Q1 results today: Shree Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, DLF, Siemens Energy, Bosch, and Marico earnings on August 4

Overall, over 900 firms are listed to announce their Q1FY26 results during the week of August 4-9. These include big names such as Aurobindo Pharma, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Ramco, Britannia, Titan, and LIC among others.
Investors are keenly watching these for corporate announcements, forward looking statements, revenue outlooks, and share prices, to make calculated investment decisions.
At least 192 companies are set to release their Q1 earnings on Monday, August 4. These include many public sector (PSU) heavyweights and private marquee companies such as Shree Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, DLF, Siemens Energy, Bosch, Marico.
Firms releasing their earnings today include, DLF, Siemens Energy India, Bosch, Marico, Shree Cements, Aditya Birla Capital, Godfrey Phillips India, Aurobindo Pharma, Tata Investment Corporation, Escorts Kubota, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, OneSource Specialty Pharma, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Akzo Nobel India, Triveni Turbine, Ather Energy, Tbo Tek, Inox India, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India, Crizac, Oswal Pumps, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Globus Spirits, Ramco Industries, Delta Corp, and Stove Kraft, among others.
