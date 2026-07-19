Q1 results FY27 to US-Iran war, FII flows: Top five triggers that may dictate the Indian stock market this week

Indian stock market: The Indian stock market closed the week on a strong note, continuing its recovery despite rising geopolitical tensions, higher crude oil prices, and lingering uncertainty over the global interest rate trajectory.

The benchmark indices registered solid weekly gains, with the Nifty 50 rising about 0.53% to end at 24,334.30, while the Sensex advanced nearly 0.75% to settle at 78,151.45.

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Market sentiment was supported by better-than-expected Q1 FY27 earnings from the IT sector, with TCS emerging as a key outperformer after gaining nearly 10% during the week. Fresh buying in financial stocks and strong domestic economic fundamentals also aided the positive momentum. However, the upside remained limited as investors weighed the impact of rising energy prices, a weaker currency, and ongoing geopolitical developments in West Asia.

Stock Market Outlook next week According to Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money, investor focus in the coming week will remain firmly on the evolving geopolitical situation in the Middle East as tensions between the United States and Iran continue to dominate global market sentiment. Any signs of de-escalation could improve risk appetite and support financial markets, while further military escalation or disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could trigger renewed volatility across global asset classes.

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“Beyond corporate earnings, market participants will continue to monitor foreign institutional investor (FII) flows, global bond yields, movements in the rupee, crude oil prices, and key US macroeconomic data for further direction. The progress of the southwest monsoon will also remain an important domestic monitorable, as rainfall patterns will have a direct bearing on agricultural output, food inflation, rural consumption, and the broader economic outlook,” he said.

Top 5 triggers for the Indian stock market 1] Q1 results FY27 The earnings season will continue for the third week as more than 250 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on June 30, 2026 (Q1 results FY27).

Infosys, One97 Communications (Paytm), Eternal (Zomato), InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), Meesho, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) are among the marquee companies to declare their Q1 earnings 2026 next week.

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“Domestically, investor focus is expected to shift increasingly towards stock-specific opportunities as the first-quarter earnings season gathers pace. The IT sector is likely to remain in the spotlight, with Infosys scheduled to announce its quarterly results in the coming week. The earnings release follows better-than-expected numbers from TCS and HCL Technologies, which have revived investor optimism towards the domestic IT sector,” said Ponmudi.

2] US-Iran war The United States carried out fresh strikes on Iran, according to US Central Command, after earlier confirming that two American military personnel were killed in Jordan and another remained missing following an Iranian attack.

Ahead of the strikes, Iran's Supreme Leader warned that Washington would face consequences for what he described as efforts to further escalate the conflict.

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Iran's Mehr News Agency reported that the U.S. targeted an area near Sirik in southern Iran, adding that there were no reported casualties or damage to infrastructure.

Hostilities between the US and Iran have escalated since an interim ceasefire reached a month ago collapsed last week, fuelling concerns over the possibility of a broader conflict.

In a statement shared through his official social media accounts and carried by Iranian state media, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said recent U.S. actions demonstrated that former President Donald Trump's signature was "utterly worthless and devoid of credibility."

3] Crude oil prices Oil prices surged more than 4% on Friday, reaching their highest level in over a month, as escalating attacks between the United States and Iran heightened concerns over potential supply disruptions in the Gulf. Market sentiment was further rattled by fears of a possible closure of the Red Sea, adding to existing shipping constraints through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Brent crude futures climbed $3.87, or 4.59%, to settle at $88.10 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude advanced $3.54, or 4.48%, to close at $82.49 per barrel. Both benchmarks recorded their strongest levels since mid-June.

On a weekly basis, Brent and WTI gained around 16%. Brent posted its third straight weekly advance, while WTI registered its second consecutive weekly gain.

4] FII flows Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their selling spree for the fifth consecutive session, recording a provisional net outflow of ₹376.41 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers for the eighth straight session on Friday, with provisional purchases worth ₹1,017.89 crore, according to exchange data.

DIIs bought equities worth ₹17,180.08 crore and sold shares worth ₹16,162.19 crore during the session. In comparison, FIIs/FPIs purchased equities worth ₹14,393.77 crore but sold shares worth ₹14,770.18 crore, resulting in a provisional net outflow of ₹376.41 crore.

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The institutional activity coincided with a strong rally in the Indian benchmark indices, which closed significantly higher, supported by gains in banking and IT stocks, along with heavyweight Reliance Industries.

“A significant trend in FPI flows is the tapering of the FPI equity outflows. One important reason for this trend is the weakening of the AI/chip trade. Significant correction in the South Korean and Taiwanese markets and weakness in the AI trade in the U.S. have resulted in the FPIs seeking stabler markets like India. India’s macro fundamentals and growth and earnings prospects are improving despite the uncertainty in West Asia and rising crude oil price. An important concern now is the deficient monsoon and how it pans out for the rest of the season,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

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Also Read | Beaten down IT majors catch fancy of prop traders

5] Rupee vs US Dollar The Indian rupee recorded its steepest weekly decline since May, ending the week on a subdued note on Friday as elevated crude oil prices and robust importer demand for the US dollar weighed on the domestic currency.

In the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 96.35 against the US dollar and moved within a narrow range of 96.26 to 96.41 during the session.

The currency settled at 96.28 per dollar, marking a weekly loss of around 1%. The decline was largely driven by a 13% surge in Brent crude oil prices amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, which once again disrupted energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.