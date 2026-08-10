Q1 results 2026: Vodafone Idea to Bharat Forge among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Vodafone Idea, Bharat Forge, Info Edge India, Hindustan Copper, KEC International, PC Jeweller are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published10 Aug 2026, 08:33 AM IST
Stock market today: Sensex fell 455.59 points, or 0.58%, to end at 78,499.17, while the Nifty 50 declined 65.35 points, or 0.27%, to settle at 24,570.65.
Stock market today: Sensex fell 455.59 points, or 0.58%, to end at 78,499.17, while the Nifty 50 declined 65.35 points, or 0.27%, to settle at 24,570.65.(Photo: Bloomberg)

Q1 results 2026: More than 230 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Monday, 10 August, amid ongoing earnings season.

Vodafone Idea, Bharat Forge, Info Edge India, Hindustan Copper, KEC International, PC Jeweller are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today.

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On Friday, the Indian stock market closed lower, with the Nifty 50 slipping below the 24,600 level. The Sensex fell 455.59 points, or 0.58%, to end at 78,499.17, while the Nifty 50 declined 65.35 points, or 0.27%, to settle at 24,570.65.

Vodafone Idea Q1 results 2026 preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Vodafone Idea to report modest 1% QoQ revenue growth driven by one extra day QoQ, offset by continued net wireless subscriber declines at 1.5m (vs. 1.1m QoQ).

The firm further projects ARPU to increase 0.8% QoQ to INR175, while Vi could report overall subscriber net adds of 0.4m, after many quarters, largely driven by M2M SIM additions and EBITDA to decline 1.7% QoQ (+4% YoY), with EBITDA margin contracting 115bp QoQ to 42.1%.

“Expect Pre-INDAS 116 EBITDA to decline 5% QoQ to INR23.2b, with margins likely to contract ~120bp QoQ to 20.3% (+45bp YoY),” the firm said.

Bharat Forge Q1 results 2026 preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects Bharat Forge's standalone revenues to increase by 13% YoY, led by a 19% YoY increase in domestic segment revenues, driven by double-digit yoy increase in CV and PV production volumes and recovery in defence business revenues and a 7% YoY increase in export segment revenues, driven by strong growth in the non-auto business.

“We expect defence segment revenues to grow by mid-single digit on a QoQ basis. We expect EBITDA margin to increase by 20 bps QoQ to 27.5% in 1QFY27, driven by operating leverage benefits and favourable FX, partly offset by commodity and energy cost inflation,” the firm said.

It further anticipates consolidated revenues to increase by 18% YoY in 1QFY27, led by a 13% YoY increase in standalone business revenues, a pickup in Indian subs revenues, favourable translation and consolidation of AAM business. It also expects the company's consolidated EBITDA to increase by 20 bps on a YoY basis in 1QFY27.

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Here's a list of companies to declare Q1 results FY27 on Monday, 8 August -

No.Company Name
1Vodafone Idea
2Bosch
3Lloyds Metals and Energy
4Bharat Forge
5Info Edge India
6Linde India
7Hindustan Copper
8Gland Pharma
9KPR Mill
10Wockhardt
11AstraZeneca Pharma
12Triveni Turbine
13Choice International
14Astra Microwave Products
15Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
16Jubilant Pharmova
17KEC International
18Lumax Auto Technologies
19PC Jeweller
20Zee Entertainment Enterprises
21Embassy Developments
22Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services
23Redtape
24Precision Wires India
25Dilip Buildcon
26Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
27KSH International
28India Tourism Development Corporation
29TVS Supply Chain Solutions
30Nirlon
31Sharda Motor Industries
32CMR Green Technologies
33IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
34Ideaforge Technology
35CMS Info Systems
36Laser Power and Infra
37Midwest Energy
38Websol Energy System
39Kolte-Patil Developers
40Pitti Engineering
41Carysil
42Venus Pipes and Tubes
43Fusion Finance
44HLE Glascoat
45Euro Pratik Sales
46Monarch Networth Capital
47Ddev Plastiks Industries
48Ramco Industries
49Patel Engineering Company
50Ramky Infrastructure
51Talbros Automotive Components
52Kwality Pharmaceuticals
53Veedol Corporation
54The Bombay Dyeing Co.
55Thejo Engineering
56Exicom Tele-Systems
57Jain Irrigation Systems
58HPL Electric and Power
59Ind-Swift Laboratories
60Ndr Auto Components
61Windlas Biotech
62M & B Engineering
63Garuda Construction and Engineering
64Tarsons Products
65Kapston Services
66Dollar Industries
67NINtec SYSTEMS
68Asian Hotels (North)
69Rupa and Company
70Indo Borax and Chemicals
71RIR Power Electronics
72Platinum Industries
73Antony Waste Handling Cell
74TGV Sraac
75Abans Financial Services
76Uttam Sugar Mills
77Eco Recycling
78Dhunseri Ventures
79Advit Jewels
80Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers
81MMP Industries
82Bajaj Steel Industries
83Panache Digilife
84Speciality Restaurants
85DMCC Speciality Chemicals
86United Polyfab Gujarat
87KRM Ayurveda
88Glottis
89SK Minerals & Additives
90GFL
91Manaksia Steels
92S Chand and Company Limited
93United Drilling Tools
94Aryaman Capital Markets
95Mazda
96WS Industries
97Liberty Shoes
98NDL Ventures
99CROPSTER AGRO
100Lehar Footwears
101Msafe Equipments
102U. Y. Fincorp
103Transchem
104Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech
105UVS Hospitality and Services
106Valiant Laboratories
107Omnitex Industries
108Vardhman Polytex
109Genus Prime Infra
110Sicagen India
111Bombay Oxygen Investments
112LGB Forge
113India Gelatine and Chemicals
114SC Agrotech
115Cosmo Ferrites
116Lotus Eye Care Hospital
117Lyka L

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

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