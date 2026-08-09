Q1 results 2026: Vodafone Idea to RVNL among companies to declare Q1 results next week; check full list here

Q1 results 2026: Around 1,700 companies are scheduled to report their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) in the coming week, amid ongoing earnings season.

Vodafone Idea, Bharat Forge, MRF, Rail Vikas Nigam, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Tata Motors are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 next week.

“The Q1 FY27 earnings season will gather further momentum, with several companies, including Ashok Leyland, Apollo Hospitals, HAL, Bharat Forge, Grasim Industries, and Tata Motors, scheduled to announce their quarterly results,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking.

Also Read | How are Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to perform next week?

Meanwhile, for the week, the Sensex gained 0.52% to close at 78,499.17, while the Nifty advanced 0.77% to settle at 24,570.65.

Vodafone Idea Q1 results 2026 preview Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects modest 1% QoQ revenue growth driven by one extra day QoQ, offset by continued net wireless subscriber declines at 1.5m (vs. 1.1m QoQ).

“ARPU is projected to increase 0.8% QoQ to INR175, while Vi could report overall subscriber net adds of ~0.4m, after many quarters, largely driven by M2M SIM additions. Expect reported EBITDA to decline 1.7% QoQ (+4% YoY), with EBITDA margin contracting ~115bp QoQ to 42.1%,” the firm said.

It further anticipates pre-INDAS 116 EBITDA to decline 5% QoQ to INR23.2 billion, with margins likely to contract 120bp QoQ to 20.3% (+45bp YoY).

Bharat Forge Q1 results 2026 preview Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects standalone revenues to increase by 13% YoY led by 19% yoy increase in domestic segment revenues, driven by double-digit YoY increase in CV and PV production volumes and recovery in defense business revenues and 7% YoY increase in export segment revenues, driven by strong growth in the non-auto business.

“We expect defense segment revenues to grow by mid-single digit on a qoq basis. We expect EBITDA margin to increase by 20 bps qoq to 27.5% in 1QFY27, driven by operating leverage benefits and favorable FX, partly offset by commodity and energy cost inflation,” the firm said.

The brokerage firm further anticipates consolidated revenues to increase by 18% yoy in 1QFY27, led by 13% yoy increase in standalone business revenues, pickup in Indian subs revenues, favorable translation and (4) consolidation of AAM business. It also expects the company's consolidated EBITDA to increase by 20 bps on a YoY basis in 1QFY27.

Hindustan Aeronautics Q1 results 2026 preview MOFSL expects revenue to increase 9% YoY, driven by healthy execution of the opening order book of INR2.5.

“We expect EBITDA margin to contract 60bp YoY due to disrupted supply chains at the beginning of 1Q. The execution of huge backlog, incremental inflows, and margin levels will be the key focus areas,” the firm said.

The firm believes key monitorables include the updates on deliveries of Tejas Mk1A and HTT-40, partnership with GE for engine manufacturing, and working capital cycle.

Here's a complete list of companies to declare Q1 results FY27 between 10 August to 14 August - 10 August

