Q1 results: SBI, Tata Steel, Coal India, BHEL, Pfizer, and Sun Pharma among companies to declare earnings next week

Q1 results: As the corporate earning season continues, the market will witness several marquee companies disclosing their financial results next week. We take a look.

Q1 results expected — July 29 to August 4 Q1 Earnings on July 29 Vedant Fashions, Whirlpool of India, Voltamp Transformers, Wonderla Holidays, Wheels India, Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility, YOGI, Vinyoflex, Pfizer, Quess Corp, Strides Pharma Science, Privi Speciality Chemicals, Restaurant Brands Asia, Shanthi Gears, Sanghi Industries, Sasta Sundar Ventures, Sarla Performance Fibers, SHAH METACORP, Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India), SKP Securities, TCFC Finance, Perfectpac, QGO Finance Limited, Rishabh Digha Steel and Allied Products, Sumeru Industries, Panafic Industrials, VCU Data Management, T Spirutual World, KEI Industries, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Kalpataru Projects International, Jindal Saw, Jai Balaji Industries, Maharashtra Seamless, ISMT, Madhya Bharat Agro Products, Jindal Drilling Industries, Krishana Phoschem, Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers, New Delhi Television, Macfos, Omax Autos, Lovable Lingerie, Luharuka Media & Infra, MARKOBENZ VENTURES, Meyer Apparel, Market Creators, Looks Health Services, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Indian Bank, Data Patterns (India), Indo Count Industries, CSB Bank, Ideaforge Technology, India Glycols, Good Luck India, Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts, DCM NOUVELLE LIMITED, Comfort Infotech, Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited, GVP Infotech, Elnet Technologies, Gujarat Intrux, Gujarat Poly Avx Electronics, IIRM Holdings India, Diana Tea Company, Galaxy Agrico Exports, Genomic Valley Biotech, Bharat Electronics, Adani Total Gas, Colgate Palmolive (India), ACC, Adani Wilmar, Arvind, ASK Automotive, Aditya Vision, AGI Greenpac, Balmer Lawrie & Co, Apollo Pipes, Astec Lifesciences, Akme Fintrade India, Basant Agro Tech (India), Acrow (India), Aditya Spinners, and Chemo-Pharma Laboratories, among others.

Q1 Earnings on July 30 Varun Beverages, TATA Consumer Products, Torrent Power, TITAGARH RAIL SYSTEMS, Waaree Renewable Technologies, Vardhman Textiles, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, V2 Retail, TCPL Packaging, Urja Global, Walchand Peoplefirst, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company, PTC Industries, R R Kabel, Shyam Metalics & Energy, Navin Fluorine International, Sapphire Foods India, Sterlite Technologies, Skipper, PTC India Financial Services, Rajratan Global Wire, Servotech Power Systems, Panama Petrochem, SMC Global Securities, STEL Holdings, Shemaroo Entertainment, National Plastic Technologies, Rajshree Polypack, South India Paper Mills, SEL Manufacturing Company, Svaraj Trading & Agencies, Indian Oil Corporation, Macrotech Developers, INDUS TOWERS, Jindal Stainless, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Indiamart Intermesh, Lloyds Engineering Works, MOIL, Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India, Manorama Industries, Modi Naturals, JK Agri Genetics, Lykis, Lexus Granito(India), Kamadgiri Fashion, Medinova Diagnostic Services, Invigorated Business Consulting, Machhar Industries, Howard Hotels, Kush Industries, GAIL India, Dixon Technologies, Exide Industries, Carborundum Universal, Castrol India, Firstsource Solutions, Fine Organics Industries, Granules India, Force Motors, eMudhra, Exicom Tele-Systems, CarTrade Tech, Greenpanel Industries Limited, Gokul Refoils and Solvent, Chemcrux Enterprises, Cords Cable Industries, DB (International) Stock Brokers, Damodar Industries, Continental Petroleums, EPUJA SPIRITECH, 360 ONE WAM, Apar Industries, Aegis Logistics, Ajanta Pharma, Balu Forge Industries, Arvind SmartSpaces, ADF Foods Industries, Capital Small Finance Bank, Automobile Corp of Goa (ACGL), Allied Digital Services, Bombay Oxygen Investments Limited, and Akshar Spintex, among others.

