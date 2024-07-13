Q1 results today: Avenue Supermarts, Geojit Financial Services, Plastibends India & more to report earnings on July 13

Q1 results today on July 13: At least five companies are set to announce their FY25 first quarter (Q1) financial results today, on Saturday, July 13.

The Q1FY25 earnings season started from July 8 and many prominent companies have announced their first quarter or Q1 results this week. A host of others are also scheduled to release their earnings in the coming weeks.

In the domestic markets, the Q1FY25 results are expected to significantly influence stock movements. These earnings announcements are expected to cover various sectors, offering insights into the broader economic landscape. Ranging from major technology companies to known consumer brands, these Q1 earning reports will show trends and growth outlooks.

Companies to post Q1 results today — July 13 DMart parent Avenue Supermarts, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Plastiblends India, Geojit Financial Services, and Excel Realty N Infra are among the five companies expected to announce their earnings reports today.

Avenue Supermarts - Preview The DMart stores operator reported its business update for the first quarter of FY25 on July 3. Avenue Supermarts' provisional standalone revenue from operations in Q1FY25 was at ₹13,711.87 crore, registering a growth of 18.3% from ₹11,584.44 in the year-ago quarter.

In a regulatory filing, Avenue Supermarts said its total number of stores as of June 30, 2024 stood at 371. The company added seven new stores in the quarter ended June 2024. The company’s revenue per store rose 5% YoY to ₹149 crore. Revenue per sqft increased by 4% YoY to ₹35,935.

The gap between revenue/store and revenue/sqft stood at ~1%, according to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal. The brokerage firm has a ‘Neutral’ rating on Avenue Supermarts shares with a target price of ₹5,310 per share.

Foreign brokerage Citi said DMart’s Q1 business update shows no sign of growth acceleration and remains cautious on the stock at current valuation given risks around store additions, a report said.