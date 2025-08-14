Q1 Results Today: Indian Oil, Ashok Leyland, Vodafone Idea among 500+ companies to declare earnings on August 14

Q1 Results Today: On Thursday, August 14, 2025, more than 500 companies, including Indian Oil, Ashok Leyland, and Vodafone Idea, are among the major companies scheduled to announce quarterly earnings, according to the BSE calendar.
Here's a list of major companies expected to declare earnings today —
Indian Oil Corporation, Ashok Leyland, Vodafone Idea, Patanjali Foods, Glenmark Pharma, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Inox Wind, Hindustan Copper, AstraZeneca Pharma, NAVA, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Vinati Organics, Swan Energy, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, LLOYDS ENTERPRISES, Valor Estate, Ethos, Jeena Sikho Lifecare, Redtape, Ahluwalia Contracts India, Fischer Medical Ventures, Inox Green Energy Services, Optiemus Infracom, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, National Fertilizers, Borosil, Hemisphere Properties India, Jindal Worldwide, Jamna Auto Industries, JTEKT India, Easy Trip Planners, KDDL, Brightcom Group, Thirumalai Chemicals, Spice Lounge Food Works, AGI Infra, La Opala RG, Panacea Biotec, TechNVision Ventures, TCI Express, Sri Adhikari Brothers Television, Spectrum Electrical Industries, Jindal Poly Films, Sasken Technologies, Algoquant Fintech, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company, SEPC, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, S P Apparels, Kernex Microsystems (India), Jyoti Structures.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.