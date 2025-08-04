Q1 results today: Shree Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, DLF, Siemens Energy, Bosch, and Marico earnings on August 4

Q1 results today, on August 4: Shree Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, DLF, Siemens Energy, Bosch, and Marico are among at least 192 companies scheduled to release their earnings report on Monday, August 4.

Overall, over 900 firms are listed to announce their Q1FY26 results during the week of August 4-9. These include big names such as Aurobindo Pharma, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Ramco, Britannia, Titan, and LIC among others.

Investors are keenly watching these for corporate announcements, forward looking statements, revenue outlooks, and share prices, to make calculated investment decisions.

