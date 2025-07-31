Q1 results today: Maruti Suzuki, Hindustan Unilever, Coal India, M&M, Swiggy, Dabur, Sun Pharma earnings on July 31

Q1 results today, on July 31: Maruti Suzuki, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, Coal India, Swiggy, Dabur India, Ambuja Cements and Sun Pharma are among at least 129 companies scheduled to release their earnings report today, July 31.

Overall, over 100 firms are listed to announce their Q1FY26 results during the week of July 28-August 2. These include big names such as IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, NTPC, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma, and ITC among others.

Investors are keenly watching these for corporate announcements, forward looking statements, revenue outlooks, and share prices, to make calculated investment decisions.

Q1 results today: Thursday — July 31, 2025 At least 129 companies are set to release their Q1 earnings on Thursday, July 31. These include many heavyweight companies such as Coal India, HUL, M&M, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma, Dabur, Ambuja and Swiggy.

Also Read | US govt sanctions 6 India-based companies for trading oil with Iran

Sun Pharma Q1 preview: What do experts say? Sun Pharmaceuticals, which is India’s largest drugmaker, has showcased steady mid-to-high single digit growth for the last eight consecutive quarters, and is expected to see its revenues increasing 7-8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q1FY26, according to brokerages Nuvama and Kotak Securities.

Sun Pharma’s Q1 sales are expecetd to grow at 10.5-12 per cent YoY on double-digit growth in domestic sales for seven consecutive quarters; while its US generics growth is expected to remain subdued in the near term due, as per an HDFC Securities note.

Meanwhile, Elara Securities in its note said the company’s size is a major hurdle in sustaining double-digit growth.

Stock markets today: Donald Trump's tariffs dampen markets The Indian stock market opened sharply lower today after the US President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, effective from August 1. The move is likely to negatively impact several sectors of the Indian economy, including textile, auto components, leather goods, gems and jewellery, and certain food exports.

The Sensex opened at 80,695.50 against its previous close of 81,481.86 and plunged nearly 800 points, or 1 per cent, to an intraday low of 80,695.15. The NSE counterpart Nifty 50, after opening at 24,642.25 against its previous close of 24,855.05, crashed almost 1 per cent to an intraday low of 24,635.00.

Meanwhile, global market cues were mixed — Asian markets traded mixed and the US stock market ended mostly lower after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) policy kept interest rates unchanged in the 4.25-4.5 per cent range for the fifth consecutive time.