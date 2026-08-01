Q1 results today: Divi's Labs, Muthoot Finance, APL Apollo among over 30 companies set to announce Q1 earnings

Over 30 companies are set to report their Q1 FY27 results today, August 1, including prominent names such as Divi's Laboratories, Muthoot Finance, APL Apollo Tubes and Clean Science and Technology.

Pranati Deva
Published1 Aug 2026, 10:42 AM IST
Q1 Results today
Q1 Results today(Pixabay)

Q1 Results today: More than 30 companies are scheduled to announce their Q1 FY27 earnings on Saturday, August 1, as the June-quarter earnings season continues. Divi's Laboratories, Muthoot Finance, APL Apollo Tubes and Clean Science and Technology are among the prominent companies slated to report their financial results today.

Other companies on the earnings calendar include Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Nilkamal, Prataap Snacks, Mercury Trade Links and Vinayak Polycon International, among several others.

The earnings announcements will come after Indian benchmark indices extended their gains for a third consecutive session on Friday, supported by buying in auto and financial services stocks.

Also Read | Stock market timings change from Monday, August 3: Details

The Sensex rose 166.49 points, or 0.21%, to close at 78,094.64, while the Nifty 50 advanced 66.45 points, or 0.27%, to settle at 24,383.60. Better-than-expected Q1 earnings have continued to support market sentiment, although gains remained capped by the US-Iran conflict, volatility in crude oil prices and rising US bond yields.

Crude oil traded above US$89 per barrel, while the Indian rupee appreciated 9 paise to close at 95.41 against the US dollar on Friday. The domestic currency also posted a 1% weekly gain, its strongest since March, amid reports of sustained intervention by the central bank.

ITC Q1 results

Yesterday, ITC Ltd. reported a 16.2% YoY decline in consolidated net profit to 4,394.13 crore for the April-June quarter (Q1 FY27), compared with 5,244.20 crore in the corresponding period last year.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, profit fell 18.4% from 5,387.97 crore.

The company's revenue from operations increased 27.6% YoY and 23.9% QoQ to 29,523.30 crore, compared with 23,129.35 crore in Q1 FY26 and 23,821.48 crore in Q4 FY26. The segment's gross revenue surged 80.6% YoY to 15,383.55 crore, while net revenue declined 25%.

Indian Oil Q1 results

Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) reported a consolidated net loss of 1,140 crore for the April-June quarter, against a profit of 6,808 crore a year earlier, as elevated energy prices amid the West Asia crisis weighed on earnings.

The state-run oil marketing company reported a 27% YoY increase in revenue from operations to 2.82 trillion in Q1 FY27.

Despite supply disruptions arising from the conflict in West Asia, the company said it has secured adequate crude oil supplies until late September through diversified sourcing, helping mitigate the impact of disruptions in the region.

List of companies announcing Q1 results today

Aarti Surfactants Ltd

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd

Addi Industries Ltd

AMJ Land Holdings Ltd

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd

Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd

Celebrity Fashions Ltd

Clean Science and Technology Ltd

Compucom Software Ltd

Creative Newtech Ltd

Capital Trade Links Ltd

Prataap Snacks Ltd (formerly Diamond Yard Realty Ltd; BSE symbol retained)

Divi's Laboratories Ltd

D-Link (India) Ltd

EPACK Prefab Technologies Ltd

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd

GHCL Ltd

GPT Infraprojects Ltd

Incap Ltd

Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd

India Pesticides Ltd

Latent View Analytics Ltd

Mapro Industries Ltd

Mercury Trade Links Ltd

Maharashtra Gas Energy Ltd

Muthoot Finance Ltd

Nilkamal Ltd

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd

State Bank of India Commercial & International Bank Ltd (SCBL)

Sportking India Ltd

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd

Vinayak Polycon International Ltd

Vishnu Chemicals Ltd

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience. <br><br> Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism. <br><br> Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.

Q1 ResultsQ1 EarningsIndian Stock Markets
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