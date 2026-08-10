Q1 results 2026: Vodafone Idea to Bharat Forge among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Q1 results 2026: More than 230 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Monday, 10 August, amid ongoing earnings season.
Vodafone Idea, Bharat Forge, Info Edge India, Hindustan Copper, KEC International, PC Jeweller are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today.
On Friday, the Indian stock market closed lower, with the Nifty 50 slipping below the 24,600 level. The Sensex fell 455.59 points, or 0.58%, to end at 78,499.17, while the Nifty 50 declined 65.35 points, or 0.27%, to settle at 24,570.65.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Vodafone Idea to report modest 1% QoQ revenue growth driven by one extra day QoQ, offset by continued net wireless subscriber declines at 1.5m (vs. 1.1m QoQ).
The firm further projects ARPU to increase 0.8% QoQ to INR175, while Vi could report overall subscriber net adds of 0.4m, after many quarters, largely driven by M2M SIM additions and EBITDA to decline 1.7% QoQ (+4% YoY), with EBITDA margin contracting 115bp QoQ to 42.1%.
“Expect Pre-INDAS 116 EBITDA to decline 5% QoQ to INR23.2b, with margins likely to contract ~120bp QoQ to 20.3% (+45bp YoY),” the firm said.
Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects Bharat Forge's standalone revenues to increase by 13% YoY, led by a 19% YoY increase in domestic segment revenues, driven by double-digit yoy increase in CV and PV production volumes and recovery in defence business revenues and a 7% YoY increase in export segment revenues, driven by strong growth in the non-auto business.
“We expect defence segment revenues to grow by mid-single digit on a QoQ basis. We expect EBITDA margin to increase by 20 bps QoQ to 27.5% in 1QFY27, driven by operating leverage benefits and favourable FX, partly offset by commodity and energy cost inflation,” the firm said.
It further anticipates consolidated revenues to increase by 18% YoY in 1QFY27, led by a 13% YoY increase in standalone business revenues, a pickup in Indian subs revenues, favourable translation and consolidation of AAM business. It also expects the company's consolidated EBITDA to increase by 20 bps on a YoY basis in 1QFY27.
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|Vodafone Idea
|2
|Bosch
|3
|Lloyds Metals and Energy
|4
|Bharat Forge
|5
|Info Edge India
|6
|Linde India
|7
|Hindustan Copper
|8
|Gland Pharma
|9
|KPR Mill
|10
|Wockhardt
|11
|AstraZeneca Pharma
|12
|Triveni Turbine
|13
|Choice International
|14
|Astra Microwave Products
|15
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|16
|Jubilant Pharmova
|17
|KEC International
|18
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|19
|PC Jeweller
|20
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|21
|Embassy Developments
|22
|Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services
|23
|Redtape
|24
|Precision Wires India
|25
|Dilip Buildcon
|26
|Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
|27
|KSH International
|28
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|29
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|30
|Nirlon
|31
|Sharda Motor Industries
|32
|CMR Green Technologies
|33
|IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
|34
|Ideaforge Technology
|35
|CMS Info Systems
|36
|Laser Power and Infra
|37
|Midwest Energy
|38
|Websol Energy System
|39
|Kolte-Patil Developers
|40
|Pitti Engineering
|41
|Carysil
|42
|Venus Pipes and Tubes
|43
|Fusion Finance
|44
|HLE Glascoat
|45
|Euro Pratik Sales
|46
|Monarch Networth Capital
|47
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|48
|Ramco Industries
|49
|Patel Engineering Company
|50
|Ramky Infrastructure
|51
|Talbros Automotive Components
|52
|Kwality Pharmaceuticals
|53
|Veedol Corporation
|54
|The Bombay Dyeing Co.
|55
|Thejo Engineering
|56
|Exicom Tele-Systems
|57
|Jain Irrigation Systems
|58
|HPL Electric and Power
|59
|Ind-Swift Laboratories
|60
|Ndr Auto Components
|61
|Windlas Biotech
|62
|M & B Engineering
|63
|Garuda Construction and Engineering
|64
|Tarsons Products
|65
|Kapston Services
|66
|Dollar Industries
|67
|NINtec SYSTEMS
|68
|Asian Hotels (North)
|69
|Rupa and Company
|70
|Indo Borax and Chemicals
|71
|RIR Power Electronics
|72
|Platinum Industries
|73
|Antony Waste Handling Cell
|74
|TGV Sraac
|75
|Abans Financial Services
|76
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|77
|Eco Recycling
|78
|Dhunseri Ventures
|79
|Advit Jewels
|80
|Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers
|81
|MMP Industries
|82
|Bajaj Steel Industries
|83
|Panache Digilife
|84
|Speciality Restaurants
|85
|DMCC Speciality Chemicals
|86
|United Polyfab Gujarat
|87
|KRM Ayurveda
|88
|Glottis
|89
|SK Minerals & Additives
|90
|GFL
|91
|Manaksia Steels
|92
|S Chand and Company Limited
|93
|United Drilling Tools
|94
|Aryaman Capital Markets
|95
|Mazda
|96
|WS Industries
|97
|Liberty Shoes
|98
|NDL Ventures
|99
|CROPSTER AGRO
|100
|Lehar Footwears
|101
|Msafe Equipments
|102
|U. Y. Fincorp
|103
|Transchem
|104
|Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech
|105
|UVS Hospitality and Services
|106
|Valiant Laboratories
|107
|Omnitex Industries
|108
|Vardhman Polytex
|109
|Genus Prime Infra
|110
|Sicagen India
|111
|Bombay Oxygen Investments
|112
|LGB Forge
|113
|India Gelatine and Chemicals
|114
|SC Agrotech
|115
|Cosmo Ferrites
|116
|Lotus Eye Care Hospital
|117
|Lyka L
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.
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