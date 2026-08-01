Q1 results today: Divi's Labs, Muthoot Finance, APL Apollo among over 30 companies set to announce Q1 earnings

Q1 Results today: More than 30 companies are scheduled to announce their Q1 FY27 earnings on Saturday, August 1, as the June-quarter earnings season continues. Divi's Laboratories, Muthoot Finance, APL Apollo Tubes and Clean Science and Technology are among the prominent companies slated to report their financial results today.
Other companies on the earnings calendar include Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Nilkamal, Prataap Snacks, Mercury Trade Links and Vinayak Polycon International, among several others.
The earnings announcements will come after Indian benchmark indices extended their gains for a third consecutive session on Friday, supported by buying in auto and financial services stocks.
The Sensex rose 166.49 points, or 0.21%, to close at 78,094.64, while the Nifty 50 advanced 66.45 points, or 0.27%, to settle at 24,383.60. Better-than-expected Q1 earnings have continued to support market sentiment, although gains remained capped by the US-Iran conflict, volatility in crude oil prices and rising US bond yields.
Crude oil traded above US$89 per barrel, while the Indian rupee appreciated 9 paise to close at 95.41 against the US dollar on Friday. The domestic currency also posted a 1% weekly gain, its strongest since March, amid reports of sustained intervention by the central bank.
Yesterday, ITC Ltd. reported a 16.2% YoY decline in consolidated net profit to ₹4,394.13 crore for the April-June quarter (Q1 FY27), compared with ₹5,244.20 crore in the corresponding period last year.
On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, profit fell 18.4% from ₹5,387.97 crore.
The company's revenue from operations increased 27.6% YoY and 23.9% QoQ to ₹29,523.30 crore, compared with ₹23,129.35 crore in Q1 FY26 and ₹23,821.48 crore in Q4 FY26. The segment's gross revenue surged 80.6% YoY to ₹15,383.55 crore, while net revenue declined 25%.
Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) reported a consolidated net loss of ₹1,140 crore for the April-June quarter, against a profit of ₹6,808 crore a year earlier, as elevated energy prices amid the West Asia crisis weighed on earnings.
The state-run oil marketing company reported a 27% YoY increase in revenue from operations to ₹2.82 trillion in Q1 FY27.
Despite supply disruptions arising from the conflict in West Asia, the company said it has secured adequate crude oil supplies until late September through diversified sourcing, helping mitigate the impact of disruptions in the region.
Aarti Surfactants Ltd
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd
Addi Industries Ltd
AMJ Land Holdings Ltd
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd
Celebrity Fashions Ltd
Clean Science and Technology Ltd
Compucom Software Ltd
Creative Newtech Ltd
Capital Trade Links Ltd
Prataap Snacks Ltd (formerly Diamond Yard Realty Ltd; BSE symbol retained)
Divi's Laboratories Ltd
D-Link (India) Ltd
EPACK Prefab Technologies Ltd
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd
GHCL Ltd
GPT Infraprojects Ltd
Incap Ltd
Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd
India Pesticides Ltd
Latent View Analytics Ltd
Mapro Industries Ltd
Mercury Trade Links Ltd
Maharashtra Gas Energy Ltd
Muthoot Finance Ltd
Nilkamal Ltd
Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd
State Bank of India Commercial & International Bank Ltd (SCBL)
Sportking India Ltd
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd
Vinayak Polycon International Ltd
Vishnu Chemicals Ltd
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.