Q1 results 2026: Vodafone Idea to RVNL among companies to declare Q1 results next week; check full list here

Vodafone Idea, Bharat Forge, MRF, Rail Vikas Nigam, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Tata Motors are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 next week.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published9 Aug 2026, 12:06 PM IST
Q1 results 2026: Around 1,700 companies are scheduled to report their Q1 results 2026 next week.
Q1 results 2026: Around 1,700 companies are scheduled to report their Q1 results 2026 next week.

Q1 results 2026: Around 1,700 companies are scheduled to report their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) in the coming week, amid ongoing earnings season.

Vodafone Idea, Bharat Forge, MRF, Rail Vikas Nigam, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Tata Motors are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 next week.

“The Q1 FY27 earnings season will gather further momentum, with several companies, including Ashok Leyland, Apollo Hospitals, HAL, Bharat Forge, Grasim Industries, and Tata Motors, scheduled to announce their quarterly results,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking.

Also Read | How are Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to perform next week?

Meanwhile, for the week, the Sensex gained 0.52% to close at 78,499.17, while the Nifty advanced 0.77% to settle at 24,570.65.

Vodafone Idea Q1 results 2026 preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects modest 1% QoQ revenue growth driven by one extra day QoQ, offset by continued net wireless subscriber declines at 1.5m (vs. 1.1m QoQ).

“ARPU is projected to increase 0.8% QoQ to INR175, while Vi could report overall subscriber net adds of ~0.4m, after many quarters, largely driven by M2M SIM additions. Expect reported EBITDA to decline 1.7% QoQ (+4% YoY), with EBITDA margin contracting ~115bp QoQ to 42.1%,” the firm said.

It further anticipates pre-INDAS 116 EBITDA to decline 5% QoQ to INR23.2 billion, with margins likely to contract 120bp QoQ to 20.3% (+45bp YoY).

Bharat Forge Q1 results 2026 preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects standalone revenues to increase by 13% YoY led by 19% yoy increase in domestic segment revenues, driven by double-digit YoY increase in CV and PV production volumes and recovery in defense business revenues and 7% YoY increase in export segment revenues, driven by strong growth in the non-auto business.

“We expect defense segment revenues to grow by mid-single digit on a qoq basis. We expect EBITDA margin to increase by 20 bps qoq to 27.5% in 1QFY27, driven by operating leverage benefits and favorable FX, partly offset by commodity and energy cost inflation,” the firm said.

The brokerage firm further anticipates consolidated revenues to increase by 18% yoy in 1QFY27, led by 13% yoy increase in standalone business revenues, pickup in Indian subs revenues, favorable translation and (4) consolidation of AAM business. It also expects the company's consolidated EBITDA to increase by 20 bps on a YoY basis in 1QFY27.

Hindustan Aeronautics Q1 results 2026 preview

MOFSL expects revenue to increase 9% YoY, driven by healthy execution of the opening order book of INR2.5.

“We expect EBITDA margin to contract 60bp YoY due to disrupted supply chains at the beginning of 1Q. The execution of huge backlog, incremental inflows, and margin levels will be the key focus areas,” the firm said.

The firm believes key monitorables include the updates on deliveries of Tejas Mk1A and HTT-40, partnership with GE for engine manufacturing, and working capital cycle.

Here's a complete list of companies to declare Q1 results FY27 between 10 August to 14 August -

