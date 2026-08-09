Q1 results 2026: Vodafone Idea to RVNL among companies to declare Q1 results next week; check full list here

Q1 results 2026: Around 1,700 companies are scheduled to report their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) in the coming week, amid ongoing earnings season.
Vodafone Idea, Bharat Forge, MRF, Rail Vikas Nigam, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Tata Motors are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 next week.
“The Q1 FY27 earnings season will gather further momentum, with several companies, including Ashok Leyland, Apollo Hospitals, HAL, Bharat Forge, Grasim Industries, and Tata Motors, scheduled to announce their quarterly results,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking.
Meanwhile, for the week, the Sensex gained 0.52% to close at 78,499.17, while the Nifty advanced 0.77% to settle at 24,570.65.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects modest 1% QoQ revenue growth driven by one extra day QoQ, offset by continued net wireless subscriber declines at 1.5m (vs. 1.1m QoQ).
“ARPU is projected to increase 0.8% QoQ to INR175, while Vi could report overall subscriber net adds of ~0.4m, after many quarters, largely driven by M2M SIM additions. Expect reported EBITDA to decline 1.7% QoQ (+4% YoY), with EBITDA margin contracting ~115bp QoQ to 42.1%,” the firm said.
It further anticipates pre-INDAS 116 EBITDA to decline 5% QoQ to INR23.2 billion, with margins likely to contract 120bp QoQ to 20.3% (+45bp YoY).
Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects standalone revenues to increase by 13% YoY led by 19% yoy increase in domestic segment revenues, driven by double-digit YoY increase in CV and PV production volumes and recovery in defense business revenues and 7% YoY increase in export segment revenues, driven by strong growth in the non-auto business.
“We expect defense segment revenues to grow by mid-single digit on a qoq basis. We expect EBITDA margin to increase by 20 bps qoq to 27.5% in 1QFY27, driven by operating leverage benefits and favorable FX, partly offset by commodity and energy cost inflation,” the firm said.
The brokerage firm further anticipates consolidated revenues to increase by 18% yoy in 1QFY27, led by 13% yoy increase in standalone business revenues, pickup in Indian subs revenues, favorable translation and (4) consolidation of AAM business. It also expects the company's consolidated EBITDA to increase by 20 bps on a YoY basis in 1QFY27.
MOFSL expects revenue to increase 9% YoY, driven by healthy execution of the opening order book of INR2.5.
“We expect EBITDA margin to contract 60bp YoY due to disrupted supply chains at the beginning of 1Q. The execution of huge backlog, incremental inflows, and margin levels will be the key focus areas,” the firm said.
The firm believes key monitorables include the updates on deliveries of Tejas Mk1A and HTT-40, partnership with GE for engine manufacturing, and working capital cycle.
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|Vodafone Idea
|2
|Bosch
|3
|Lloyds Metals and Energy
|4
|Bharat Forge
|5
|Info Edge India
|6
|Linde India
|7
|Hindustan Copper
|8
|Gland Pharma
|9
|KPR Mill
|10
|Wockhardt
|11
|AstraZeneca Pharma
|12
|Triveni Turbine
|13
|Choice International
|14
|Astra Microwave Products
|15
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|16
|Jubilant Pharmova
|17
|KEC International
|18
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|19
|PC Jeweller
|20
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|21
|Embassy Developments
|22
|Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services
|23
|Redtape
|24
|Precision Wires India
|25
|Dilip Buildcon
|26
|Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
|27
|KSH International
|28
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|29
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|30
|Nirlon
|31
|Sharda Motor Industries
|32
|CMR Green Technologies
|33
|IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
|34
|Ideaforge Technology
|35
|CMS Info Systems
|36
|Laser Power and Infra
|37
|Midwest Energy
|38
|Websol Energy System
|39
|Kolte-Patil Developers
|40
|Pitti Engineering
|41
|Carysil
|42
|Venus Pipes and Tubes
|43
|Fusion Finance
|44
|HLE Glascoat
|45
|Euro Pratik Sales
|46
|Monarch Networth Capital
|47
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|48
|Ramco Industries
|49
|Patel Engineering Company
|50
|Ramky Infrastructure
|51
|Talbros Automotive Components
|52
|Kwality Pharmaceuticals
|53
|Veedol Corporation
|54
|The Bombay Dyeing Co.