No. Company Name 1 Vodafone Idea 2 Bosch 3 Lloyds Metals and Energy 4 Bharat Forge 5 Info Edge India 6 Linde India 7 Hindustan Copper 8 Gland Pharma 9 KPR Mill 10 Wockhardt 11 AstraZeneca Pharma 12 Triveni Turbine 13 Choice International 14 Astra Microwave Products 15 Amara Raja Energy & Mobility 16 Jubilant Pharmova 17 KEC International 18 Lumax Auto Technologies 19 PC Jeweller 20 Zee Entertainment Enterprises 21 Embassy Developments 22 Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services 23 Redtape 24 Precision Wires India 25 Dilip Buildcon 26 Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company 27 KSH International 28 India Tourism Development Corporation 29 TVS Supply Chain Solutions 30 Nirlon 31 Sharda Motor Industries 32 CMR Green Technologies 33 IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals 34 Ideaforge Technology 35 CMS Info Systems 36 Laser Power and Infra 37 Midwest Energy 38 Websol Energy System 39 Kolte-Patil Developers 40 Pitti Engineering 41 Carysil 42 Venus Pipes and Tubes 43 Fusion Finance 44 HLE Glascoat 45 Euro Pratik Sales 46 Monarch Networth Capital 47 Ddev Plastiks Industries 48 Ramco Industries 49 Patel Engineering Company 50 Ramky Infrastructure 51 Talbros Automotive Components 52 Kwality Pharmaceuticals 53 Veedol Corporation 54 The Bombay Dyeing Co. 55 Thejo Engineering 56 Exicom Tele-Systems 57 Jain Irrigation Systems 58 HPL Electric and Power 59 Ind-Swift Laboratories 60 Ndr Auto Components 61 Windlas Biotech 62 M & B Engineering 63 Garuda Construction and Engineering 64 Tarsons Products 65 Kapston Services 66 Dollar Industries 67 NINtec SYSTEMS 68 Asian Hotels (North) 69 Rupa and Company 70 Indo Borax and Chemicals 71 RIR Power Electronics 72 Platinum Industries 73 Antony Waste Handling Cell 74 TGV Sraac 75 Abans Financial Services 76 Uttam Sugar Mills 77 Eco Recycling 78 Dhunseri Ventures 79 Advit Jewels 80 Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers 81 MMP Industries 82 Bajaj Steel Industries 83 Panache Digilife 84 Speciality Restaurants 85 DMCC Speciality Chemicals 86 United Polyfab Gujarat 87 KRM Ayurveda 88 Glottis 89 SK Minerals & Additives 90 GFL 91 Manaksia Steels 92 S Chand and Company Limited 93 United Drilling Tools 94 Aryaman Capital Markets 95 Mazda 96 WS Industries 97 Liberty Shoes 98 NDL Ventures 99 CROPSTER AGRO 100 Lehar Footwears 101 Msafe Equipments 102 U. Y. Fincorp 103 Transchem 104 Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech 105 UVS Hospitality and Services 106 Valiant Laboratories 107 Omnitex Industries 108 Vardhman Polytex 109 Genus Prime Infra 110 Sicagen India 111 Bombay Oxygen Investments 112 LGB Forge 113 India Gelatine and Chemicals 114 SC Agrotech 115 Cosmo Ferrites 116 Lotus Eye Care Hospital 117 Lyka Labs

11 August

No. Company Name 1 Siemens 2 Zydus Lifesciences 3 MRF 4 Rail Vikas Nigam 5 PI Industries 6 Manappuram Finance 7 NBCC (India) 8 Gujarat Energy 9 Kalpataru Projects International 10 IFCI 11 TD Power Systems 12 Finolex Cables 13 Swan Defence and Heavy Industries 14 JSW Dulux 15 SKF India Industrial 16 Balrampur Chini Mills 17 LLOYDS ENTERPRISES 18 Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd 19 Viyash Scientific 20 MMTC 21 Bata India 22 Esab India 23 RHI Magnesita India 24 KPI Green Energy 25 Piccadily Agro Industries 26 EPL 27 Sunflag Iron and Steel Company 28 Nephrocare Health Services 29 Kusumgar 30 Senco Gold 31 AvenuesAI 32 ISGEC Heavy Engineering 33 Gokaldas Exports 34 Skipper 35 Surya Roshni 36 Innova Captab 37 Shilchar Technologies 38 Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation 39 Hind Rectifiers 40 Man Industries (India) 41 Indo Tech Transformers 42 Sandhar Technologies 43 Hemisphere Properties India 44 Caliber Mining and Logistics 45 Harsha Engineers International 46 TARC 47 Ashiana Housing 48 Enviro Infra Engineers 49 Foseco India 50 Polyplex Corporation 51 Unichem Laboratories 52 Ashoka Buildcon 53 Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited 54 Divgi Torqtransfer Systems 55 Jash Engineering 56 Network People Services Technologies 57 TCPL Packaging 58 Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products 59 GSP Crop Science 60 Mufin Green Finance 61 Confidence Petroleum 62 Flair Writing Industries 63 S P Apparels 64 Arkade Developers 65 Sai Parenterals 66 Gujarat Industries Power Co. 67 Camlin Fine Sciences 68 Repco Home Finance 69 Prakash Industries 70 Mobavenue AI Tech 71 JNK India 72 Landmark Cars 73 Venkys 74 EPack Durables 75 Alembic 76 K.P. Energy 77 Vidya Wires 78 Simplex Infrastructures 79 Insecticides India 80 Vikran Engineering 81 Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri 82 Ceinsys Tech 83 Delta Corp 84 Diffusion Engineers 85 Fermenta Biotech 86 Asian Granito India 87 Walchandnagar Industries 88 Som Distilleries and Breweries 89 Amrutanjan Health Care 90 Arfin India 91 AYM Syntex 92 Quadrant Future Tek 93 Aeroflex Enterprises 94 Faze Three 95 Precision Camshafts 96 Macfos 97 Syncom Formulations 98 Laxmi Dental 99 SEPC 100 Tembo Global Industries