10 August

No.Company Name
1Vodafone Idea
2Bosch
3Lloyds Metals and Energy
4Bharat Forge
5Info Edge India
6Linde India
7Hindustan Copper
8Gland Pharma
9KPR Mill
10Wockhardt
11AstraZeneca Pharma
12Triveni Turbine
13Choice International
14Astra Microwave Products
15Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
16Jubilant Pharmova
17KEC International
18Lumax Auto Technologies
19PC Jeweller
20Zee Entertainment Enterprises
21Embassy Developments
22Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services
23Redtape
24Precision Wires India
25Dilip Buildcon
26Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
27KSH International
28India Tourism Development Corporation
29TVS Supply Chain Solutions
30Nirlon
31Sharda Motor Industries
32CMR Green Technologies
33IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
34Ideaforge Technology
35CMS Info Systems
36Laser Power and Infra
37Midwest Energy
38Websol Energy System
39Kolte-Patil Developers
40Pitti Engineering
41Carysil
42Venus Pipes and Tubes
43Fusion Finance
44HLE Glascoat
45Euro Pratik Sales
46Monarch Networth Capital
47Ddev Plastiks Industries
48Ramco Industries
49Patel Engineering Company
50Ramky Infrastructure
51Talbros Automotive Components
52Kwality Pharmaceuticals
53Veedol Corporation
54The Bombay Dyeing Co.
55Thejo Engineering
56Exicom Tele-Systems
57Jain Irrigation Systems
58HPL Electric and Power
59Ind-Swift Laboratories
60Ndr Auto Components
61Windlas Biotech
62M & B Engineering
63Garuda Construction and Engineering
64Tarsons Products
65Kapston Services
66Dollar Industries
67NINtec SYSTEMS
68Asian Hotels (North)
69Rupa and Company
70Indo Borax and Chemicals
71RIR Power Electronics
72Platinum Industries
73Antony Waste Handling Cell
74TGV Sraac
75Abans Financial Services
76Uttam Sugar Mills
77Eco Recycling
78Dhunseri Ventures
79Advit Jewels
80Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers
81MMP Industries
82Bajaj Steel Industries
83Panache Digilife
84Speciality Restaurants
85DMCC Speciality Chemicals
86United Polyfab Gujarat
87KRM Ayurveda
88Glottis
89SK Minerals & Additives
90GFL
91Manaksia Steels
92S Chand and Company Limited
93United Drilling Tools
94Aryaman Capital Markets
95Mazda
96WS Industries
97Liberty Shoes
98NDL Ventures
99CROPSTER AGRO
100Lehar Footwears
101Msafe Equipments
102U. Y. Fincorp
103Transchem
104Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech
105UVS Hospitality and Services
106Valiant Laboratories
107Omnitex Industries
108Vardhman Polytex
109Genus Prime Infra
110Sicagen India
111Bombay Oxygen Investments
112LGB Forge
113India Gelatine and Chemicals
114SC Agrotech
115Cosmo Ferrites
116Lotus Eye Care Hospital
117Lyka Labs

11 August

No.Company Name
1Siemens
2Zydus Lifesciences
3MRF
4Rail Vikas Nigam
5PI Industries
6Manappuram Finance
7NBCC (India)
8Gujarat Energy
9Kalpataru Projects International
10IFCI
11TD Power Systems
12Finolex Cables
13Swan Defence and Heavy Industries
14JSW Dulux
15SKF India Industrial
16Balrampur Chini Mills
17LLOYDS ENTERPRISES
18Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd
19Viyash Scientific
20MMTC
21Bata India
22Esab India
23RHI Magnesita India
24KPI Green Energy
25Piccadily Agro Industries
26EPL
27Sunflag Iron and Steel Company
28Nephrocare Health Services
29Kusumgar
30Senco Gold
31AvenuesAI
32ISGEC Heavy Engineering
33Gokaldas Exports
34Skipper
35Surya Roshni
36Innova Captab
37Shilchar Technologies
38Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation
39Hind Rectifiers
40Man Industries (India)
41Indo Tech Transformers
42Sandhar Technologies
43Hemisphere Properties India
44Caliber Mining and Logistics
45Harsha Engineers International
46TARC
47Ashiana Housing
48Enviro Infra Engineers
49Foseco India
50Polyplex Corporation
51Unichem Laboratories
52Ashoka Buildcon
53Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited
54Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
55Jash Engineering
56Network People Services Technologies
57TCPL Packaging
58Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
59GSP Crop Science
60Mufin Green Finance
61Confidence Petroleum
62Flair Writing Industries
63S P Apparels
64Arkade Developers
65Sai Parenterals
66Gujarat Industries Power Co.
67Camlin Fine Sciences
68Repco Home Finance
69Prakash Industries
70Mobavenue AI Tech
71JNK India
72Landmark Cars
73Venkys
74EPack Durables
75Alembic
76K.P. Energy
77Vidya Wires
78Simplex Infrastructures
79Insecticides India
80Vikran Engineering
81Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
82Ceinsys Tech
83Delta Corp
84Diffusion Engineers
85Fermenta Biotech
86Asian Granito India
87Walchandnagar Industries
88Som Distilleries and Breweries
89Amrutanjan Health Care
90Arfin India
91AYM Syntex
92Quadrant Future Tek
93Aeroflex Enterprises
94Faze Three
95Precision Camshafts
96Macfos
97Syncom Formulations
98Laxmi Dental
99SEPC
100Tembo Global Industries