|55
|Thejo Engineering
|56
|Exicom Tele-Systems
|57
|Jain Irrigation Systems
|58
|HPL Electric and Power
|59
|Ind-Swift Laboratories
|60
|Ndr Auto Components
|61
|Windlas Biotech
|62
|M & B Engineering
|63
|Garuda Construction and Engineering
|64
|Tarsons Products
|65
|Kapston Services
|66
|Dollar Industries
|67
|NINtec SYSTEMS
|68
|Asian Hotels (North)
|69
|Rupa and Company
|70
|Indo Borax and Chemicals
|71
|RIR Power Electronics
|72
|Platinum Industries
|73
|Antony Waste Handling Cell
|74
|TGV Sraac
|75
|Abans Financial Services
|76
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|77
|Eco Recycling
|78
|Dhunseri Ventures
|79
|Advit Jewels
|80
|Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers
|81
|MMP Industries
|82
|Bajaj Steel Industries
|83
|Panache Digilife
|84
|Speciality Restaurants
|85
|DMCC Speciality Chemicals
|86
|United Polyfab Gujarat
|87
|KRM Ayurveda
|88
|Glottis
|89
|SK Minerals & Additives
|90
|GFL
|91
|Manaksia Steels
|92
|S Chand and Company Limited
|93
|United Drilling Tools
|94
|Aryaman Capital Markets
|95
|Mazda
|96
|WS Industries
|97
|Liberty Shoes
|98
|NDL Ventures
|99
|CROPSTER AGRO
|100
|Lehar Footwears
|101
|Msafe Equipments
|102
|U. Y. Fincorp
|103
|Transchem
|104
|Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech
|105
|UVS Hospitality and Services
|106
|Valiant Laboratories
|107
|Omnitex Industries
|108
|Vardhman Polytex
|109
|Genus Prime Infra
|110
|Sicagen India
|111
|Bombay Oxygen Investments
|112
|LGB Forge
|113
|India Gelatine and Chemicals
|114
|SC Agrotech
|115
|Cosmo Ferrites
|116
|Lotus Eye Care Hospital
|117
|Lyka Labs
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|Siemens
|2
|Zydus Lifesciences
|3
|MRF
|4
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|5
|PI Industries
|6
|Manappuram Finance
|7
|NBCC (India)
|8
|Gujarat Energy
|9
|Kalpataru Projects International
|10
|IFCI
|11
|TD Power Systems
|12
|Finolex Cables
|13
|Swan Defence and Heavy Industries
|14
|JSW Dulux
|15
|SKF India Industrial
|16
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|17
|LLOYDS ENTERPRISES
|18
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd
|19
|Viyash Scientific
|20
|MMTC
|21
|Bata India
|22
|Esab India
|23
|RHI Magnesita India
|24
|KPI Green Energy
|25
|Piccadily Agro Industries
|26
|EPL
|27
|Sunflag Iron and Steel Company
|28
|Nephrocare Health Services
|29
|Kusumgar
|30
|Senco Gold
|31
|AvenuesAI
|32
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|33
|Gokaldas Exports
|34
|Skipper
|35
|Surya Roshni
|36
|Innova Captab
|37
|Shilchar Technologies
|38
|Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation
|39
|Hind Rectifiers
|40
|Man Industries (India)
|41
|Indo Tech Transformers
|42
|Sandhar Technologies
|43
|Hemisphere Properties India
|44
|Caliber Mining and Logistics
|45
|Harsha Engineers International
|46
|TARC
|47
|Ashiana Housing
|48
|Enviro Infra Engineers
|49
|Foseco India
|50
|Polyplex Corporation
|51
|Unichem Laboratories
|52
|Ashoka Buildcon
|53
|Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited
|54
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|55
|Jash Engineering
|56
|Network People Services Technologies
|57
|TCPL Packaging
|58
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|59
|GSP Crop Science
|60
|Mufin Green Finance
|61
|Confidence Petroleum
|62
|Flair Writing Industries
|63
|S P Apparels
|64
|Arkade Developers
|65
|Sai Parenterals
|66
|Gujarat Industries Power Co.