12 August

No. Company Name 1 Hindustan Aeronautics 2 Grasim Industries 3 Tata Motors 4 Apollo Hospitals Enterprises 5 GMR Airports 6 Lenskart Solutions 7 General Insurance Corporation of India 8 Abbott India 9 Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited 10 AIA Engineering 11 Aditya Infotech 12 Petronet LNG 13 IRCTC - Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp 14 Astral Limited 15 Sansera Engineering 16 Caplin Point Laboratories 17 Sun TV Network 18 Arvind 19 EID Parry (India) 20 BLACK BOX 21 Marksans Pharma 22 Ircon International 23 Va Tech Wabag 24 TITAGARH RAIL SYSTEMS 25 Vesuvius India 26 Sudarshan Chemical Industries 27 Eureka Forbes 28 Indo Count Industries 29 Mishra Dhatu Nigam 30 Religare Enterprises 31 India Glycols 32 SKF India 33 Jyothy Labs 34 KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration 35 Gujarat Pipavav Port 36 FIEM Industries 37 Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals 38 Balu Forge Industries 39 Lancer Containers Lines 40 Vadilal Industries 41 Bliss GVS Pharma 42 V-Marc India 43 Man Infraconstruction 44 VIP Industries 45 Midwest 46 West Coast Paper Mills 47 63 Moons Technologies 48 Kirloskar Industries 49 Indiqube Spaces 50 HG Infra Engineering 51 National Fertilizers 52 Panama Petrochem 53 Stallion India Fluorochemicals 54 Schneider Electric President Systems 55 Kiri Industries 56 Federal-Mogul Goetze 57 Rhetan TMT 58 Nitco 59 Tasty Bite Eatables 60 Shringar House of Mangalsutra 61 EMS 62 GRAND OAK CANYONS DISTILLERY 63 Pennar Industries 64 Arman Financial Services 65 La Opala RG 66 NGL Fine Chem 67 Mukand 68 Indian Hume Pipe Company 69 Hindustan Oil Exploration Company 70 Rico Auto 71 Somany Ceramics

13 August

No. Company Name 1 Solar Industries India 2 Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles 3 LG Electronics India 4 Max Financial Services 5 Page Industries 6 Godrej Industries 7 Ipca Laboratories 8 Endurance Technologies 9 Jubilant Foodworks 10 ITI 11 KIOCL 12 Diamond Power Infrastructure 13 CESC 14 Indraprastha Gas 15 Brigade Enterprises 16 Sammaan Capital 17 Travel Food Services 18 Elgi Equipments 19 JSW Cement 20 Minda Corporation 21 Welspun Living 22 Honasa Consumer 23 Aditya Birla Real Estate 24 Amagi Media Labs 25 Ingersoll Rand (India) 26 Engineers India 27 Avanti Feeds 28 Tega Industries 29 Olectra Greentech 30 Brainbees Solutions 31 Relaxo Footwears 32 Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation 33 Swan Corp 34 Genus Power Infrastructures 35 KRBL 36 V2 Retail 37 Supriya Lifescience 38 Galaxy Surfactants 39 Kennametal India 40 Bengal and Assam Company 41 Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers 42 Technocraft Industries (India) 43 Praj Industries 44 Centum Electronics 45 Indigo Paints 46 GE Power India 47 John Cockerill India 48 Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar 49 MSTC 50 Kernex Microsystems (India) 51 Kaveri Seed Company 52 VST Tillers Tractors 53 JTEKT India 54 Spectrum Electrical Industries 55 Sindhu Trade Links 56 AGI Infra 57 TechNVision Ventures 58 Premier Explosives 59 RPSG VENTURES 60 TVS Srichakra 61 Maithan Alloys 62 Rane Holdings 63 Veranda Learning Solutions 64 Kalyani Investment Company 65 Baazar Style Retail 66 Bharat Rasayan 67 Elcid Investments 68 GOCL Corporation 69 Sanstar 70 Asian Energy Services 71 TIL 72 Khazanchi Jewellers 73 Jai Corp 74 Krsnaa Diagnostics 75 Marsons 76 Media Matrix Worldwide 77 Mahamaya Steel Industries 78 Titan Biotech 79 Balmer Lawrie Investment 80 DCW 81 Excel Industries 82 Fino Payments Bank 83 Everest Kanto Cylinder 84 Alicon Castalloy 85 Lincoln Pharmaceuticals 86 Apex Frozen Foods 87 Investment and Precision Castings 88 Bhartiya International 89 HMA Agro Industries 90 Manali Petrochemicals 91 Unitech 92 Crest Ventures 93 JOJO 94 Balaji Telefilms 95 3B BlackBio Dx 96 Salasar Techno Engineering 97 Themis Medicare 98 Swelect Energy Systems 99 Wealth First Portfolio Managers 100 Precot 101 Sigachi Industries 102 Gaudium IVF And Women Health 103 Kirloskar Electric Co 104 Unicommerce Esolutions 105 Synergy Green Industries 106 Asian Star 107 Modison 108 Mac Charles (India) 109 Denta Water and Infra Solutions 110 Stanley Lifestyles 111 Finkurve Financial Services 112 UP Hotels 113 Apis India 114 Zuari Industries 115 Agarwal Industrial Corporation 116 Rajapalayam Mills 117 Xchanging Solutions 118 PRAVEG 119 Innovana Thinklabs 120 Mercury Ev-Tech