12 August

No.Company Name
1Hindustan Aeronautics
2Grasim Industries
3Tata Motors
4Apollo Hospitals Enterprises
5GMR Airports
6Lenskart Solutions
7General Insurance Corporation of India
8Abbott India
9Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited
10AIA Engineering
11Aditya Infotech
12Petronet LNG
13IRCTC - Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp
14Astral Limited
15Sansera Engineering
16Caplin Point Laboratories
17Sun TV Network
18Arvind
19EID Parry (India)
20BLACK BOX
21Marksans Pharma
22Ircon International
23Va Tech Wabag
24TITAGARH RAIL SYSTEMS
25Vesuvius India
26Sudarshan Chemical Industries
27Eureka Forbes
28Indo Count Industries
29Mishra Dhatu Nigam
30Religare Enterprises
31India Glycols
32SKF India
33Jyothy Labs
34KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration
35Gujarat Pipavav Port
36FIEM Industries
37Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
38Balu Forge Industries
39Lancer Containers Lines
40Vadilal Industries
41Bliss GVS Pharma
42V-Marc India
43Man Infraconstruction
44VIP Industries
45Midwest
46West Coast Paper Mills
4763 Moons Technologies
48Kirloskar Industries
49Indiqube Spaces
50HG Infra Engineering
51National Fertilizers
52Panama Petrochem
53Stallion India Fluorochemicals
54Schneider Electric President Systems
55Kiri Industries
56Federal-Mogul Goetze
57Rhetan TMT
58Nitco
59Tasty Bite Eatables
60Shringar House of Mangalsutra
61EMS
62GRAND OAK CANYONS DISTILLERY
63Pennar Industries
64Arman Financial Services
65La Opala RG
66NGL Fine Chem
67Mukand
68Indian Hume Pipe Company
69Hindustan Oil Exploration Company
70Rico Auto
71Somany Ceramics

13 August

No.Company Name
1Solar Industries India
2Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
3LG Electronics India
4Max Financial Services
5Page Industries
6Godrej Industries
7Ipca Laboratories
8Endurance Technologies
9Jubilant Foodworks
10ITI
11KIOCL
12Diamond Power Infrastructure
13CESC
14Indraprastha Gas
15Brigade Enterprises
16Sammaan Capital
17Travel Food Services
18Elgi Equipments
19JSW Cement
20Minda Corporation
21Welspun Living
22Honasa Consumer
23Aditya Birla Real Estate
24Amagi Media Labs
25Ingersoll Rand (India)
26Engineers India
27Avanti Feeds
28Tega Industries
29Olectra Greentech
30Brainbees Solutions
31Relaxo Footwears
32Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
33Swan Corp
34Genus Power Infrastructures
35KRBL
36V2 Retail
37Supriya Lifescience
38Galaxy Surfactants
39Kennametal India
40Bengal and Assam Company
41Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers
42Technocraft Industries (India)
43Praj Industries
44Centum Electronics
45Indigo Paints
46GE Power India
47John Cockerill India
48Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
49MSTC
50Kernex Microsystems (India)
51Kaveri Seed Company
52VST Tillers Tractors
53JTEKT India
54Spectrum Electrical Industries
55Sindhu Trade Links
56AGI Infra
57TechNVision Ventures
58Premier Explosives
59RPSG VENTURES
60TVS Srichakra
61Maithan Alloys
62Rane Holdings
63Veranda Learning Solutions
64Kalyani Investment Company
65Baazar Style Retail
66Bharat Rasayan
67Elcid Investments
68GOCL Corporation
69Sanstar
70Asian Energy Services
71TIL
72Khazanchi Jewellers
73Jai Corp
74Krsnaa Diagnostics
75Marsons
76Media Matrix Worldwide
77Mahamaya Steel Industries
78Titan Biotech
79Balmer Lawrie Investment
80DCW
81Excel Industries
82Fino Payments Bank
83Everest Kanto Cylinder
84Alicon Castalloy
85Lincoln Pharmaceuticals
86Apex Frozen Foods
87Investment and Precision Castings
88Bhartiya International
89HMA Agro Industries
90Manali Petrochemicals
91Unitech
92Crest Ventures
93JOJO
94Balaji Telefilms
953B BlackBio Dx
96Salasar Techno Engineering
97Themis Medicare
98Swelect Energy Systems
99Wealth First Portfolio Managers
100Precot
101Sigachi Industries
102Gaudium IVF And Women Health
103Kirloskar Electric Co
104Unicommerce Esolutions
105Synergy Green Industries
106Asian Star
107Modison
108Mac Charles (India)
109Denta Water and Infra Solutions
110Stanley Lifestyles
111Finkurve Financial Services
112UP Hotels
113Apis India
114Zuari Industries
115Agarwal Industrial Corporation
116Rajapalayam Mills
117Xchanging Solutions
118PRAVEG
119Innovana Thinklabs
120Mercury Ev-Tech

