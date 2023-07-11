Q1 results preview: Here's why pharma companies are expected to show improvement

Aurobindo Pharma: The brokerage anticipated in its analysis that new product launches and increased market share would boost US sales by 4% QoQ to roughly USD 385 million. Europe's base growth is anticipated to be 5% QoQ lower due to clawback taxes in various European nations. Expect low single digit QoQ growth in the API business. EBITDA margin to 16.2%, +70bps QoQ, and lowering input prices are projected to have a positive impact on gross margin.