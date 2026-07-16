Q1 results 2026: Wipro to Jio Financial among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Q1 results 2026: Around 40 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June, 2026 (Q1 results 2026), on Thursday, 16 July, amid ongoing earnings season.

Wipro, Jio Financial Services, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), ITC Hotels, Piramal Finance are among the companies to declare their Q1 results FY27 today.

On Wednesday, Indian benchmark indices closed slightly higher, led by favourable global cues and selective buying in key sectors. The BSE Sensex rose 130.49 points, or 0.17%, to finish at 77,185.43, while the Nifty 50 added 26.45 points, or 0.11%, to end the session at 24,078.50.

Wipro Q1 results preview Brokerage firm Axis Direct expects Wipro's revenue growth of 1% QoQ, as delayed deal ramp-ups and client-specific issues are expected to be partially offset by a higher contribution from the Harman acquisition.

“EBIT margins are likely to decline by 84 bps QoQ due to wage hikes and higher AI investments. Key monitorables include a) outlook on the European business and acquisitions, b) new deal wins, and c) management guidance for FY27,” the firm said.

Tech Mahindra Q1 results preview The brokerage firm anticipates Tech Mahindra's revenue growth of 2.4% QoQ, driven by the rampup of a large telecom deal and resilient demand from the BFSI and Manufacturing verticals.

“EBIT margins are expected to remain broadly flat QoQ, as higher investments are likely to be offset by cost optimisation initiatives and currency tailwinds. Key monitorables include a) vertical-wise commentary for FY27, b) multi-year deal wins, c) forex losses, and d) investments toward AI adoption,” the firm said.

Here's a full list of companies to declare Q1 results FY27 today -

No. Company Name 1 Wipro 2 Jio Financial Services 3 Tech Mahindra 4 Bharat Heavy Electricals 5 Polycab India 6 Piramal Finance 7 360 ONE WAM 8 ITC Hotels 9 Ceat 10 South Indian Bank 11 WeWork India Management 12 Borosil Renewables Ltd. 13 Newgen Software Technologies 14 Alok Industries 15 Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy 16 DB Corp 17 Heritage Foods 18 GNA Axles 19 Hathway Cable and Datacom 20 NELCO 21 5paisa Capital 22 PNB Gilts 23 Menon Bearings 24 Chembond Chemicals 25 Integra Engineering India 26 Onward Technologies 27 Muthoot Capital Services 28 Mahindra EPC Irrigation 29 Alacrity Securities 30 TRF 31 Atishay 32 Telge Projects 33 Avience Biomedicals 34 Sampark India Logistics 35 Vigor Plast India 36 Machhar Industries 37 Ontic Finserve 38 Jayshree Chemicals 39 Deccan Polypacks 40 Gold