Q1 Earnings on July 31 Tata Steel, Tata Investment Corporation, Sundram Fasteners, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Thomas Cook (India), TeamLease Services, TCNS Clothing Co, Ugro Capital, Timex Group India, Tracxn Technologies, The Indian Wood Products Co. L, Teesta Agro Industries, Unick Fix-A- Form and Printers, Prestige Estates Projects, Phoenix Mills, Relaxo Footwears, Sonata Software, Redington, RITES, Puravankara, Pricol, Stylam Industries, Sasken Technologies, Satin Creditcare Network, Steel Exchange India, Spacenet Enterprises India, Selan Exploration Technology, PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery, Scan Steels, Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises, Rexnord Electronics and Controls, Sri KPR Industries, Softrak Biotech, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra and Mahindra, Mankind Pharma, Lakshmi Machine Works, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, KRBL, LG Balakrishnan and Brothers, Nilkamal, Oswal Chemicals and Fertilisers, OnMobile Global, Naperol Investments, National Peroxide, Oswal Agro Mills, Murudeshwar Ceramics, Maruti Infrastructure, North Eastern Carrying Corporation, NRB Industrial Bearings, Nalin Lease Finance, Lakeland Hotels, Objectone Information Systems, Godrej Properties, GE T&D India, KPR Mill, JBM Auto, Five-Star Business Finance, JK Lakshmi Cement, IIFL Securities Limited, HeidelbergCement India, Jain Irrigation Systems, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, Greenply Industries, Indostar Capital Finance, John Cockerill India, Fino Payments Bank, GPT Infraprojects, Ginni Filaments, Gujarat Containers, HCKK Ventures, Incap, Hindustan Bio Science, Coal India, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, Elgi Equipments, Birlasoft, Electrosteel Castings, Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation, Bansal Wire Industries, Barbeque Nation Hospitality, Dynamic Cables, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, CSL Finance, Entertainment Network India, Black Rose Industries, Bhagyanagar India, Eco Hotels and Resorts, Deccan Health Care, Colinz Laboratories, Bharat Bhushan Share and Commodity Brokers, Dhan Jeevan, Adani Power, Ambuja Cements, Bank Of Baroda, Asahi India Glass, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, Action Construction Equipment, The Anup Engineering, and A K Spintex, among others.

Q1 Earnings on August 1 Tata Motors, Zomato, Tube Investments of India Ltd, Thermax, Triveni Engineering and Industries, Welspun Enterprises, Vaibhav Global, Yasho Industries, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, TV Today Network, UFO Moviez India, WSFx Global Pay, Unjha Formulations, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Neuland Laboratories, RattanIndia Power, Prince Pipes & Fittings, Paradeep Phosphates, NIIT Learning Systems, Orient Electric Limited, Repco Home Finance, Somany Ceramics, Suraj Estate Developers, SJS Enterprises, Prataap Snacks, Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection, Pudumjee Paper Products Limited, Rajapalayam Mills, Rushil Decor, POCL Enterprises, Sah Polymers, Patel Integrated Logistics, Real Touch Finance, ITC, Max Healthcare Institute Limited, Kalyan Jewellers India, Indegene, LE Travenues Technology (IXIGO), JTEKT India, Hikal, HPL Electric & Power, KSB, KCP, Hind Rectifiers, Kothari Petrochem, Kaycee Industries, Music Broadcast, Maral Overseas, JSL Industries, Johnson Pharmacare, Netlink Solutions, Narendra Properties, Mideast Portfolio Management Services, Dabur India, Escorts Kubota, Emami, Great Eastern Shipping Company, G R Infraprojects, Clean Science & Technology, Godrej Agrovet, Aptus Value Housing, Finance India, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Gujarat Heavy Chemicals, The Bombay Dyeing Co., Datamatics Global Services, Expleo Solutions, Everest Industries, Bharat Wire Ropes, Allcargo Terminals, GHCL Textiles, Biogen Pharmachem Industries, Galactico Corporate Services, Garware Synthetics, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Aditya Birla Capital, Akzo Nobel India, Arvind Fashions Limited, Ad Manum Finance, and Abhishek Finlease, among others.

Q1 Earnings on August 2 Titan Company, UPL, Zydus Wellness, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd., TTK Healthcare, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts, Valiant Communications, Visco Trade Associates, Yaari Digital Integrated Services, Tradewell Holdings, Saregama India, Sharda Motor Industries, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, SML Isuzu, PSP Projects, Rane Holdings, Ram Ratna Wires, SIL Investments, Super Sales India, RDB Realty and Infrastructure, Regis Industries, Shradha AI Technologies, Suryalata Spinning Mills, Simplex Castings, Resonance Specialities, SATCHMO HOLDINGS, Pro Fin Capital Services, Sujala Trading & Holdings, Sungold Capital, Rajkot Investment Trust, LIC Housing Finance, Kirloskar Brothers, Ion Exchange (India), Infibeam Avenues, Medplus Health Services, NESCO, Mold-Tek Packaging, Paushak, NIIT, Mafatlal Industries, Mold Tek Technologies, Iris Clothings, Kothari Sugars and Chemicals, Premier Polyfilm, Pradeep Metals, Indiabulls Enterprises, Milgrey Finance & Investments, Jindal Hotels, NK Industries, Popular Estate Management, Hindustan Zinc, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Delhivery, Computer Age Management Services, Archean Chemical Industries, Dhanuka Agritech, Edelweiss Financial Services, Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Hester Biosciences, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (I), India Pesticides, GRP, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Aptech, Forbes Gokak, Bharat Seats, Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co, El Forge, Elango Industries, Aeroflex Industries, Ador Welding, Apollo Finvest (India), AksharChem (India), Amarjothi Spinning Mills, APM Industries, and Ace Men Engg Works Limited among others.

Q1 Earnings on August 3 State Bank of India, JK Tyre and Industries, Sarda Energy and Minerals, Savita Oil Technologies, Nucleus Software Exports, Siyaram Silk Mills, Ramco Industries, Kuantum Papers, Jay Bharat Maruti, Kriti Industries (India), Zuari Agro Chemicals, Kriti Nutrients, Patels Airtemp (India), Par Drugs & Chemicals, WEP Solutions, Tera Software, ISF, NB Footwear, Kanel Industries, Divis Laboratories, Bank Of India, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Central Depository Services Ltd, Capri Global Capital, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Eveready Industries India, Arfin India, and Decillion Finance among others.