|67
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|68
|Repco Home Finance
|69
|Prakash Industries
|70
|Mobavenue AI Tech
|71
|JNK India
|72
|Landmark Cars
|73
|Venkys
|74
|EPack Durables
|75
|Alembic
|76
|K.P. Energy
|77
|Vidya Wires
|78
|Simplex Infrastructures
|79
|Insecticides India
|80
|Vikran Engineering
|81
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|82
|Ceinsys Tech
|83
|Delta Corp
|84
|Diffusion Engineers
|85
|Fermenta Biotech
|86
|Asian Granito India
|87
|Walchandnagar Industries
|88
|Som Distilleries and Breweries
|89
|Amrutanjan Health Care
|90
|Arfin India
|91
|AYM Syntex
|92
|Quadrant Future Tek
|93
|Aeroflex Enterprises
|94
|Faze Three
|95
|Precision Camshafts
|96
|Macfos
|97
|Syncom Formulations
|98
|Laxmi Dental
|99
|SEPC
|100
|Tembo Global Industries
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|2
|Grasim Industries
|3
|Tata Motors
|4
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprises
|5
|GMR Airports
|6
|Lenskart Solutions
|7
|General Insurance Corporation of India
|8
|Abbott India
|9
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited
|10
|AIA Engineering
|11
|Aditya Infotech
|12
|Petronet LNG
|13
|IRCTC - Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp
|14
|Astral Limited
|15
|Sansera Engineering
|16
|Caplin Point Laboratories
|17
|Sun TV Network
|18
|Arvind
|19
|EID Parry (India)
|20
|BLACK BOX
|21
|Marksans Pharma
|22
|Ircon International
|23
|Va Tech Wabag
|24
|TITAGARH RAIL SYSTEMS
|25
|Vesuvius India
|26
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|27
|Eureka Forbes
|28
|Indo Count Industries
|29
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|30
|Religare Enterprises
|31
|India Glycols
|32
|SKF India
|33
|Jyothy Labs
|34
|KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration
|35
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|36
|FIEM Industries
|37
|Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
|38
|Balu Forge Industries
|39
|Lancer Containers Lines
|40
|Vadilal Industries
|41
|Bliss GVS Pharma
|42
|V-Marc India
|43
|Man Infraconstruction
|44
|VIP Industries
|45
|Midwest
|46
|West Coast Paper Mills
|47
|63 Moons Technologies
|48
|Kirloskar Industries
|49
|Indiqube Spaces
|50
|HG Infra Engineering
|51
|National Fertilizers
|52
|Panama Petrochem
|53
|Stallion India Fluorochemicals
|54
|Schneider Electric President Systems
|55
|Kiri Industries
|56
|Federal-Mogul Goetze
|57
|Rhetan TMT
|58
|Nitco
|59
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|60
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|61
|EMS
|62
|GRAND OAK CANYONS DISTILLERY
|63
|Pennar Industries
|64
|Arman Financial Services
|65
|La Opala RG
|66
|NGL Fine Chem
|67
|Mukand
|68
|Indian Hume Pipe Company
|69
|Hindustan Oil Exploration Company
|70
|Rico Auto
|71
|Somany Ceramics
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|Solar Industries India
|2
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|3
|LG Electronics India
|4
|Max Financial Services
|5
|Page Industries
|6
|Godrej Industries
|7
|Ipca Laboratories
|8
|Endurance Technologies
|9
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10
|ITI
|11
|KIOCL
|12
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|13
|CESC
|14
|Indraprastha Gas
|15
|Brigade Enterprises
|16
|Sammaan Capital
|17
|Travel Food Services
