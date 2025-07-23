Q1 results today: Infosys, Bikaji Foods, Bajaj Housing Finance, Coforge, Dr Reddy's, Tata Consumer Products on July 23

Q1 results today, on July 23: Infosys, Coforge, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Bajaj Housing Finance, Bikaji Foods International, and Tata Consumer Products are among at least 58 companies scheduled to release their earnings report on Wednesday, July 23.

Overall, over 95 firms are listed to announce their Q1FY26 results during the week of July 21-27. These include big names such as Infosys, Paytm, Nestle India, Eternal, Dixon Technologies, and IRFC, among others.

Investors are keenly watching these for corporate announcements, forward looking statements, revenue outlooks, and share prices, to make calculated investment decisions.

Q1 results today: Wednesday — July 23, 2025 At least 58 companies are set to release their Q1 earnings on Wednesday, July 23. These include many marquee companies such as Infosys, Dr Reddy's Labs, Bikaji Foods, Coforge, Bajaj Housing Finance, Tata Consumer Products and SRF.

Infosys Q1 preview: Eyes on new acquisitions amid uncertain macros Infosys ended 2024-25 with large deals worth $11.6 billion, down 34 per cent year-on-year (YoY); and with its order book lacking contracts valued above $1 billion — essential in filling an IT outsourcer's revenue coffers.

Still, analysts are confident of CEO Salil Parekh’s acquisitions. Infosys is expected to post the fastest revenue growth among the top five Indian IT players, of up to 3.5 per cent sequentially, showed a Mint analysis of at least five brokerages.

This optimism follows a lacklustre show by the rest of the top five in the first quarter of 2025-26. Overall, macroeconomic uncertainty leading to clients holding off on their tech spends is only expected to worsen the road ahead for the country’s second-largest IT services provider should it not report a robust deal pipeline.

Indian stock market: Expectations The domestic equity market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher today, on upbeat global market cues. Internationally, the Asian markets traded higher after the United States-Japan trade deal, while the US stock market ended mixed overnight, with the S&P 500 posting record-high close.

On previous close, the Indian stock market indices ended the volatile session on a flat note with negative bias. The Sensex fell 13.53 points, or 0.02 per cent, to close at 82,186.81, while the Nifty 50 settled 29.80 points, or 0.12 per cent, lower at 25,060.90.

Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research at Religare Broking advised, “The market continues to lack clear direction amid mixed earnings announcements and muted global cues. Traders should adopt a hedged approach and focus on fundamentally strong counters, with an emphasis on earnings performance.”