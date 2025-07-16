Q1 results today: Tech Mahindra, ITC Hotels, Angel One, LT Technology Services, Kalpataru, and Ixigo earnings on July 16

inQ1 results today, on July 16: Tech Mahindra, ITC Hotels, Angel One, LT Tech, Kalpataru, and Ixigo, are among at least 17 companies scheduled to release their earnings report on Wednesday, July 16.

Overall, over 500 firms are listed to announce their Q1FY26 results during the week of July 14-20. These include big names such as HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, RIL, and Ola among others. Investors are keenly watching these for corporate announcements, forward looking statements, revenue outlooks, and share prices, to make calculated investment decisions.

Q1 results today: Wednesday — July 16, 2025 At least 17 companies are set to release their Q1 earnings on Wednesday, July 16. These include many government heavyweights such as ITC Hotels and private marquee companies such as Tech Mahindra.

Indian stock market today: Expectations The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open lower today, tracking weakness in global markets. And the trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a negative start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 25,183 level, a discount of nearly 83 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On July 15, the Indian stock market indices ended with decent gains, snapping their four-day losing streak. The Sensex rose 317.45 points, or 0.39 per cent, to close at 82,570.91, while the Nifty 50 settled 113.50 points, or 0.45 per cent, higher at 25,195.80.

According to Shrikant Chouhan, Head – Equity Research at Kotak Securities, key support levels for short-term traders in Sensex is 82,300. “Above this level, the pullback formation is likely to continue. On the higher side, the 20-day SMA at 82,900 would act as a crucial hurdle for the bulls. If Sensex successfully surpasses the 20-day SMA, it could move up to 83,300 – 83,500. On the flip side, if the level falls below 82,300, the index could retest the 50-day SMA at 82,000. Further downside may also continue, potentially dragging Sensex down to 81,600 – 81,500,” he stated.