|18
|Elgi Equipments
|19
|JSW Cement
|20
|Minda Corporation
|21
|Welspun Living
|22
|Honasa Consumer
|23
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|24
|Amagi Media Labs
|25
|Ingersoll Rand (India)
|26
|Engineers India
|27
|Avanti Feeds
|28
|Tega Industries
|29
|Olectra Greentech
|30
|Brainbees Solutions
|31
|Relaxo Footwears
|32
|Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|33
|Swan Corp
|34
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|35
|KRBL
|36
|V2 Retail
|37
|Supriya Lifescience
|38
|Galaxy Surfactants
|39
|Kennametal India
|40
|Bengal and Assam Company
|41
|Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers
|42
|Technocraft Industries (India)
|43
|Praj Industries
|44
|Centum Electronics
|45
|Indigo Paints
|46
|GE Power India
|47
|John Cockerill India
|48
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|49
|MSTC
|50
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|51
|Kaveri Seed Company
|52
|VST Tillers Tractors
|53
|JTEKT India
|54
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|55
|Sindhu Trade Links
|56
|AGI Infra
|57
|TechNVision Ventures
|58
|Premier Explosives
|59
|RPSG VENTURES
|60
|TVS Srichakra
|61
|Maithan Alloys
|62
|Rane Holdings
|63
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|64
|Kalyani Investment Company
|65
|Baazar Style Retail
|66
|Bharat Rasayan
|67
|Elcid Investments
|68
|GOCL Corporation
|69
|Sanstar
|70
|Asian Energy Services
|71
|TIL
|72
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|73
|Jai Corp
|74
|Krsnaa Diagnostics
|75
|Marsons
|76
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|77
|Mahamaya Steel Industries
|78
|Titan Biotech
|79
|Balmer Lawrie Investment
|80
|DCW
|81
|Excel Industries
|82
|Fino Payments Bank
|83
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|84
|Alicon Castalloy
|85
|Lincoln Pharmaceuticals
|86
|Apex Frozen Foods
|87
|Investment and Precision Castings
|88
|Bhartiya International
|89
|HMA Agro Industries
|90
|Manali Petrochemicals
|91
|Unitech
|92
|Crest Ventures
|93
|JOJO
|94
|Balaji Telefilms
|95
|3B BlackBio Dx
|96
|Salasar Techno Engineering
|97
|Themis Medicare
|98
|Swelect Energy Systems
|99
|Wealth First Portfolio Managers
|100
|Precot
|101
|Sigachi Industries
|102
|Gaudium IVF And Women Health
|103
|Kirloskar Electric Co
|104
|Unicommerce Esolutions
|105
|Synergy Green Industries
|106
|Asian Star
|107
|Modison
|108
|Mac Charles (India)
|109
|Denta Water and Infra Solutions
|110
|Stanley Lifestyles
|111
|Finkurve Financial Services
|112
|UP Hotels
|113
|Apis India
|114
|Zuari Industries
|115
|Agarwal Industrial Corporation
|116
|Rajapalayam Mills
|117
|Xchanging Solutions
|118
|PRAVEG
|119
|Innovana Thinklabs
|120
|Mercury Ev-Tech
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|Ashok Leyland
|2
|Alkem Laboratories
|3
|Tube Investments of India Ltd
|4
|Bharat Dynamics
|5
|Voltas
|6
|3M India
|7
|Patanjali Foods
|8
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|9
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|10
|PTC Industries
|11
|Rubicon Research
|12
|NAVA
|13
|Natco Pharma
|14
|Shreeji Shipping Global
|15
|Kama Holdings
|16
|Kingfa Science & Technology
|17
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|18
|Ahluwalia Contracts India
|19
|Saatvik Green Energy
|20
|Puravankara
|21
