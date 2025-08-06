Q1 results today: Bharat Forge, BHEL, Bajaj Auto, others to announce earnings on August 6 | Full list

Q1 results today: Various companies, including Bharat Heavy Electricals and PVR Inox, will report their financial results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025, according to BSE calendar.

Advertisement

Q1 results today Companies such as 7NR Retail, A-1, Advance Lifestyles, Afcom Holdings, Alufluoride, Andhra Petrochemicals, Asian Tea & Exports, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Balmer Lawrie & Company, Bannari Amman Sugars, Banswara Syntex, Bayer CropScience, Bharat Forge, Bharat Heavy Electricals, BLB, Bloom Industries, Bluechip Tex Industries, Blue Coast Hotels, Blue Star, Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency, BWL, Cera Sanitaryware, Chase Bright Steel, Checkpoint Trends, Chemcrux Enterprises, Cheviot Company, Continental Controls, Datamatics Global Services, Dhanlaxmi Fabrics, Divis Laboratories, Dynamic Industries, EID Parry India, Electrosteel Castings, Emerald Leisures, Escorp Asset Management, Euro Leder Fashion, Forbes & Company, Fortis Healthcare, Gayatri Sugars, GeeCee Ventures, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Godrej Agrovet, Gopal Snacks, GPT Healthcare will declare earnings today.

Advertisement

GTL, Harsha Engineers International, Hawkins Cookers, HCL Infosystems, Hero MotoCorp, Hinduja Global Solutions, Hindoostan Mills, Hindustan Motors, H S India, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, IB Infotech Enterprises, Industrial Investment Trust, IITL Projects, Indian Infotech & Software, Indraprastha Medical Corporation, Integra Switchgear, IRCON International, Ironwood Education, ISL Consulting, Jayabharat Credit, Jindal Stainless, Jyoti CNC Automation, Kaira Can Company, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Kirloskar Oil Engines, K.P.R. Mill, Liberty Shoes, Linaks Microelectronics, Linc and Lords Ishwar Hotels will announce financial results on Wednesday, August 6.

Lumax Industries, Lykis, Mahan Industries, McNally Bharat Engineering Company, Mac Charles India, Mega Corporation, Megastar Foods, Miven Machine Tools, MM Forgings, MM Rubber Company, Monte Carlo Fashions, Morepen Laboratories, Morganite Crucible India, Narmada Agrobase, Nandan Denim, NIIT Learning Systems, Nila Spaces, Nile, Nutech Global, Nutricircle, PAE, Pankaj Polymers, Peninsula Land, Permanent Magnets, Power Finance Corporation, Pidilite Industries, Pioneer Investcorp, Polychem, Precision Electronics, Prince Pipes and Fittings, Protean eGov Technologies, PVR Inox, Rain Industries, Rajkot Investment Trust, Rajputana Investment and Finance, Raymond, Raymond Lifestyle, Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers, RDB Infrastructure And Power will be announcing quarterly results today.