14 August

No. Company Name 1 Ashok Leyland 2 Alkem Laboratories 3 Tube Investments of India Ltd 4 Bharat Dynamics 5 Voltas 6 3M India 7 Patanjali Foods 8 Schneider Electric Infrastructure 9 Cholamandalam Financial Holdings 10 PTC Industries 11 Rubicon Research 12 NAVA 13 Natco Pharma 14 Shreeji Shipping Global 15 Kama Holdings 16 Kingfa Science & Technology 17 Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works 18 Ahluwalia Contracts India 19 Saatvik Green Energy 20 Puravankara 21 Dhenu Buildcon India 22 Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation 23 Responsive Industries 24 Bannariamman Sugars 25 Lux Industries 26 Uflex 27 MM Forgings 28 Borosil 29 Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services 30 Fischer Medical Ventures 31 Sika Interplant Systems 32 KSE 33 BF Utilities 34 Brightcom Group 35 Kilburn Engineering 36 Jaykay Enterprises 37 BF Investment 38 Aurum Proptech 39 Gujarat Natural Resources 40 Expleo Solutions 41 Electrotherm (India) 42 Dolat Algotech 43 Panorama Studios International 44 Sunrakshakk Industries India 45 One Global Service Provider 46 AVT Natural Products 47 Amines and Plasticizers 48 Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality 49 Suraj Estate Developers 50 IIRM Holdings India 51 SAL Steel 52 Supreme Infrastructure India 53 Kothari Petrochem 54 FEDDERS HOLDING 55 Capital India Finance 56 Rama Steel Tubes 57 IST 58 DCM Shriram International 59 Heranba Industries 60 Aryaman Financial Services 61 Empire Industries 62 Prozone Realty 63 Satia Industries 64 Asian Hotels (West) 65 Prakash Pipes Limited 66 Danlaw Technologies India 67 Primo Chemicals 68 Nahar Industrial Enterprises 69 CSM Technologies 70 Modi Naturals 71 KN Agri Resources 72 Sreeleathers 73 Gujarat Apollo Industries 74 Filtron Engineers 75 Zee Media Corporation 76 Susan Electricals India 77 POCL Enterprises 78 Vipul Organics 79 Fluidomat 80 Donear Industries 81 DJ Mediaprint & Logistics 82 Shivalik Rasayan 83 RDB Real Estate Constructions 84 GVK Power & Infrastructure 85 ABM Knowledgeware 86 Starlineps Enterprises 87 Forbes Gokak 88 PAKKA 89 Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies 90 Swiss Military Consumer Goods 91 Deepak Builders & Engineers India 92 Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) 93 BDH Industries 94 Medicamen Biotech 95 Spice Islands Industries 96 SBEC Sugars 97 Everest Organics 98 SKP Bearing Industries 99 Poddar Pigments 100 Shreeyash Industries 101 Naga Dhunseri Group 102 Indo-National 103 RB Denims 104 Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem 105 Aarey Drugs and Pharmaceuticals 106 Globe International Carriers 107 Vijay Solvex 108 Gennex Laboratories 109 The Indian Wood Products Co. L 110 Competent Automobiles Company 111 Saraswati Saree Depot 112 CP Capital 113 NTC Industries 114 Coral Laboratories 115 Team India Guaranty 116 Polysil Irrigation Systems 117 Rana Sugars 118 Shri Keshav Cements And Infra 119 Kesar Petroproducts 120 Century Extrusions 121 HBG Hotels 122 Rudra Global Infra Products 123 Lippi System 124 Durlax Top Surface 125 Lakshmi Mills Company 126 Simplex Castings 127 Tips Films 128 Vaxfab Enterprises 129 Emmbi Industries 130 Parnax Lab 131 Reliable Data Services 132 Alpa Laboratories 133 Zeal Aqua 134 OK Play India 135 Tirupati Starch and Chemicals 136 Ishan Dyes and Chemicals 137 Magnum Ventures 138 Tarmat 139 Ashapuri Gold Ornament 140 Indian Card Clothing