|Dhenu Buildcon India
|22
|Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation
|23
|Responsive Industries
|24
|Bannariamman Sugars
|25
|Lux Industries
|26
|Uflex
|27
|MM Forgings
|28
|Borosil
|29
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|30
|Fischer Medical Ventures
|31
|Sika Interplant Systems
|32
|KSE
|33
|BF Utilities
|34
|Brightcom Group
|35
|Kilburn Engineering
|36
|Jaykay Enterprises
|37
|BF Investment
|38
|Aurum Proptech
|39
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|40
|Expleo Solutions
|41
|Electrotherm (India)
|42
|Dolat Algotech
|43
|Panorama Studios International
|44
|Sunrakshakk Industries India
|45
|One Global Service Provider
|46
|AVT Natural Products
|47
|Amines and Plasticizers
|48
|Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality
|49
|Suraj Estate Developers
|50
|IIRM Holdings India
|51
|SAL Steel
|52
|Supreme Infrastructure India
|53
|Kothari Petrochem
|54
|FEDDERS HOLDING
|55
|Capital India Finance
|56
|Rama Steel Tubes
|57
|IST
|58
|DCM Shriram International
|59
|Heranba Industries
|60
|Aryaman Financial Services
|61
|Empire Industries
|62
|Prozone Realty
|63
|Satia Industries
|64
|Asian Hotels (West)
|65
|Prakash Pipes Limited
|66
|Danlaw Technologies India
|67
|Primo Chemicals
|68
|Nahar Industrial Enterprises
|69
|CSM Technologies
|70
|Modi Naturals
|71
|KN Agri Resources
|72
|Sreeleathers
|73
|Gujarat Apollo Industries
|74
|Filtron Engineers
|75
|Zee Media Corporation
|76
|Susan Electricals India
|77
|POCL Enterprises
|78
|Vipul Organics
|79
|Fluidomat
|80
|Donear Industries
|81
|DJ Mediaprint & Logistics
|82
|Shivalik Rasayan
|83
|RDB Real Estate Constructions
|84
|GVK Power & Infrastructure
|85
|ABM Knowledgeware
|86
|Starlineps Enterprises
|87
|Forbes Gokak
|88
|PAKKA
|89
|Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies
|90
|Swiss Military Consumer Goods
|91
|Deepak Builders & Engineers India
|92
|Bhatia Communications & Retail (India)
|93
|BDH Industries
|94
|Medicamen Biotech
|95
|Spice Islands Industries
|96
|SBEC Sugars
|97
|Everest Organics
|98
|SKP Bearing Industries
|99
|Poddar Pigments
|100
|Shreeyash Industries
|101
|Naga Dhunseri Group
|102
|Indo-National
|103
|RB Denims
|104
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|105
|Aarey Drugs and Pharmaceuticals
|106
|Globe International Carriers
|107
|Vijay Solvex
|108
|Gennex Laboratories
|109
|The Indian Wood Products Co. L
|110
|Competent Automobiles Company
|111
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|112
|CP Capital
|113
|NTC Industries
|114
|Coral Laboratories
|115
|Team India Guaranty
|116
|Polysil Irrigation Systems
|117
|Rana Sugars
|118
|Shri Keshav Cements And Infra
|119
|Kesar Petroproducts
|120
|Century Extrusions
|121
|HBG Hotels
|122
|Rudra Global Infra Products
|123
|Lippi System
|124
|Durlax Top Surface
|125
|Lakshmi Mills Company
|126
|Simplex Castings
|127
|Tips Films
|128
|Vaxfab Enterprises
|129
|Emmbi Industries
|130
|Parnax Lab
|131
|Reliable Data Services
|132
|Alpa Laboratories
|133
|Zeal Aqua
|134
|OK Play India
|135
|Tirupati Starch and Chemicals
|136
|Ishan Dyes and Chemicals
|137
|Magnum Ventures
|138
|Tarmat
|139
|Ashapuri Gold Ornament
|140
|Indian Card Clothing
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.
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