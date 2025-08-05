Q1 results today: Concor, Airtel, Britannia, Lupin, Castrol India, Adani Ports, Eveready earnings on August 5

Q1 results today, on August 5: Concor, Airtel, Britannia, Lupin, Castrol India, Adani Ports and Eveready Industries are among at least 147 companies scheduled to release their earnings report on Tuesday, August 5.
Overall, over 900 firms are listed to announce their Q1FY26 results during the week of August 4-9. These include big names such as Aurobindo Pharma, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Ramco, Britannia, Titan, and LIC among others.
Investors are keenly watching these for corporate announcements, forward looking statements, revenue outlooks, and share prices, to make calculated investment decisions.
At least 147 companies are set to release their Q1 earnings on Tuesday, August 5. These include many public sector (PSU) heavyweights such as Concor, NCC and private marquee companies such as Lupin, Britannia, Airtel, Castrol, Exide, Eveready, Berger Paints and Adani Ports.
Firms releasing their earnings today include, Bharti Airtel, Britannia Industries, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Lupin, Bharti Hexacom, Berger Paints India, Prestige Estates Projects, Container Corporation of India, Torrent Power, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Exide Industries, Gland Pharma, Eris Lifesciences, Gujarat Gas, EIH, Castrol India, Eris Lifesciences, Jindal Saw, NCC, Tega Industries, Godawari Power & Ispat, Transrail Lighting, Zinka Logistics Solutions, Keystone Realtors, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases, Raymond Realty, and Eveready Industries India, among others.
The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a cautious note today amid US President Donald Trump’s higher tariffs threat, despite upbeat global market cues.
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a tepid start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,757 level, a discount of nearly 37 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
On Monday, the domestic equity market ended higher, with the Nifty 50 closing above 24,700 level. The Sensex rallied 418.81 points, or 0.52 per cent, to close at 81,018.72, while the Nifty 50 settled 157.40 points, or 0.64 per cent, higher at 24,722.75.
According to Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities, the market in the short term is “weak, but oversold”, adding that “a sharp technical bounce back is not ruled out from the current levels. For day traders, 80,600 and 80,500 would act as key support zones for Sensex, while 81,500 - 81,800 could be the key resistance areas for the bulls.”
He however felt that below 80,500, “the sentiment could change, and traders may prefer to exit their long positions”.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
