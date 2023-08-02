Motilal Oswal pointed out that as of July 31, 33 Nifty companies and 120 companies within the MOFSL Universe haveannounced their Q1FY24 results. These companies constitute 68 per cent and 72 per cent of the estimated PAT for the MOFSL and Nifty Universe, respectively. Besides, these companies hold 46 per cent of India's market capitalization, and 77 per cent weightage in the Nifty index, the brokerage firm said.