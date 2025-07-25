Q1 results today: Bajaj Finserv, Bank of Baroda, Cipla, others to declare quarterly earnings on Tuesday — 25 July 2025

Q1 Results today, on 25 July: At least 85 companies are scheduled to release their earnings report on Friday, July 25. These include big names such as Bajaj Finserv, Bank of Baroda, Cipla, Shriram Finance, SBI Cards & Payment Services and Steel Authority of India among others.
In total, over 100 listed companies are scheduled to announce their Q1FY26 results during the week starting from July 21. These include major names such as Infosys, Paytm, Nestle India, Eternal, Dixon Technologies, and IRFC, among others. Investors will pay attention to the corporate announcements, forward looking statements, revenue outlooks, and share prices of these companies so that they can make calculated investment decisions.
Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd, ACME Solar Holdings Ltd, AksharChem India Ltd, Arkade Developers Ltd, Avantel Ltd, Bajaj Finserv Ltd, Bank of Baroda, Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd, Bridge Securities Ltd, Burnpur Cement Ltd, CDG Petchem Ltd, Chembond Material Technologies Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Cipla Ltd, Digicontent Ltd, Dhabriya Polywood Ltd, Dhani Services Ltd, Dhruva Capital Services Ltd, Prataap Snacks Ltd, Duncan Engineering Ltd, Future Consumer Ltd, Garware Synthetics Ltd, Global Infratech & Finance Ltd, Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, G N A Axles Ltd, Grindwell Norton Ltd, Growington Ventures India Ltd, GRP Ltd, HFCL Ltd, Home First Finance Company India Ltd, Hybrid Financial Services Ltd, Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd, Indo City Infotech Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd, Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd, Kapil Raj Finance Ltd, KCD Industries India Ltd, Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd, LKP Securities Ltd, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, Manorama Industries Ltd, Menon Bearings Ltd, Mid India Industries Ltd, New Delhi Television Ltd, Omkar Overseas Ltd, Omnitex Industries India Ltd, Orient Cement Ltd, Orient Electric Ltd, Orosil Smiths India Ltd, Oscar Global Ltd, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, Petronet LNG Ltd, Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, Regis Industries Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, Rose Merc Ltd, RPG Life Sciences Ltd, Sacheta Metals Ltd, Saffron Industries Ltd, Sagarsoft (India) Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd, Satchmo Holdings Ltd, SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd, Schaeffler India Ltd, SG Mart Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Ltd, Shree Ganesh Biotech (India) Ltd, Shriram Finance Ltd, Sigachi Industries Ltd, Sobha Ltd, Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd, Spright Agro Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd, Suraj Estate Developers Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd, The Investment Trust Of India Ltd, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd, Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd, TV Today Network Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd, Vardhman Special Steels Ltd.
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to extend their losses on Friday, 25 July, and open lower amid mixed cues from global markets.
On Thursday, the domestic equity market ended lower, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing below 25,100 level.
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a negative start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,993 level, a discount of nearly 102 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
