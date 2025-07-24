Q1 results today: Nestle, ACC, Canara Bank, Bajaj Finance, UTI AMC, Motilal Oswal earnings on July 24

Q1 results today, on July 24: ACC, Nestle India, Adani Energy, Bajaj Finance, Motilal Oswal, Canara Bank, and UTI are among at least 63 companies scheduled to release their earnings report on Thursday, July 24.

Overall, over 200 firms are listed to announce their Q1FY26 results during the week of July 21-27. These include big names such as Infosys, Paytm, Nestle India, Eternal, Dixon Technologies, and IRFC, among others. Investors are keenly watching these for corporate announcements, forward looking statements, revenue outlooks, and share prices, to make calculated investment decisions.

Q1 results today: Thyrsday — July 24, 2025 At least 63 companies are set to release their Q1 earnings on Thursday, July 24. These include many public sector (PSU) heavyweights such as SBI Life and private marquee companies such as Nestle and ACC.

Stock Market today: Expectations Helped by positive global cues, the benchmark Nifty-50 index at 25,219.90 ended 0.63 per cent higher on Wednesday.

The Bank Nifty at 57,210.45 gained 0.80 per cent, while auto, healthcare, and oil and gas stood among other key gainers, though realty was among the key underperformers. Broader indices were a mixed bag, as the mid-cap index ended in gains while the small-cap index ended flat.

According to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, “In the short term, the sentiment for Nifty-50 is likely to remain optimistic. On the higher side, Nifty may move towards 25,500, while support is placed at 24,900. A break below this level could weaken the current trend.”

While Bajaj Broking sees immediate support for Bank Nifty, in the 56,000–55,700 zone.