The earnings of Indian IT services companies are probably going to be impacted by the worsening global economics and wage increases. Overall, Q1FY24 is likely to have seen a large decline in discretionary spending due to the sustained weakening in demand. Analysts predict that Tier-I companies' revenue growth would vary from -2.5% to +0.9% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in constant currency (CC). A larger range of -1.2% to +3.3% QoQ in CC terms is predicted for Tier-II players' revenue.

