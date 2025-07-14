Q1 results today: Tata Techologies, HLC Tech, Ola Electric, NELCO, Essar India and Hathway earnings on July 14

Q1 results today, on July 14: Tata Technologies, Ola Electric Mobility, NELCO, HCL Technologies, Essar India and Hathway Datacom are among at least 21 companies scheduled to release their earnings report on Monday, July 14.

Overall, over 500 firms are listed to announce their Q4FY25 results during the week of July 14-20. These include big names such as HDFC Bank, ITC Hotels, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, and India Cements among others. Investors are keenly watching these for corporate announcements, forward looking statements, revenue outlooks, and share prices, to make calculated investment decisions.

Q1 results today: Monday — July 14, 2025 At least 21 companies are set to release their Q1 earnings on Monday, July 14. These include many public sector (PSU) heavyweights such as NELCO and banner private firms like HCL Tech, Ola, Esaar, Tata Tech, and Hathway.

Indian stock markets: Nifty 50, Sensex today The domestic equity market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Monday, following mixed global market cues.

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a negative start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 25,173.50 level, a discount of 48.4 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On Friday, the Indian stock market ended sharply lower, with the Nifty 50 closing below 25,200 level.

The Sensex dropped 689.81 points, or 0.83%, to close at 82,500.47, while the Nifty 50 settled 205.40 points, or 0.81%, lower at 25,149.85.