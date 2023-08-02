Q1 results interim review: Most Nifty companies beat PAT estimates; banks deliver steady performance, says Motilal Oswal2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 02:35 PM IST
Q1 results interim review: Motilal Oswal said among the Nifty constituents, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti Suzuki, JSW Steel, Asian Paints, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Cipla, Nestle, UPL, and SBI Life Insurance have exceeded its profit estimates.
The June quarter (Q1FY24) earnings of Nifty companies have been broadly better than expected so far with 12 companies surpassing the PAT estimates, said brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL).
