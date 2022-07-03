Q1 results to US job data: Top 5 triggers that may dictate market next week

Speaking on stock market wrap last week, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "Nifty consolidated within a narrow range for the most part of the week and finally it witnessed a sharp cut on Friday morning. Friday’s down move was majorly due to a sharp cut in the index heavyweights from the Oil & Gas space which corrected on news flows. However, Nifty has managed to take support around 15500 and it recovered the losses towards the end due to participation from the other sectors. On the short-term charts, this week’s low of 15511 marked another higher low which is a good sign. On the flip side, participation from the broader markets should also keep the positive momentum intact. Also, if we look at the derivatives rollover data, then it is seen that rollovers in Nifty were lower than average which indicates that lesser shorts have been rolled to the July series. FII’s positions in index futures are short heavy and any positive turnaround in the global markets could then lead to some short-covering by them."