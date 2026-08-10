Q1 results 2026: Vodafone Idea to Bharat Forge among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Q1 results 2026: More than 230 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Monday, 10 August, amid ongoing earnings season.

Vodafone Idea, Bharat Forge, Info Edge India, Hindustan Copper, KEC International, PC Jeweller are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today.

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On Friday, the Indian stock market closed lower, with the Nifty 50 slipping below the 24,600 level. The Sensex fell 455.59 points, or 0.58%, to end at 78,499.17, while the Nifty 50 declined 65.35 points, or 0.27%, to settle at 24,570.65.

Vodafone Idea Q1 results 2026 preview Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Vodafone Idea to report modest 1% QoQ revenue growth driven by one extra day QoQ, offset by continued net wireless subscriber declines at 1.5m (vs. 1.1m QoQ).

The firm further projects ARPU to increase 0.8% QoQ to INR175, while Vi could report overall subscriber net adds of 0.4m, after many quarters, largely driven by M2M SIM additions and EBITDA to decline 1.7% QoQ (+4% YoY), with EBITDA margin contracting 115bp QoQ to 42.1%.

“Expect Pre-INDAS 116 EBITDA to decline 5% QoQ to INR23.2b, with margins likely to contract ~120bp QoQ to 20.3% (+45bp YoY),” the firm said.

Bharat Forge Q1 results 2026 preview Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects Bharat Forge's standalone revenues to increase by 13% YoY, led by a 19% YoY increase in domestic segment revenues, driven by double-digit yoy increase in CV and PV production volumes and recovery in defence business revenues and a 7% YoY increase in export segment revenues, driven by strong growth in the non-auto business.

“We expect defence segment revenues to grow by mid-single digit on a QoQ basis. We expect EBITDA margin to increase by 20 bps QoQ to 27.5% in 1QFY27, driven by operating leverage benefits and favourable FX, partly offset by commodity and energy cost inflation,” the firm said.

It further anticipates consolidated revenues to increase by 18% YoY in 1QFY27, led by a 13% YoY increase in standalone business revenues, a pickup in Indian subs revenues, favourable translation and consolidation of AAM business. It also expects the company's consolidated EBITDA to increase by 20 bps on a YoY basis in 1QFY27.

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Here's a list of companies to declare Q1 results FY27 on Monday, 8 August -

No. Company Name 1 Vodafone Idea 2 Bosch 3 Lloyds Metals and Energy 4 Bharat Forge 5 Info Edge India 6 Linde India 7 Hindustan Copper 8 Gland Pharma 9 KPR Mill 10 Wockhardt 11 AstraZeneca Pharma 12 Triveni Turbine 13 Choice International 14 Astra Microwave Products 15 Amara Raja Energy & Mobility 16 Jubilant Pharmova 17 KEC International 18 Lumax Auto Technologies 19 PC Jeweller 20 Zee Entertainment Enterprises 21 Embassy Developments 22 Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services 23 Redtape 24 Precision Wires India 25 Dilip Buildcon 26 Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company 27 KSH International 28 India Tourism Development Corporation 29 TVS Supply Chain Solutions 30 Nirlon 31 Sharda Motor Industries 32 CMR Green Technologies 33 IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals 34 Ideaforge Technology 35 CMS Info Systems 36 Laser Power and Infra 37 Midwest Energy 38 Websol Energy System 39 Kolte-Patil Developers 40 Pitti Engineering 41 Carysil 42 Venus Pipes and Tubes 43 Fusion Finance 44 HLE Glascoat 45 Euro Pratik Sales 46 Monarch Networth Capital 47 Ddev Plastiks Industries 48 Ramco Industries 49 Patel Engineering Company 50 Ramky Infrastructure 51 Talbros Automotive Components 52 Kwality Pharmaceuticals 53 Veedol Corporation 54 The Bombay Dyeing Co. 55 Thejo Engineering 56 Exicom Tele-Systems 57 Jain Irrigation Systems 58 HPL Electric and Power 59 Ind-Swift Laboratories 60 Ndr Auto Components 61 Windlas Biotech 62 M & B Engineering 63 Garuda Construction and Engineering 64 Tarsons Products 65 Kapston Services 66 Dollar Industries 67 NINtec SYSTEMS 68 Asian Hotels (North) 69 Rupa and Company 70 Indo Borax and Chemicals 71 RIR Power Electronics 72 Platinum Industries 73 Antony Waste Handling Cell 74 TGV Sraac 75 Abans Financial Services 76 Uttam Sugar Mills 77 Eco Recycling 78 Dhunseri Ventures 79 Advit Jewels 80 Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers 81 MMP Industries 82 Bajaj Steel Industries 83 Panache Digilife 84 Speciality Restaurants 85 DMCC Speciality Chemicals 86 United Polyfab Gujarat 87 KRM Ayurveda 88 Glottis 89 SK Minerals & Additives 90 GFL 91 Manaksia Steels 92 S Chand and Company Limited 93 United Drilling Tools 94 Aryaman Capital Markets 95 Mazda 96 WS Industries 97 Liberty Shoes 98 NDL Ventures 99 CROPSTER AGRO 100 Lehar Footwears 101 Msafe Equipments 102 U. Y. Fincorp 103 Transchem 104 Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech 105 UVS Hospitality and Services 106 Valiant Laboratories 107 Omnitex Industries 108 Vardhman Polytex 109 Genus Prime Infra 110 Sicagen India 111 Bombay Oxygen Investments 112 LGB Forge 113 India Gelatine and Chemicals 114 SC Agrotech 115 Cosmo Ferrites 116 Lotus Eye Care Hospital 117 Lyka L