Q1 results 2026: Wipro to Jio Financial among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Q1 results 2026: Around 40 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June, 2026 (Q1 results 2026), on Thursday, 16 July, amid ongoing earnings season.
Wipro, Jio Financial Services, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), ITC Hotels, Piramal Finance are among the companies to declare their Q1 results FY27 today.
On Wednesday, Indian benchmark indices closed slightly higher, led by favourable global cues and selective buying in key sectors. The BSE Sensex rose 130.49 points, or 0.17%, to finish at 77,185.43, while the Nifty 50 added 26.45 points, or 0.11%, to end the session at 24,078.50.
Brokerage firm Axis Direct expects Wipro's revenue growth of 1% QoQ, as delayed deal ramp-ups and client-specific issues are expected to be partially offset by a higher contribution from the Harman acquisition.
“EBIT margins are likely to decline by 84 bps QoQ due to wage hikes and higher AI investments. Key monitorables include a) outlook on the European business and acquisitions, b) new deal wins, and c) management guidance for FY27,” the firm said.
The brokerage firm anticipates Tech Mahindra's revenue growth of 2.4% QoQ, driven by the rampup of a large telecom deal and resilient demand from the BFSI and Manufacturing verticals.
“EBIT margins are expected to remain broadly flat QoQ, as higher investments are likely to be offset by cost optimisation initiatives and currency tailwinds. Key monitorables include a) vertical-wise commentary for FY27, b) multi-year deal wins, c) forex losses, and d) investments toward AI adoption,” the firm said.
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|Wipro
|2
|Jio Financial Services
|3
|Tech Mahindra
|4
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|5
|Polycab India
|6
|Piramal Finance
|7
|360 ONE WAM
|8
|ITC Hotels
|9
|Ceat
|10
|South Indian Bank
|11
|WeWork India Management
|12
|Borosil Renewables Ltd.
|13
|Newgen Software Technologies
|14
|Alok Industries
|15
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|16
|DB Corp
|17
|Heritage Foods
|18
|GNA Axles
|19
|Hathway Cable and Datacom
|20
|NELCO
|21
|5paisa Capital
|22
|PNB Gilts
|23
|Menon Bearings
|24
|Chembond Chemicals
|25
|Integra Engineering India
|26
|Onward Technologies
|27
|Muthoot Capital Services
|28
|Mahindra EPC Irrigation
|29
|Alacrity Securities
|30
|TRF
|31
|Atishay
|32
|Telge Projects
|33
|Avience Biomedicals
|34
|Sampark India Logistics
|35
|Vigor Plast India
|36
|Machhar Industries
|37
|Ontic Finserve
|38
|Jayshree Chemicals
|39
|Deccan Polypacks
|40
|Gold
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.
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