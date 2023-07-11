Q1 results preview: Here's why pharma companies are expected to show improvement

Q1 results preview: Here's why pharma companies are expected to show improvement4 min read 11 Jul 2023, 09:27 AM IST
Nuvama Institutional Equities expects better Q1FY24 results for pharmaceutical companies, with revenue and EBITDA growth predicted to be 16%/30% YoY and 4%/7% QoQ, respectively.
The domestic brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities anticipates better results from the pharmaceutical companies in Q1FY24. In its analysis, the brokerage predicted that Q1FY24 (April to June) revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) growth would be 16%/30% year over year and 4%/7% quarter over quarter, with ex-India leading the way.
