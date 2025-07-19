Q1 Results Today: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Reliance Power among 21 companies to announce earnings on 19 July

Q1 Results Today: ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, Yes Bank, and India Cements are some of the major companies among at least 21 firms that will declare their Q1 results today.

Advertisement

In total, more than 500 companies are listed to announce their Q1 results in the week of July 14 to July 20. Some of the big companies that have announced or will announce their Q1 results this week include Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, RIL and Ola Electric among others. Investors will be keen on knowing the Q1 results of these companies, as they keep monitoring them for corporate announcements, forward looking statements, revenue outlooks, and share prices, to make the right investment decisions.

Q1 results today: Saturday — July 19, 2025 Here is the full list of companies declaring Q1 results on 19 July —

ATV Projects India Ltd, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, Can Fin Homes Ltd, Central Bank of India, Continental Securities Ltd, EPACK Durable Ltd, Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, High Energy Batteries India Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, India Cements Ltd, JK Cement Ltd, Punjab & Sind Bank, RBL Bank Ltd, Rossari Biotech Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd, Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd, Union Bank of India, Vanta Bioscience Ltd, Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltd, Yes Bank Ltd.

Advertisement

HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank Q1 Results Both HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are likely to report a muted performance for the June quarter of FY26 amid sustained pressure on margins, sluggish loan growth, and elevated slippages that may push down earnings.

The pressure on margins on the banking sector is a result of the 100 basis points cut in repo rates that the Reserve Bank of India cumulatively announced between February and June.