14 August

No.Company Name
1Ashok Leyland
2Alkem Laboratories
3Tube Investments of India Ltd
4Bharat Dynamics
5Voltas
63M India
7Patanjali Foods
8Schneider Electric Infrastructure
9Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
10PTC Industries
11Rubicon Research
12NAVA
13Natco Pharma
14Shreeji Shipping Global
15Kama Holdings
16Kingfa Science & Technology
17Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
18Ahluwalia Contracts India
19Saatvik Green Energy
20Puravankara
21Dhenu Buildcon India
22Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation
23Responsive Industries
24Bannariamman Sugars
25Lux Industries
26Uflex
27MM Forgings
28Borosil
29Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
30Fischer Medical Ventures
31Sika Interplant Systems
32KSE
33BF Utilities
34Brightcom Group
35Kilburn Engineering
36Jaykay Enterprises
37BF Investment
38Aurum Proptech
39Gujarat Natural Resources
40Expleo Solutions
41Electrotherm (India)
42Dolat Algotech
43Panorama Studios International
44Sunrakshakk Industries India
45One Global Service Provider
46AVT Natural Products
47Amines and Plasticizers
48Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality
49Suraj Estate Developers
50IIRM Holdings India
51SAL Steel
52Supreme Infrastructure India
53Kothari Petrochem
54FEDDERS HOLDING
55Capital India Finance
56Rama Steel Tubes
57IST
58DCM Shriram International
59Heranba Industries
60Aryaman Financial Services
61Empire Industries
62Prozone Realty
63Satia Industries
64Asian Hotels (West)
65Prakash Pipes Limited
66Danlaw Technologies India
67Primo Chemicals
68Nahar Industrial Enterprises
69CSM Technologies
70Modi Naturals
71KN Agri Resources
72Sreeleathers
73Gujarat Apollo Industries
74Filtron Engineers
75Zee Media Corporation
76Susan Electricals India
77POCL Enterprises
78Vipul Organics
79Fluidomat
80Donear Industries
81DJ Mediaprint & Logistics
82Shivalik Rasayan
83RDB Real Estate Constructions
84GVK Power & Infrastructure
85ABM Knowledgeware
86Starlineps Enterprises
87Forbes Gokak
88PAKKA
89Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies
90Swiss Military Consumer Goods
91Deepak Builders & Engineers India
92Bhatia Communications & Retail (India)
93BDH Industries
94Medicamen Biotech
95Spice Islands Industries
96SBEC Sugars
97Everest Organics
98SKP Bearing Industries
99Poddar Pigments
100Shreeyash Industries
101Naga Dhunseri Group
102Indo-National
103RB Denims
104Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
105Aarey Drugs and Pharmaceuticals
106Globe International Carriers
107Vijay Solvex
108Gennex Laboratories
109The Indian Wood Products Co. L
110Competent Automobiles Company
111Saraswati Saree Depot
112CP Capital
113NTC Industries
114Coral Laboratories
115Team India Guaranty
116Polysil Irrigation Systems
117Rana Sugars
118Shri Keshav Cements And Infra
119Kesar Petroproducts
120Century Extrusions
121HBG Hotels
122Rudra Global Infra Products
123Lippi System
124Durlax Top Surface
125Lakshmi Mills Company
126Simplex Castings
127Tips Films
128Vaxfab Enterprises
129Emmbi Industries
130Parnax Lab
131Reliable Data Services
132Alpa Laboratories
133Zeal Aqua
134OK Play India
135Tirupati Starch and Chemicals
136Ishan Dyes and Chemicals
137Magnum Ventures
138Tarmat
139Ashapuri Gold Ornament
140Indian Card Clothing

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

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