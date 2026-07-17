Q1 results today 2026: RIL to Federal Bank among companies to declare Q1 earnings on 17 July; full list here

Q1 Results Today: The June-quarter earnings season is set to gather momentum on Friday, July 17, with nearly 30 companies scheduled to announce their financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY27). The day's earnings calendar is headlined by Reliance Industries, whose results will be closely tracked for updates on its oil-to-chemicals (O2C), telecom, retail and upstream businesses.
Apart from Reliance Industries, several prominent companies, including JSW Steel, Federal Bank, Havells India, Oberoi Realty, Poonawalla Fincorp, Tata Technologies, Central Bank of India and RBL Bank, are also slated to report their June-quarter earnings. Their results are expected to provide fresh insights into the performance of sectors ranging from banking and financial services to metals, consumer durables, real estate and engineering.
The earnings announcements come at a time when investors remain cautious amid global uncertainties. Indian benchmark indices ended Thursday's trading session largely unchanged as concerns over the ongoing US-Iran conflict and elevated crude oil prices continued to weigh on market sentiment.
The BSE Sensex ended marginally higher by 1.44 points at 77,186.87, while the Nifty 50 slipped 5.75 points, or 0.02%, to close at 24,072.75, reflecting the lack of strong directional cues ahead of a packed earnings calendar.
Reliance Industries will remain the biggest earnings event of the day, with brokerages expecting the conglomerate to report healthy year-on-year growth in revenue and operating profit, driven primarily by an improving performance in its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business and continued momentum in its digital services business.
According to brokerage estimates, stronger refining margins, improving petrochemical spreads and sustained growth in Jio are expected to support the company's June-quarter earnings. However, analysts remain cautious on the retail business, citing subdued consumption trends, while the upstream oil and gas segment is expected to remain under pressure due to lower production from the KG-D6 block.
Brokerage estimates for Reliance's June-quarter performance vary, with net profit expected to be in the range of ₹16,200 crore to ₹18,470 crore, implying growth of up to 10% year-on-year.
Consolidated EBITDA is expected to increase between 4% and 10% on a year-on-year basis, while revenue is estimated to come in between ₹3.09 trillion and ₹3.20 trillion.
Apart from the headline numbers, investors will closely watch management commentary on O2C margins, demand trends in the retail business, telecom tariff hikes, Jio's average revenue per user (ARPU), subscriber additions and future capital expenditure plans.
Besides Reliance Industries, the following companies are scheduled to announce their Q1 FY27 earnings on Friday:
Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, Federal Bank, Havells India, Oberoi Realty, Poonawalla Fincorp, Tata Technologies, Central Bank of India, RBL Bank, Jayaswal Neco Industries, Turtlemint Fintech Solutions, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Globus Spirits, Navkar Corporation, Amal, Chembond Material Technologies, Pil Italica Lifestyle, Radhe Developers (India), Lakhotia Polyesters, Mantra Capital, Nam Securities, B2B Software Technologies, Vivimed Labs, TOYAM SPORTS, Lake Shore Realty, Nalin Lease Finance and Roselabs Finance.
With heavyweight companies such as Reliance Industries leading the earnings calendar, today's results are expected to set the tone for market sentiment and offer investors a clearer picture of corporate performance during the opening quarter of FY27.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience. <br><br> Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism. <br><br> Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.
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