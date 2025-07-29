Q1 results today: NTPC, L&T, Asian Paints, Varun Beverages, BOI, Dilip Buildcon to release earnings on July 29

Q1 results today, on July 29: NTPC, L&T, Asian Paints, New India Assurance, Bank of India, Varun Beverages, Deepak Fertilisers, Dilip Buildcon, and Blue Dart are among at least 21 other companies set to release earnings reports today on July 29 (Tuesday).

Overall, over 100 firms are listed to announce their Q1FY26 results during the week of July 28-August 2. These include big names such as IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, NTPC, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma, and ITC among others.

Investors are keenly watching these for corporate announcements, forward looking statements, revenue outlooks, and share prices, to make calculated investment decisions.

Q1 results today: Tuesday — July 29, 2025 At least 21 companies are set to release their Q1 earnings on Tuesday, July 29. These include many public sector (PSU) heavyweights such as NTPC, New India Assurance, and Bank of India and private marquee companies such as L&T, Asian Paints, Varun Beverages, Deepak Fertilisers, Dilip Buildcon, and Blue Dart.

Indian Stock Markets: Preview July 29, 2025 The Indian stock market's benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are expected to open on a tepid note today, tracking weak global market cues; while trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a muted start.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,672 level, a discount of nearly 38 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close. Notably, on July 28, the Sensex ended with sharp losses, and the benchmark Nifty 50 closed below 24,700 level.

The Sensex cracked 572.07 points, or 0.70 per cent, to close at 80,891.02, while the Nifty 50 settled 156.10 points, or 0.63 per cent, lower at 24,680.90.

According to Shrikant Chouhan, Head – Equity Research at Kotak Securities, “…As long as Sensex is trading below 81,100, the weak sentiment is likely to continue. On the downside, the index may correct until 80,500-80,350. On the upside, a break above 81,100 could lead to a pullback rally extending up to 81,400. Further upside may also continue, potentially pushing Sensex up to 81,700.”

On Nifty, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities feels that the underlying trend remains weak and one may expect some more declines in the coming sessions. “The next crucial lower supports to be watched are around 24,500, while immediate resistance is placed at 24,800,” he stated.