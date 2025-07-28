Q1 results today: BEL, GAIL, IndusInd Bank, Adani Total, Torrent Pharma, Nippon Life to release earnings on July 28

Q1 results today, on July 28: BEL, Adani Green, Torrent Pharma, GAIL, Nippon Life, IndusInd Bank and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders are among at least 20 companies scheduled to release their earnings report on Monday, July 28.

Overall, over 100 firms are listed to announce their Q1FY26 results during the week of July 28-August 2. These include big names such as Infosys, Paytm, Nestle India, Eternal, Dixon Technologies, and IRFC, among others. Investors are keenly watching these for corporate announcements, forward looking statements, revenue outlooks, and share prices, to make calculated investment decisions.

Q1 results today: Monday — July 28, 2025 At least 20 companies are set to release their Q1 earnings on Monday, July 28. These include many public sector (PSU) heavyweights such as BEL, GAIL, Railtel Corp., NTPC Green, and Mazagon Dock; and private marquee companies such as Adani Total, Adani Green, IndusInd Bank and Piramal Pharma.

Indian Stock Market: Preview for Monday The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to see a muted opening today, tracking mixed global market cues. The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a tepid start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,832 level, a discount of nearly 18 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On Friday, the Indian stock market ended with sharp losses, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing below 24,900 level. The Sensex crashed 721.08 points, or 0.88 per cent, to close at 81,463.09, while the Nifty 50 settled 225.10 points, or 0.90 per cent, lower at 24,837.00.

According to Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities, “the gap between the 9-day and 20-day EMAs has begun to widen, indicating a strengthening bearish outlook in the short term. The index also breached the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement level drawn from the previous swing low to high, which was placed near 24,920, signaling a potential breakdown of the recent recovery attempt.”