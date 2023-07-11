Q1 results preview: Here's why PI Industries, Galaxy Surfactants, Anupam Rasayan to post better earnings than others2 min read 11 Jul 2023, 03:06 PM IST
Nuvama Institutional Equities expects Q1FY24 results in the specialty chemicals sector to decline. The brokerage predicts a recovery in H2FY24 driven by demand and stabilisation in input prices.
The domestic brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities anticipates subdued Q1FY24 (April-June) results across the specialty chemicals sector, with aggregate revenue/earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA)/profit after taxes (PAT) set to decline by 6%/15%/17% of the companies under its coverage.
