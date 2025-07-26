Q1 results today: Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank, others to declare quarterly earnings on Saturday— 26 July 2025

Q1 Results today, on 26 July: At least 37 companies are scheduled to release their earnings report on Saturday, July 26. These include big names such as Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank, Whirlpool of India , ZEN Technologies and more.

Advertisement

In total, over 100 listed companies are scheduled to announce their Q1FY26 results during the week starting from July 21. These include major names such as Infosys, Paytm, Nestle India, Eternal, Dixon Technologies, and IRFC, among others.

Investors will pay attention to the corporate announcements, forward looking statements, revenue outlooks, and share prices of these companies so that they can make calculated investment decisions.

Q1 results today: Saturday, July 26, 2025 Here is a list of companies declaring their Q1 results today, Saturday, 26 July:

3P Land Holdings Ltd, Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd, Affle 3I Ltd, Archidply Industries Ltd, AYM Syntex Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd, Chembond Chemicals Ltd, Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd, CIL Securities Ltd, Coral Newsprints Ltd, Creative Castings Ltd, Dolphin Medical Services Ltd, Gagan Gases Ltd, Howard Hotels Ltd, IDFC First Bank Ltd, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Jayant Agro Organics Ltd, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd_DVR, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, Lodha Developers Ltd, Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd, Moneyboxx Finance Ltd, Premier Energies Ltd, Rainbow Children's Medicare Ltd, Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd, Regency Fincorp Ltd, Relic Technologies Ltd, Rishab Special Yarns Ltd, SBFC Finance Ltd, SKP Securities Ltd, SMC Global Securities Ltd, Stratmont Industries Ltd, TCC Concept Ltd, Vandan Foods Ltd, Whirlpool of India Ltd, ZEN Technologies Ltd.

Advertisement

Sensex, Nifty down nearly 1% On Friday, July 25, domestic markets witnessed significant declines, with prominent indices closing notably lower and extending their losing streak for the third consecutive session. The Sensex fell by 721 points (0.87%) to close at 81,463, while the Nifty 50 decreased by 225 points (0.9%) to end at 24,837, decisively dropping below the key 25,000 level.