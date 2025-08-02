Q1 Results Today: Federal Bank, ABB India, Medplus Health Services among 56 companies to declare earnings on August 2

Q1 Results Today, 2 August: Federal Bank, ABB India, Sarda Energy and Minerals, Finolex Industries and Medplus Health Services are some of the major companies among the 56 companies that are scheduled to release their Q1 earnings report today on August 2.

In total, over 200 companies are listed to announce their Q1FY26 results during the week of July 28 to August 2. These include major names such as IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, NTPC, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma, and ITC among others.