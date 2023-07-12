The first quarter earnings for fiscal 2024 are scheduled to begin on Wednesday with two of the top Indian information technology (IT) companies, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd ( TCS ), and HCL Technologies Ltd .

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, Steel Strips Wheels Ltd, 5Paisa Capital Ltd, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd, and National Standard (India) Ltd are some of the non-IT companies that will also be releasing their results.

The earnings of Indian IT services companies are probably going to be impacted by the worsening global economics and wage increases. Overall, Q1FY24 is likely to have seen a large decline in discretionary spending due to the sustained weakening in demand. Analysts predict that Tier-I companies' revenue growth would vary from -2.5% to +0.9% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in constant currency (CC). A larger range of -1.2% to +3.3% QoQ in CC terms is predicted for Tier-II players' revenue.

According to projections from Bloomberg, Anand Rathi is expected to announce first-quarter revenue of ₹145.8 crore and a net profit of ₹46.5 crore. Steel Strips is also anticipated to report revenues of Rs. 1,040.5 crore and a net profit of Rs. 54.8 crore.

TCS:

Emkay Global Financial Services predicts that TCS's first quarter of FY24 net profit will decline 2% sequentially to 11,167.7 crore, while net sales will increase 1.3% to 59,911.8 crore. It factors in 1.3% QoQ USD revenue increase factoring TCS's 30 basis points of cross-currency tailwinds.

It stated that employee pyramid rationalisation, operating efficiency, and cross-currency tailwinds will partially offset the expected 100 bps QoQ fall in EBIT margin brought on by the salary increase.

The most important things to keep an eye out for are the CY23 IT budget and the possibility of an uptick in H2 as H1 played out in a muted manner; demand trends in important industry sectors like BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, and Communications; deal intake in Q1 and deal pipeline; pricing environment considering macro uncertainties; and deal mix shift towards cost takeouts.

The company missed street's estimates for the fourth quarter of FY23. The IT giant garnered a consolidated PAT of ₹11,392 crore in Q4FY23, registering a growth of 14.8% YoY.

HCL Technologies:

The company is anticipated to release a weak set of financial results for the April–June quarter of the current fiscal year (Q1FY24), mostly due to a downturn in the demand environment and the impact of cancelled ER&D (engineering research and development) projects, according to analysts.

Kotak Institutional Equities, believes that HCL Tech's adjusted PAT may increase by 18.2% YoY, while revenue may increase by 14.9% YoY.

"Our forecast of one per cent organic constant currency (CC) revenue growth rate is based on—(1) 3 per cent QoQ (quarter-on-quarter) growth in IT services courtesy of ramp-up in mega-deals, (2) 2.5 per cent QoQ revenue decline in engineering research and development and (3) 4.1 QoQ decline in the products segment," said Kotak.

For the fourth quarter of FY23, the company's profitability topped the street's expectations.

The company garnered a consolidated net profit of ₹3,983 crore in Q4FY23 compared to a profit of ₹3,593 crore a year ago same period, registering a growth of 10.85%.

