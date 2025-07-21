Q1 results today: Zomato, Ultratech Cement, IDBI Bank, PNB Housing, CRISIL, and Havells earnings on July 21

Q1 results today, on July 21: IDBI Bank, Ultratech Cement, PNB Housing Finance, Eternal (Zomato), CRISIL, and Havells are among at least 20 companies scheduled to release their earnings report on Monday, July 21.

Overall, over 95 firms are listed to announce their Q1FY26 results during the week of July 21-27. These include big names such as Infosys, Paytm, Nestle India, Eternal, Dixon Technologies, and IRFC, among others.

According to Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research at Religare Broking, with a series of major results lined up, “All eyes will remain on the ongoing earnings season”

Investors are keenly watching these for corporate announcements, forward looking statements, revenue outlooks, and share prices, to make calculated investment decisions.

Q1 results today: Monday — July 21, 2025 At least xx companies are set to release their Q1 earnings on Monday, July 21. These include many marquee companies such as IDBI Bank, Ultratech Cement, PNB Housing Finance, Eternal (Zomato), CRISIL, and Havells, among others.

Firms releasing their earnings today include, Eternal Ltd (Zomato), Andhra Cements Ltd., Bansal Wire Industries Ltd., Choice International Ltd., CIE Automotive India Ltd., Control Print Ltd., CRISIL Ltd., DCM Shriram Ltd., Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd., Havells India Ltd., IDBI Bank Ltd., Latent View Analytics Ltd., Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd., Netripples Software Ltd., Oberoi Realty Ltd., Parag Milk Foods Ltd., PNB Housing Finance Ltd., Purple Finance, and Ultratech Cement among others.

Stock Markets Today: Expectations — July 21, 2025 The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open flat today on mixed global market cues. The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a muted start for the Indian benchmark index.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 25,019 level, a discount of nearly 13 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On Friday, the domestic equity market ended lower, with the benchmark Nifty 50 slipping below 25,000 level. The Sensex tanked 501.51 points, or 0.61 per cent, to close at 81,757.73, while the Nifty 50 settled 143.05 points, or 0.57 per cent, lower at 24,968.40.