Q1 results today: Power Grid Corp, Tata Power, Hyundai Motor, BASF, MOIL, and Indus Towers earnings on July 30

Q1 results today, on July 30: Power Grid Corp, Tata Power, Hyundai Motor, BASF, MOIL, Indus Towers, and P&G Health are among at least 20 companies set to release their earnings report today, July 30.

Overall, over 100 firms are listed to announce their Q1FY26 results during the week of July 28-August 2. These include big names such as IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, NTPC, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma, and ITC among others. Investors are keenly watching these for corporate announcements, forward looking statements, revenue outlooks, and share prices, to make calculated investment decisions.

Q1 results today: Wednesday — July 30, 2025 At least 20 companies are set to release their Q1 earnings on Wednesday, July 30. These include many public sector (PSU) heavyweights such as PGCIL and MOIL, and private marquee companies such as Tata Power, Hyundai Motor, BASF and P&G Health.

Indian Stock Markets: July 30 — Expectations & Trends The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to see a tepid opening today, tracking mixed cues from global markets; while the trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a muted start.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,825 level, a discount of nearly 13 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close. And, on July 29, the domestic equity market witnessed fag-end short-covering and ended higher, with the Nifty 50 closing above 24,800 level.

The Sensex rallied 446.93 points, or 0.55 per cent, to close at 81,337.95, while the Nifty 50 settled 140.20 points, or 0.57 per cent, higher at 24,821.10.

According to Om Ghawalkar, Market Analyst at Share.Market, “the Sensex saw an intraday reversal formation after a long correction, coupled with a bullish candle on the daily charts, indicating further uptrend from current levels.”

He added that the chart reveals a resistance zone between 82,500 and 82,700. The price action remains constrained within this range, and a breakout above resistance could lead to fresh highs, with selling pressure if levels fail to sustain above 80,400 – 80,500.

While, Mandar Bhojane, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst - Research at Choice Equity Broking, noted that on the options front, the highest Call open interest (OI) for Nifty is seen at the 25,000 and 25,200 strike prices, highlighting potential resistance.

“On the Put side, the highest open interest is concentrated at the 24,800 strike, suggesting strong support. Together, the technical setup and derivative data signal a potential upside continuation as long as key support levels are held,” Bhojane said.

