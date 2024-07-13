Q1 results today: Avenue Supermarts, Geojit Financial Services, Plastibends India & more to report earnings on July 13

Q1 results today: At least five companies including DMart parent Avenue Supermarts, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Plastiblends India, Geojit Financial Services, and Excel Realty N Infra will report their earnings for FY25 on July 13.

Jocelyn Fernandes
First Published13 Jul 2024, 07:01 AM IST
Q4 results today on July 13: The first quarter earnings season for this fiscal year began this month and many prominent companies are scheduled to announce their Q4FY25 results in this week.
Q4 results today on July 13: The first quarter earnings season for this fiscal year began this month and many prominent companies are scheduled to announce their Q4FY25 results in this week.(Madhu Kapparath)

Q1 results today on July 13: At least five companies are set to announce their FY25 first quarter (Q1) financial results today, on Saturday, July 13.

The Q1FY25 earnings season started from July 8 and many prominent companies have announced their first quarter or Q1 results this week. A host of others are also scheduled to release their earnings in the coming weeks.

Also Read | Q1 results: From TCS to IREDA - these companies to declare earnings next week

In the domestic markets, the Q1FY25 results are expected to significantly influence stock movements. These earnings announcements are expected to cover various sectors, offering insights into the broader economic landscape. Ranging from major technology companies to known consumer brands, these Q1 earning reports will show trends and growth outlooks.

Companies to post Q1 results today — July 13

DMart parent Avenue Supermarts, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Plastiblends India, Geojit Financial Services, and Excel Realty N Infra are among the five companies expected to announce their earnings reports today.

Also Read | India forex reserves hit record high after bond inclusion in JP Morgan EM index

Avenue Supermarts - Preview

The DMart stores operator reported its business update for the first quarter of FY25 on July 3. Avenue Supermarts' provisional standalone revenue from operations in Q1FY25 was at 13,711.87 crore, registering a growth of 18.3% from 11,584.44 in the year-ago quarter.

In a regulatory filing, Avenue Supermarts said its total number of stores as of June 30, 2024 stood at 371. The company added seven new stores in the quarter ended June 2024. The company’s revenue per store rose 5% YoY to 149 crore. Revenue per sqft increased by 4% YoY to 35,935.

The gap between revenue/store and revenue/sqft stood at ~1%, according to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal. The brokerage firm has a ‘Neutral’ rating on Avenue Supermarts shares with a target price of 5,310 per share.

Also Read | Top events today: PM to perform ‘bhoomi pujan’ for twin tunnel in Mumbai, more

Foreign brokerage Citi said DMart’s Q1 business update shows no sign of growth acceleration and remains cautious on the stock at current valuation given risks around store additions, a report said.

Citi believes the company’s revenue per sqft continues to be impacted due to adverse product mix and new store additions in smaller towns. It has a ‘Sell’ rating on Avenue Supermarts shares with a target price of 3,400 apiece.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$5 M

1 of 7Read Full Story
394,000

2 of 7Read Full Story
$112 B

3 of 7Read Full Story
12.1%

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹133.50 Cr

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹12,300 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
$136 M

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:13 Jul 2024, 07:01 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsQ1 results today: Avenue Supermarts, Geojit Financial Services, Plastibends India & more to report earnings on July 13

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

166.90
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.6 (-4.36%)

Tata Steel

168.70
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.18%)

Bharat Electronics

333.30
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-2.25 (-0.67%)

Wipro

560.05
03:56 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (4.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KPIT Technologies

1,864.00
03:57 PM | 12 JUL 2024
154.25 (9.02%)

Inox Wind

171.90
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
13.85 (8.76%)

Zensar Technologies

768.20
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
50.45 (7.03%)

Coforge

5,950.05
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
386.65 (6.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,087.000.00
    Chennai
    73,942.000.00
    Delhi
    74,014.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,377.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue