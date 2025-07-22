Q1 results today: Paytm, IRFC, United Breweries, ZEE, others to declare quarterly earnings on Tuesday — 22 July 2025

Q1 results today, on July 22: Paytm, Colgate, IRFC, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, United Breweries, and ZEE are among at least 52 companies scheduled to release their earnings report on Tuesday, July 22.

Overall, over 95 firms are listed to announce their Q1FY26 results during the week of July 21-27. These include big names such as Infosys, Paytm, Nestle India, Eternal, Dixon Technologies, and IRFC, among others. Investors are keenly watching these for corporate announcements, forward looking statements, revenue outlooks, and share prices, to make calculated investment decisions.

Q1 results today: Tuesday — July 22, 2025 At least 52 companies are set to release their Q1 earnings on Tuesday, July 22. These include many public sector (PSU) heavyweights such as Indian Railway Finance and private marquee companies such as Colgate-Palmolive, Paytm, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services.

Adroit Infotech Ltd, Alexander Stamps And Coin Ltd, Artson Ltd, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd, Bhagyanagar India Ltd, Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd, Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Cyient DLM Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd, Eco Hotels And Resorts Ltd, FCS Software Solutions Ltd, Goodluck India Ltd, Gujarat Intrux Ltd, Hawa Engineers Ltd, Huhtamaki India Ltd, Ideaforge Technology Ltd, Infobeans Technologies Ltd, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd, Jindal Poly Films Ltd, Jindal Hotels Ltd, Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd, JSW Infrastructure Ltd, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, MRP Agro Ltd, NDL Ventures Ltd, Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd, One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm), Prime Securities Ltd, R.S. Software (India) Ltd, SG Finserve Ltd, Shricon Industries Ltd, Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd, SML Isuzu Ltd, Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd, Swastika Investmart Ltd, Schloss Bangalore Ltd, United Breweries Ltd, Vineet Laboratories Ltd, VST Industries Ltd, Vardhman Textiles Ltd, Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd, WSFx Global Pay Ltd, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd.

Stock Markets Today: Expectations — July 22, 2025 The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open higher on Tuesday, tracking gains in global markets.

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 25,184 level, a premium of nearly 56 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.