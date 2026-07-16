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Q1 results 2026: Wipro to Jio Financial among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Q1 results 2026: Wipro, Jio Financial Services, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), ITC Hotels, Piramal Finance are among the companies to declare their Q1 results FY27 today.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated16 Jul 2026, 08:30 AM IST
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Stock market today: BSE Sensex rose 130.49 points, or 0.17%, to finish at 77,185.43, while the Nifty 50 added 26.45 points, or 0.11%, to end the session at 24,078.50.
Stock market today: BSE Sensex rose 130.49 points, or 0.17%, to finish at 77,185.43, while the Nifty 50 added 26.45 points, or 0.11%, to end the session at 24,078.50.
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Q1 results 2026: Around 40 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June, 2026 (Q1 results 2026), on Thursday, 16 July, amid ongoing earnings season.

Wipro, Jio Financial Services, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), ITC Hotels, Piramal Finance are among the companies to declare their Q1 results FY27 today.

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On Wednesday, Indian benchmark indices closed slightly higher, led by favourable global cues and selective buying in key sectors. The BSE Sensex rose 130.49 points, or 0.17%, to finish at 77,185.43, while the Nifty 50 added 26.45 points, or 0.11%, to end the session at 24,078.50.

Also Read | These 5 Indian stocks trade below book value. Here's what the market sees

Wipro Q1 results preview

Brokerage firm Axis Direct expects Wipro's revenue growth of 1% QoQ, as delayed deal ramp-ups and client-specific issues are expected to be partially offset by a higher contribution from the Harman acquisition.

“EBIT margins are likely to decline by 84 bps QoQ due to wage hikes and higher AI investments. Key monitorables include a) outlook on the European business and acquisitions, b) new deal wins, and c) management guidance for FY27,” the firm said.

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Tech Mahindra Q1 results preview

The brokerage firm anticipates Tech Mahindra's revenue growth of 2.4% QoQ, driven by the rampup of a large telecom deal and resilient demand from the BFSI and Manufacturing verticals.

“EBIT margins are expected to remain broadly flat QoQ, as higher investments are likely to be offset by cost optimisation initiatives and currency tailwinds. Key monitorables include a) vertical-wise commentary for FY27, b) multi-year deal wins, c) forex losses, and d) investments toward AI adoption,” the firm said.

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Here's a full list of companies to declare Q1 results FY27 today -

No.Company Name
1Wipro
2Jio Financial Services
3Tech Mahindra
4Bharat Heavy Electricals
5Polycab India
6Piramal Finance
7360 ONE WAM
8ITC Hotels
9Ceat
10South Indian Bank
11WeWork India Management
12Borosil Renewables Ltd.
13Newgen Software Technologies
14Alok Industries
15Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
16DB Corp
17Heritage Foods
18GNA Axles
19Hathway Cable and Datacom
20NELCO
215paisa Capital
22PNB Gilts
23Menon Bearings
24Chembond Chemicals
25Integra Engineering India
26Onward Technologies
27Muthoot Capital Services
28Mahindra EPC Irrigation
29Alacrity Securities
30TRF
31Atishay
32Telge Projects
33Avience Biomedicals
34Sampark India Logistics
35Vigor Plast India
36Machhar Industries
37Ontic Finserve
38Jayshree Chemicals
39Deccan Polypacks
40Gold

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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