOCL
15Diamond Power Infrastructure
16Indraprastha Gas
17CESC
18Brigade Enterprises
19Sammaan Capital
20Travel Food Services
21Elgi Equipments
22JSW Cement
23Minda Corporation
24Welspun Living
25Aditya Birla Real Estate
26Honasa Consumer
27Amagi Media Labs
28Ingersoll Rand (India)
29Engineers India
30SIGMA ADVANCED SYSTEMS
31Tega Industries
32Fujiyama Power Systems
33Avanti Feeds
34Olectra Greentech
35Brainbees Solutions
36Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
37Relaxo Footwears
38Manorama Industries
39Swan Corp
40Genus Power Infrastructures
41KRBL
42V2 Retail
43Kennametal India
44Galaxy Surfactants
45Bengal and Assam Company
46Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers
47Supriya Lifescience
48Axiscades Technologies
49Technocraft Industries (India)
50Praj Industries
51Centum Electronics
52Indigo Paints
53GE Power India
54John Cockerill India
55Juniper Hotels
56Zota Health Care
57Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
58MSTC
59Kaveri Seed Company
60Lord's Mark Industries
61Seamec
62JTEKT India
63VST Tillers Tractors
64KNR Constructions
65Sindhu Trade Links
66AGI Infra
67Kernex Microsystems (India)
68Spectrum Electrical Industries
69Foseco India
70Premier Explosives
71TechNVision Ventures
72TVS Srichakra
73RPSG VENTURES
74Jindal Poly Films
75Maithan Alloys
76Baazar Style Retail
77Rane Holdings
78Panacea Biotec
79Veranda Learning Solutions
80Kalyani Investment Company
81Bharat Rasayan
82Elcid Investments
83GOCL Corporation
84Sanstar
85Asian Energy Services
86Awfis Space Solutions
87Khazanchi Jewellers
88Krsnaa Diagnostics
89Jai Corp
90TIL
91Marsons
92Shanti Gold International
93Media Matrix Worldwide
94Titan Biotech
95Mahamaya Steel Industries
96Dynacons Systems and Solutions
97Balmer Lawrie Investment
98Keto Motors
99DCW
100Fino Payments Bank
101Excel Industries
102ICE Make Refrigeration
103M. V. K. Agro Food Product
104Alicon Castalloy
105Everest Kanto Cylinder
106Lincoln Pharmaceuticals
107SRM Contractors
108Arrow Greentech
109Manali Petrochemicals
110Apex Frozen Foods
111Investment and Precision Castings
112JOJO
113Balaji Telefilms
114Bhartiya International
115Jindal Poly Investment and Finance Company
116HMA Agro Industries
117Jindal Photo
1183B BlackBio Dx
119Unitech
120Swelect Energy Systems
121Crest Ventures
122Unicommerce Esolutions
123Sigachi Industries
124Salasar Techno Engineering
125Modison
126Themis Medicare
127Wealth First Portfolio Managers
128Kirloskar Electric Co
129Precot
130Synergy Green Industries
131Gaudium IVF And Women Health
132Gem Aromatics
133Mac Charles (India)
134Tirupati Forge
135Denta Water and Infra Solutions
136Finkurve Financial Services
137Vadilal Enterprises
138Ritco Logistics
139Jagatjit Industries
140Stanley Lifestyles
141Zuari Industries
142Apis India
143Rajapalayam Mills
144Agarwal Industrial Corporation
145Maan Aluminium
146Z-Tech India
147Xchanging Solutions
148SMT Engineering

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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